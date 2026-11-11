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New Mexico Congressional Rep Melanie Stansbury

Here’s a fun fact about New Mexico’s congresswoman, Melanie Stansbury, who failed to show up for the vote yesterday to impeach Pete Hegseth: The biggest source of money behind her campaign this year is a group that has quietly carried money for the Israel lobby.

THE PUGILIST is the first news outlet to report this. Weirdly. Embarrassingly.

Let me back up, because some of you might have been living under a rock and therefore don’t know what the Israel lobby is, why it matters to American democracy, or why any of us should care that the often-inarticulate New Mexico woman who just got re-elected to congress counted it as her No. 1 campaign donor this year and no one in the local or national press bothered to notice.

Who is AIPAC? AIPAC stands for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. It’s a Washington lobbying group with one big goal: keeping U.S. support for Israel strong, including the roughly $3.3 billion in military aid American taxpayers send Israel every year. AIPAC describes itself as a bipartisan organization of Americans who support Israel. AIPAC not only strongly supports the current United States war with Iran, it pretty much engineered it for us. This war is something Israel has wanted for a very long time, and Pete Hegseth is the only Pentagon head they’ve thus far found who was stupid enough to go for it.

In each of the last two election cycles, AIPAC and its super PAC have spent more than $100 million bribing—sorry, “supporting”—American politicians, much of it to defeat progressive Democrats who criticized Israel’s genocide in Gaza. Weirdly, their ads often skip Israel entirely and talk about jobs, crime or, you know, the halcyon days of Barack Obama instead.

As the death toll in Gaza has climbed, AIPAC became one of the most toxic names in American politics, and, under pressure from constituents, candidates have started refusing its money. Last month, AIPAC announced it will soon stop endorsing candidates and stop giving through its PAC altogether. But don’t be fooled. The money will keep flowing. You just won’t see the label anymore. Its members will give directly instead. And, most importantly for this story, the funnel will shift permanently to the army of new PACs with the same mission as AIPAC, PACs that have begun to pop up like mushrooms after a rain. They have seemingly unrelated mission statements, but it’s the same money, same goals. New costumes.

If you look Melanie Stansbury up on the AIPAC trackers, she seems clean: $0 from AIPAC. But she has taken somewhere around $53,000 from the “gentler” Zionist PAC, J Street, over her career. And her four biggest campaign donations in this year’s election—$28,906.25 in all—came from a group called 314 Action Impact Slate. 314 Action says it exists to elect scientists, and has backed Stansbury since her first congressional race in 2021. In 2024, AIPAC’s super PAC gave 314 Action $1 million. 314 then poured money into an Oregon primary to defeat a progressive critic of Israel. This year, Drop Site News reported that AIPAC-linked money flowed through 314 again, to back a candidate in Philadelphia. Drop Site’s explanation of why 314 is so useful as a front is perfect: some of its money really is about science. This is the new Zionist Israeli lobbying tactic: Let voters think their favorite candidates are not being funded by Israel, and fund them anyway. TLDR: Melanie Stansbury was bought and paid for this year by the Israel lobby, through the side door, where the trackers can’t see it. And that’s possibly the real reason she did not show up for the impeachment vote.

To be fair, in July Stansbury did vote to cut $3.3 billion in military aid to Israel. Sounds brave, until you learn that about half the House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi included, voted the same way, probably because they knew they’d lose the vote but still hoped to save face with a voting public that does not want to vote with AIPAC on anything.

But when the big money is on the table, Stansbury always votes AIPAC’s way: in April 2024 she voted for the foreign aid package that sent billions in military aid to Israel, and in July 2025 she voted to keep $500 million for Israel’s missile defense programs, including Iron Dome. She never openly condemns Israel in statements. Instead, she will condemn “an illegal war in the Middle East,” without naming the war; she’ll cough up flimsy platitudes and generalities like, “No more money for endless wars.” In a statement that was literally about cutting aid to Israel, she managed to never once use the word Israel at all. When asked directly about Israel, she has said, as recently as 2023, “I stand with the people of Israel.”

Stansbury has never said she stands with the Palestinian people by themselves, meanwhile. The only time she mentions them, they’re always paired with Israel. In April 2024, right after she voted for the aid package that funded Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, her office’s release said: “We strongly support and stand with Israel and the Palestinian people, which is why we voted to support an emergency aid package to provide $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and other regions experiencing crisis and to resupply the defensive [systems].” The “we” refers to the New Mexico House delegation, which issued it together. So it was a shared statement, and its purpose was to justify a vote that sent military aid to Israel. Que nice.

Over the past three years, Stansbury has talked in vague terms about “mass starvation,” “unimaginable human suffering” and the “killing of families and children” in the Middle East. She’ll describe a handful of the atrocities in vivid detail, and yet, as far as I can tell, she has never once called it what it is: genocide. Albuquerque activists called her out for exactly that back in January 2024. Groups that agree Israel is committing a genocide in Gaza include: the International Association of Genocide Scholars, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention, Genocide Watch, Médecins Sans Frontières, B'Tselem, Physicians for Human Rights Israel, South Africa, Mauritania, Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, Palestine, Spain, Turkey, Chile, and the Maldives.

Just not Stansbury, and the ten other Democrats, all of whom also get large donations from the Israel lobby, who failed to show up to vote to impeach Pete Hegseth yesterday.

The margin was 7, and there were 11 of them—so, yes, it mattered.

Stansbury’s public statement about her failure to arrive on time blamed a traffic jam. We’re not buying it. Anyone who has spent a single afternoon in Washington knows the city is basically a more-gridlocked Los Angeles in a navy Brooks Brothers blazer. Rush hour there is a contact sport. The vote came at about 5:40 p.m., and Speaker Mike Johnson had announced that afternoon that it was coming. Stansbury’s office is in the Longworth House Office Building, right across Independence Avenue from the Capitol and connected to it by an underground tunnel. More than 200 of her Democratic colleagues managed to make it. On what may have been the most important vote of her year, she couldn’t find a way to be early.

I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, share and comment. Also? Subscribe! Paid, if you can spare $7 a month. Paid subscribers make this work possible. If you’re not up for the commitment of a subscription, you may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thanks!

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