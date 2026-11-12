Right before she burst into tears for missing the vote but also said it did not actually matter that she missed the vote

Yesterday I reported that Rep. Melanie Stansbury’s biggest source of campaign money this year is 314 Impact, a group that has quietly carried money for the Israel lobby while purporting to be about electing scientists. I also argued that this probably explains why she failed to show up Tuesday for the vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whose persistence in his job is exactly what Israel wants.

Some of you wrote back to say I was being unfair. She was stuck in traffic, you said. She apologized. She cried.

I hear you. So here, for the still unconvinced, are three more facts about that day, which have come to light since I published the first article. Each one makes the traffic story look smaller.

1. She was late because she was at an AIPAC-funded party, thrown by an AIPAC-funded group whose board she sits on

While the House voted, Elect Democratic Women (EDW) was throwing a new-member reception from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at The Roost, a food hall a mile and a half down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol. Leadership had scheduled the vote for 5:30. Drop Site News obtained the RSVP list and reports that Stansbury was there, along with fellow absentees Julia Brownley and Brittany Pettersen. Pettersen has since admitted it. Stansbury, true to form, has not answered our questions about it.

Stansbury sits on EDW’s board. Her apology video says she is “sincerely sorry” and that her staff was monitoring traffic. It somehow forgets to mention the party. It also fails to realize that blaming her staff not only makes her staff look incompetent, it probably makes them hate her for throwing them under the bus that was apparently in Melanie’s way.

So who pays for EDW? Its super PAC arm, EDW Action Fund, gets more than half its outside money from United Democracy Project, the super PAC that AIPAC created and bankrolls. That’s at least $2.45 million since May 2024. Democratic Majority for Israel kicked in another $137,750 this year. There’s also a Delaware outfit called the Kimbark Foundation, registered last December, whose only known activity is funding AIPAC-aligned PACs. Nobody has said who’s behind it.

And the guests? Drop Site counted 132 lobbyists on the list, including at least two from Lockheed Martin, one of the Pentagon’s biggest weapons makers.

This would be one AIPAC pipeline. Stansbury has two. As I reported yesterday, her biggest source of campaign money this year is 314 Action, which calls itself a group for electing scientists. Her four largest donations, $28,906.25 in all, came from it. In 2024, AIPAC’s super PAC gave 314 Action $1 million, and 314 turned around and spent millions more in Oregon to defeat a progressive critic of Israel.

The trackers will tell you AIPAC gave Stansbury $0 directly. That’s the trick. Last month AIPAC announced it would stop endorsing candidates and stop giving through its own PAC. The money is still flowing. It just takes the scenic route now, through a scientists’ PAC and a women’s PAC, so it arrives smelling like lab coats and pantsuits instead of Netanyahu’s “burned baby blood” aftershave.

2. She learned from the best

Before she was a congresswoman, Stansbury learned how the Senate works from Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell. Her mentor. From 2015 to 2017 Stansbury was the top Democratic water policy aide on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where Cantwell was the ranking Democrat. Cantwell is her old boss and, by my lights, her political mentor.

Cantwell, whose name is an aptonym, is also about as comfortable in AIPAC’s pocket as a senator can get. According to OpenSecrets data cited by Seattle’s 37th Legislative District Democrats, her top contributor from 2019 to 2024 was AIPAC, at $219,250. Other groups put the number closer to $500,000. Those same Democrats censured her last year for a friendly photo op with Benjamin Netanyahu while Gaza starved, and for breaking with her own party to keep weapons flowing to Israel.

The pattern is the same: a Democrat who talks like a progressive at home, takes Israel-lobby money in Washington, and comes through for the donors when it counts. Stansbury didn’t invent the playbook. She studied under the author. The only thing she added was the Weaponized White Woman Tears on TikTok every time she gets called out for supporting a literal genocide.

3. The vote would have mattered

The House voted 211 to 204 to send Rep. Thomas Massie’s articles of impeachment to the Judiciary Committee, which is where articles of impeachment go to die. Eleven Democrats missed it. Had all eleven shown up and voted no, the motion would have failed, 211 to 215, and the House would have had to deal with the articles themselves.

The articles accuse Hegseth of starting the Iran war without authorization, defying Congress’s legal attempts to stop it, and ordering the killing of people on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean.

Stansbury’s defenders, and Stansbury herself, say Democrats wouldn’t have had the votes to impeach anyway. Maybe so. They still would have forced every single Republican to go on the record defending a secretary of defense running an unauthorized war. That record is the whole point of the exercise. Instead, Republicans got to bury it with a procedural shrug, and nobody had to own anything. This makes it harder to hold them all accountable for supporting this disastrous war none of us wanted that’s ruining our economy.

Stansbury knows this as well as anyone. In her apology video, she reminds us that she was “one of the original co-sponsors” of an earlier Hegseth impeachment resolution. She understood exactly what was at stake on Tuesday. She just wasn’t in the building for it. Because Israel rang the servant’s bell, and she tied on the apron and scurried to serve.

What I think happened

This next part is my opinion. I can’t read Melanie Stansbury’s mind. But I can recognize a pattern when I see one.

Israel has wanted the United States to go to war with Iran for a very long time. Hegseth is the Pentagon chief who finally gave it to them. Ousting him is the last thing Israel’s lobby wants, and the Iran war is wildly unpopular with Stansbury’s voters, which every consultant in her orbit knows. So a congresswoman whose campaign runs on Israel-lobby money has a problem. Voting to protect Hegseth would be political suicide in Albuquerque. Voting to impeach him would bite the hand that feeds her.

The elegant solution is to make sure you’re somewhere else, to leave too late, and then blame your staff for not monitoring the traffic well enough in a city famous for gridlock. You don’t lie about being late. You simply make sure you’ll be late, at a party a mile and a half away that runs right through the vote. Then you blame the traffic and your staff. You apologize on camera with crocodile tears, and point out that the vote wouldn’t have succeeded anyway. The GOP wins, the donors are happy, and you get to look heartbroken about it. Your supporters, who think you actually mean the things you say on TikTok despite your record to the contrary, who think you are their friend, pull on their pussy hats and their She Persisted sweatshirts and repeat your talking points for you, all over Facebook.

Stansbury’s defenders will point to July, when she voted to cut $3.3 billion in military aid to Israel. So did about half of House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi among them. A vote with half your caucus is cover, and a missed procedural vote is easy to apologize for. Meanwhile, the rest of her record looks the way her donors like it. She voted for the April 2024 package that sent weapons to Israel. In July 2025 she voted to keep $500 million for Israel’s missile defense, including Iron Dome. In 2023 she said, “I stand with the people of Israel.”

I can’t find a single time she has said the same about the people of Gaza on their own.

At least she was honest about that.

I offer this post freely, but your support is needed and appreciated. Please like, share, comment and subscribe, paid if you can manage $7 a month. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thank you!

Tip Jar

Share