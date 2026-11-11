The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Nori's avatar
Nori
2h

This was an excellent article Alisa, the excuses and her video yesterday took my breath away, that is how angry I felt. I’m sick of the corruption on both sides. It’s like she takes her AIPAC money while giving us all the middle finger. Please New Mexico, next time…

Vote👏Her👏Out👏

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David Zuniga's avatar
David Zuniga
2h

It sickens me that the Democratic Representatives are just as dirty if not more than the Magas

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