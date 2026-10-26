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Ebro Ahmed, who saved a school bus full of children in Minnesota last week, said the Quran provided inspiration for his selfless act. The U.S. media mostly left that part out of their stories.

Exactly one week ago, on the afternoon of October 19, a school bus from Battle Creek Middle School rolled past a corner store in St. Paul, Minnesota’s, Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood with its door open and its driver seizing at the wheel. Nineteen middle schoolers were aboard. Ebro Ahmed, 27, was outside his family’s shop, Ya Bricks Snacks and Tobacco, kicking a soccer ball on his break.

Recognizing the emergency and peril, he sprinted after the bus and jumped on and tried to quickly figure out how to help. He had never driven a school bus, so he threw it into reverse by accident before finding neutral and yanking the parking brake. He told a student to call 911, handing them his own phone, then stayed with the driver so the man wouldn’t choke or hit his head. The driver has since gone home from the hospital. Every child on that bus also went home safely, thanks to Ahmed’s actions.

Everybody agrees on that much. Where the coverage splits is on why he did it.

Ask the Guardian, and the answer is a verse of the Quran: whoever saves one life, it is as if he saved all of humanity.

Ask CBS News, and the answer is an American TV show: Grey’s Anatomy.

What he actually said

Ahmed really did bring up Grey’s Anatomy in an interview. He told Twin Cities station KSTP that the show helped him keep his head, and he told CBS’s Minnesota station, WCCO, that on the show “you never see doctors panic,” so he knew to stay calm.

But he said a great deal more, to every media outlet that has interviewed him, and is always clear to mention his faith and the Islamic scriptures that taught him to put other people first as a way to honor God. In that very first KSTP interview, the one the syndicated wire copy was built from, he said saving a life is “something God will never forget.” He told Fox 9 he drew on verses from his religion and on what his youth coaches taught him, though the station conveniently left out what religion that was. MPR News reported that he credits his Muslim faith and Denden Sports Club, an Eritrean American youth organization in St. Paul, for teaching him to act fast.

On Friday, he sat down with the Guardian and named the verse. It’s from the fifth chapter of the Quran, and he said it entered his mind at the moment he decided to run. “I didn’t do it for me,” he said. “It was selflessness in the name of God.” He added that he hoped the story would show Eritreans in a good light.

So here is the full record. Over five days, a young man named four influences: God, a specific verse of scripture, the coaches at an immigrant kids’ soccer club, and a TV drama that taught him what calm looks like. Every one of them is true. But most news organizations in the United States that covered the story opted to leave his religion out. Having worked for nearly a decade in America’s newsrooms, I will tell you this: I believe Ahmed’s religion was erased in the telling of this story because it doesn’t fit the dominant story cowardly corporate news companies are telling these days: anti-Muslim and anti-migrant stories to please the current insane president by repeating his hateful Christofascism, racism, xenophobia and lies.

Yes, Bari Weiss. I am looking at you.

Blech.

How the story got told

The national tier of American TV news made the same choice over and over, and it chose the television show. CBS News put it on X in plain words: Ahmed credited his favorite TV show. WCCO’s write-up quoted him on Grey’s and left his faith out. ABC News led its quote selection with his sense of duty, then turned to the show; the network that airs Grey’s Anatomy found Grey’s Anatomy in the story, which is either a coincidence or the most efficient promo buy of the fall season. People magazine built its version on the CBS interview, and a write-up syndicated on Yahoo News put the show right in the headline.

Here’s how it shook out, outlet by outlet. CBS News, on X, told the nation he credited “his favorite TV show” and left his faith out entirely. Its Minnesota station, WCCO, led with the surveillance video, offered Grey’s as his inspiration, and likewise skipped God. ABC News and Good Morning America opened on his sense of duty, moved on to the show, and also left his religion on the curb. People lifted its Grey’s quote straight from the CBS interview, faith absent once more.

The Cox Media Group wire story, built on KSTP’s reporting, did include his line about God, but parked it as the very last sentence, after the reader had already been told about the TV show. Fox 9 gave a whole section to “Ahmed’s inspiration” and quoted him on the verses from his religion. MPR News led with his $1,000 reward and ran a subhead on his Muslim faith.

Only the Guardian put the Quran verse in the headline and made his faith the story itself.

The only outlet that put his faith in a headline was a British one. And only two or three U.S. outlets mentioned Islam at all.

Why the edit matters

Propaganda in 2026 rarely needs to lie. It edits. Every quote CBS ran was real; the distortion lies in which true thing becomes the story and which true thing quietly disappears.

Consider who is doing the editing. Since October 2025, CBS News has been run by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who reports directly to Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, son of Trump megadonor Larry Ellison. Trump praised her hiring. Two months in, she pulled a finished 60 Minutes segment on the administration’s deportations of Venezuelan men to a Salvadoran prison, and critics inside and outside the building have accused her of steering coverage away from anything that might irritate the White House.

Now consider where the out-of-control schoolbus was. In a migrant African neighborhood in Minnesota, where Somalis and Eritreans have settled. Last December, the racist pus-bucket of a president called the Twin Cities’ Somali neighbors “garbage” at a Cabinet meeting, and Homeland Security launched Operation Metro Surge, an immigration crackdown aimed squarely at East African Minnesotans. Ahmed’s family is Eritrean, though at least one viral post this week called him Somali, which tells you how fast East African Muslims in Minnesota get blurred into a single silhouette. In that political climate, a Muslim son of East African immigrant business-owners, saving a busload of American kids because his scripture told him to, is a story with consequences — “he did it because he’s a Muslim” would lead mostly increased empathy for human beings of all faiths and worldviews, and less tolerance for the violence and lies of ICE and Trump’s racist policies. A guy who saves kids because he binges ABC dramas is a story with no such consequences. For this reason, most outlets referred to Ahmed as “Minnesota man” in the headlines, something they’d never have done if he had instead committed a crime. The subtext is clear: Minnesota men are good, and you likely already have a Sven-like mental image of their stereotype; Muslim men are bad, so we can’t put that in the headline even if it’s the entire story.

And consider the asymmetry. When a Muslim man named Ahmed is a suspect, his religion and his family’s immigration status tends to find its way into the lede before the police tape is up. When a Muslim man named Ahmed is a hero, he becomes civilized only through the proper administration of whitewashed Hollywood TV shows.

The verse Ahmed carried onto that bus has a twin in the Jewish Mishnah, in Sanhedrin 4:5: whoever saves a single life is considered to have saved an entire world. Steven Spielberg had it engraved on the ring Oskar Schindler receives at the end of Schindler’s List. It is about the most unifying sentence the Abrahamic traditions share. Muslims, Jews and Christians all would have recognized it.

American news media swapped it for a plug for a Shondaland drama. In Hollywood and the news programs that come from its massive conglomerate monsters, only certain kinds of people are allowed to have been made more compassionate by their faith, in narratives made for mass consumption.

Ahmed told the Guardian he hoped the attention on him now would show his people in a good way. It has, everywhere the reporters let him finish his sentences.

The rest of us can do the finishing for the ones who didn’t: whoever saves one life, it is as if he saved all of humanity. Nineteen kids went home on Monday, because a young, black, Muslim man from an East African immigrant family in Minnesota saved them, inspired by his Quran.

I offer all my news, investigations and analysis for free, but your support is appreciated and needed. Please like, comment, share and subscribe — paid if you are able, at just $7 a month. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount, through Buy Me a Coffee (though in honor of Ahmed, I’ll buy myself a Himbasha instead. Just four $25 tips per day keep me in business. Thank you.

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Buy Me a Himbasha

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