The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Jarrett's avatar
Matthew Jarrett
May 18

I've been a vocal stan for Rep Stansbury, and I must say I'm deeply disappointed in her. Not in "her office" or "her campaign," but in her personally. This is so much worse than dodging a question; it calls her entire platform and her dedication to it into doubt.

Reply
Share
18 replies
James's avatar
James
May 18

Sounds like pretty standard "stick and move" to me. Perhaps the Congresswoman is unaware of the definition of "pugilist".

Reply
Share
2 replies
316 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture