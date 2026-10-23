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New Mexico District Court Judge Francis Mathew listens to the lies vomiting out of the fetid mouth of a lawyer from META. Photo: Eddie Moore, Albuquerque Journal.

At 10:51 on Wednesday morning, a clerk at the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe stamped a 20-page judgment that may be the most expensive piece of paper ever produced in New Mexico. Meta Platforms, the company Mark Zuckerberg built so the rest of us could argue with our second-cousins about vaccines, owes the State of New Mexico $25 billion. Plus 15 percent interest, every year, until it pays.

Run the math and that comes to roughly $11,900 for every man, woman and child in the state. Run it again against Meta’s own books and it comes to about 28 percent of the cash and marketable securities the company reported at the end of June. Somewhere in Menlo Park, a man in a gray T-shirt is having a very bad and oh-so-sad week. We are playing our tiny violin over here.

The judge who signed it is Francis J. Mathew. He is in his seventies, a Notre Dame man whose political affiliation he lists as independent, appointed to the bench by a Republican governor, married to a senior U.S. District Court judge appointed by a Democrat. When asked why he wanted to become a lawyer, he answers that it was a desire for fairness. The META decision is far from the first time he has looked at someone enormously powerful and calmly explained that the rules apply to them, too.

He gives me hope. Let me tell you why.

What Meta actually did

The story starts in 2018, when the world learned that a personality-quiz app had scooped up data from roughly 87 million Facebook profiles and handed it to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm whose clients included Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russian oil oligarchs (or, as we like to call them, ‘oilygarchs’). The firm turned that data into targeted political ads.

New Mexico sued in 2021 under the Unfair Practices Act, our consumer protection law. Legally, this is a deception case. The state argued that Facebook lied to New Mexicans for more than a decade about who could see their personal information, about whether users controlled it, about how hard the company fought hate speech and misinformation, and about how seriously it investigated after Cambridge Analytica. The 2016 election is where those lies came home to roost.

In August, 48 states signed an $18 billion settlement with Meta that bundled claims about harm to children together with a release from future Cambridge Analytica liability. New Mexico and Florida refused to sign. Attorney General Raúl Torrez took the case to a Santa Fe jury instead.

That jury came back on Sept. 25. Jurors found that 26 of 29 statements Meta and its leadership made about privacy and content moderation were false or misleading, and they counted 43,899,720 separate violations of state law, multiplying each statement by the New Mexicans who heard it. They also rejected one piece of the state’s case, the claim about how Facebook took down harmful posts. This was a jury that read the evidence, item by item.

Each violation can carry a civil penalty of up to $5,000. Judge Mathew did the arithmetic: $219.5 billion. Meta’s lawyers argued for $3.4 billion at most and warned that anything much bigger would be unconstitutional. The state asked for $35 billion to $40 billion.

Mathew found that the trial record supported the maximum penalty the law allows. Then he cut it by nearly 90 percent, to $25 billion.

What he spelled out in detail was the conduct. The jury found that Facebook’s most senior leadership, including Zuckerberg and former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, made the misrepresentations. Mathew called those statements “part of a coherent strategy designed to mislead the public” and described the company’s conduct as “clearly intentional and systematic.” His one-line summary of the whole case was devastating in its plainness: “Facebook promised users that they (the users) controlled their data. This was false.”

Under the New Mexico Constitution, the money goes to education. Meta says it will appeal, and its chief legal officer complained that the ruling makes it “all but impossible to do business in the state of New Mexico.”

Reader, it is entirely possible to do business in New Mexico. You simply have to stop lying to us.

The man on the bench

Francis Joseph Mathew earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Notre Dame. He practiced law in Santa Fe for more than three decades, first at the Jones, Snead, Wertheim & Wentworth firm and then at his own Mathew Law Firm, which he opened in 2004. His was a workhorse practice: commercial litigation, real estate, banking, probate, trusts, divorces. In 2006 he served as Santa Fe County probate judge.

On Jan. 11, 2013, Gov. Susana Martinez appointed him to the First Judicial District seat left open when Barbara Vigil moved up to the New Mexico Supreme Court. He was one of six candidates forwarded to the governor by a bipartisan nominating commission. At his public swearing-in, he explained what had sent him to law school in the first place: “It was a desire for fairness.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Martha Vásquez.

Off the bench, he is half of one of New Mexico’s more remarkable legal households. He is married to Senior U.S. District Judge Martha Vázquez, whom President Bill Clinton appointed to the federal bench in 1993. She was the first woman ever appointed to the federal district court in New Mexico and the first woman to serve as its chief judge, a post she held from 2003 to 2010. She took senior status at the end of 2021 and still hears cases. The two are Notre Dame alumni of the same era: she earned her degrees there in 1975 and 1978, he in 1974 and 1979.

New Mexico elects its district judges in partisan races, and in 2014 Mathew ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and again in the general election. Voters retained him in 2020. He has spent almost his entire judicial career on the civil docket, which in Santa Fe means a steady diet of lawsuits against and on behalf of state government, because the capital is where the state gets sued.

The insurrectionist

January 6 Insurrectionist Couy Griffin

On Sept. 6, 2022, Mathew became the first judge in America to rule that Jan. 6 was an insurrection.

The defendant was Couy Griffin, then an Otero County commissioner and founder of Cowboys for Trump. Earlier that year a federal judge had convicted Griffin of entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol grounds during the attack. Three New Mexico residents, backed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, sued to remove him under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the Civil War-era clause that bars anyone who swore an oath to the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection from holding public office.

After a bench trial, Mathew ruled that the attack on the Capitol, along with the planning, mobilization and incitement around it, “constituted an ‘insurrection’” under Section 3. He found that Griffin “incited, encouraged, and helped normalize the violence,” and that he “aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence.” He removed Griffin from the County Commission effective immediately and barred him for life from holding any federal or state office.

The judge also noticed the irony. Griffin had asked the court to respect the will of Otero County voters, after joining a mob whose goal, Mathew wrote, was to overturn “a free, fair and lawful election” decided by the entire country.

It was the first time since 1869 that any court had disqualified a public official under Section 3.

Griffin appealed. The New Mexico Supreme Court dismissed his appeal in November 2022 after he missed the deadline to file a required statement of issues. On March 18, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his case. That came exactly two weeks after the same court ruled, in Trump v. Anderson, that states cannot use Section 3 to keep a federal candidate off the ballot. Trump stayed on the ballot. Couy Griffin stayed off.

Mathew’s ruling stands. As a matter of law in New Mexico, Jan. 6 was an insurrection.

A mother, a little girl, and FedEx

In June 2011, a FedEx tractor-trailer and a small pickup collided on a highway near Las Cruces. Marialy Venegas Morga and her 4-year-old daughter, Ylairam, were killed, along with the truck’s driver. Her 19-month-old son, Yahir, survived with severe injuries.

In January 2015 a Santa Fe jury awarded the family $165.5 million in compensatory damages, with no punitive damages at all. FedEx itself pointed out that it was the largest award of its kind in New Mexico history.

Then the case took a strange turn. The judge who presided over the trial recused herself after an improper conversation with the plaintiffs’ lawyers, and the post-trial fight landed in Mathew’s courtroom. FedEx argued that a judge who never watched the trial should order a new one, or at least shrink the number. Mathew read the record and refused. He said he could find no sign the jury had been driven by passion or prejudice, entered judgment on the full amount, and added 5 percent annual interest dating back to when the family first filed suit.

In 2022, the New Mexico Supreme Court affirmed both the verdict and Mathew’s refusal to order a new trial or reduce the award.

The pattern

Look at those three cases side by side. A trillion-dollar tech company. A sitting elected official with a political movement at his back. A global shipping giant. Each made essentially the same argument: what the jury found, or what the Constitution requires, is too much, too extreme, too unprecedented. Each time, Mathew’s answer amounted to the same thing. The record is the record.

Mathew had $219.5 billion on the table against Meta, the legal authority to impose it, and his own finding that the maximum was justified. He wrote $25 billion. Judges who want headlines leave nothing on the table. Judges who want their rulings to survive appeal leave $194.5 billion there. The man Meta will spend years accusing of excess is the man who handed Meta an 89 percent discount.

He’s on your ballot

Mathew’s current term expires Dec. 31, 2026. New Mexico district judges who have won a partisan election then face a simple yes-or-no retention vote every six years, and they need at least 57 percent to keep their seats. This year the state’s Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission recommended retaining every one of the 41 judges it evaluated.

The Republican Party of New Mexico has sided with META and election manipulation on this one, and is asking voters to mark “no” to the question on the ballot of whether or not to retain Mathew.

The Pugilist is asking readers in New Mexico to vote YES to retain Mathew. We also suggest you stop using META products.

If you live in Santa Fe, Rio Arriba or Los Alamos County, his name sits in the retention section near the very bottom of your ballot, the part most people never reach. Early voting runs through Saturday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Turn the ballot over.

I offer all my news, investigations and analysis for free. But your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, share, comment and subscribe, paid if you’re able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Just four $25 tips per day keep me writing full time. Thank you!

Buy Me a Coffee

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