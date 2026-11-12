The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Mark's avatar
Mark
7h

Terrible anyone of those representatives who skipped this vote. Why are they being paid? We need a law if you miss a vote you get half of your salary taken away. We need to vote these imbeciles out who are taking bribes

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Monapahoa
7h

I'm now watching another of her constituents talking about how they asked if she really was stuck in traffic or if she was at the AIPAC event and now she is blocked. Melanie has some explaining to do, doesn't she. Perhaps it really was all about protecting financiers, her wallet, Bibi, and the Epstein files investigations. Oh, her true colors are shining through.

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