The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
3d

Love this—I voted yesterday and you bet I voted to keep him. Wish we could clone him. He’s the very integrity that we need so badly in all of our courts.

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Lloyd's avatar
Lloyd
3d

The timing of your analysis and request could not have been better. Powerful.

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