The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen J Senatori's avatar
Stephen J Senatori
3h

That is a beautiful piece of scripture. It needs to be plastered everywhere. Thanks for putting these mainstream outlets to shame.

I often wonder how much primacy bias can carry on for decades (and how much of it has its roots in white supremacy and racism). So, many of these narratives were authored by Americans. I am working on a project to correct such bias in high school history textbooks; for example, the Japanese surrender in WWII, and we are hitting the new CRT/DEI brick wall- a wall of lies. There seems to be so much gravitational pull from these racist, institutionally cruel narratives; where will it end? We definitely have to stand up and shine a light on it.

Keep up the good fight. Godspeed. -s.

Reply
Share
Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
3h

What a beautiful verse

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture