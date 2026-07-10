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MEXICO CITY — Lorenzo Salgado Araujo spent thirty-five years building houses in Houston. He raised three sons there, all of them American citizens, all of them college-educated on their father’s construction wages. On Tuesday morning, just before 7 a.m., he was driving a work crew to a job site on Canal Street in the city’s east side when federal immigration agents tried to stop his vehicle. Minutes later, an ICE officer shot him in the side. He was pronounced dead at Ben Taub Hospital while paramedics were still performing CPR.

He was 52 years old. He had no criminal convictions. And according to U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, acting ICE Director David Venturella has confirmed he was not even the target of the operation.

On Thursday, the government of Mexico announced it had run out of patience.

“Beyond diplomatic notes”

Speaking from the Foreign Ministry here in Mexico City, Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco announced that Mexico will formally request criminal charges against those responsible for the deaths of seventeen Mexican nationals — fourteen who died in ICE custody and three killed during ICE operations — since the Trump administration launched its mass deportation campaign. The requests will be submitted to state prosecutors’ offices and to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Velasco said the criminal referrals will be accompanied by civil lawsuits against the private corporations that operate U.S. immigration detention centers, an effort, he said, to force an end to human rights violations inside those facilities.

The criminal requests carry no legal force on their own; American prosecutors are free to ignore them. The civil suits are another matter. Mexico has sued in American courts before — it joined a class action against ICE after a previous death in custody — and the private detention industry, unlike the federal government, enjoys no sovereign immunity.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who first addressed the killing at her Wednesday morning press conference (yesterday) at the National Palace, said today that Mexico had decided to “move beyond diplomatic channels.” Her government had already filed complaints with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The diplomatic notes, she observed, get answered. The deaths continue anyway.

“Their only offense is not having papers,” Sheinbaum said of the dead — men and women, she noted, who were hired and employed by American companies even as the American government hunted them. Human beings.

The witnesses tell a different story of the Houston murder

ICE’s version arrived within hours of the shooting: officers attempted a traffic stop at about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday as part of a “targeted enforcement operation,” and Salgado Araujo rammed an agency vehicle, ignored commands, and “weaponized” his van in an attempt to run over an officer, who fired in self-defense.

On Friday, the three men who were inside the van with him — all detained at the scene, all still in immigration detention — flatly contradicted that account. Speaking through attorney Hugo Balderas-Ibarra, who shared their written and oral statements with The Washington Post and CNN, the men said the van never veered toward any agent, and that no officer’s life was ever in danger. By their account, the morning began like any other, four workers headed to a construction site, until two black SUVs with no visible law enforcement markings began pursuing them. Police lights flashed on in one unmarked vehicle, the van slowed — and then, the men say, it was the ICE vehicles that rammed into the van, not the other way around. An agent jumped out, ran toward them yelling at them to stop, and opened fire almost immediately from the passenger side, striking Salgado Araujo in the abdomen.

His brother, Victor Salgado, was sitting in the passenger seat. “When he shot my brother, the gun was in front of my face,” he told the attorney. The men say Salgado Araujo managed to stop the van and put it in park even after being shot, while officers continued firing rounds from the sides of the vehicle — then dragged him from the driver’s seat, threw him to the ground, and cuffed his wrists and his feet. Surveillance footage obtained by CNN and LULAC shows the unmarked SUVs pursuing the white work van. A bystander’s video shows an agent kneeling over Salgado Araujo as he lay face down, bleeding and crying out that he’d been shot. He arrived at Ben Taub Hospital with no identification and was initially logged as a John Doe, according to LULAC’s chief executive.

On Thursday, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled his death a homicide: a gunshot wound to the torso.

Here the story acquires a familiar and convenient problem: none of the agents involved had been issued body cameras, a DHS spokesperson confirmed. The Washington Post notes that ICE’s rapid initial statement echoed the agency’s pattern in earlier shootings — several of which were later contradicted by video evidence and witness testimony establishing that officers were never in danger, and in some cases were the aggressors. Salgado Araujo’s killing is the first fatal shooting by federal immigration agents since U.S. citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti were killed during ICE operations in Minneapolis in January.

The FBI, the DHS Office of Inspector General, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are all now investigating — the middle of those three meaning the agency whose officer fired the fatal shot will be examined by its own department. The FBI’s inquiry, notably, concerns a “potential assault on a law enforcement officer.” The dead man, in other words, remains under investigation. Incredibly. Disgustingly.

The three surviving witnesses, meanwhile, watched ICE’s version of their friend’s death on the television inside their detention center. Each has lived in the United States for more than two decades. None has a criminal record. Their attorney, working pro bono, says they were cooperating and never resisted — and is demanding their release and an independent investigation.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire, a centrist democrat, has declined to pursue a city investigation, saying the city has no authority while the federal probe is ongoing — this despite demands from LULAC and other civil rights organizations for an independent accounting. Rep. Garcia, a progressive Houston Democrat, has demanded the release of dashcam video, dispatch logs, and all records tied to the operation, along with independent investigations, body cameras, clear identification, and an end to what she described as paramilitary-style immigration enforcement in American streets.

On Wednesday night, thousands of people marched through Magnolia Park, the historic Mexican-American neighborhood a short distance from where Salgado Araujo’s life was extrajudicially and illegally ended by the United States government, chanting “ICE out of Houston.”

The pattern is the story

Salgado Araujo’s death was not an aberration. Reuters counts at least six people fatally shot during U.S. immigration enforcement operations since January 2025. The Mexican government’s tally of its own dead — seventeen citizens gone in custody or in operations — tells the rest.

After a Mexican national died in ICE detention in April, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry ordered its consular officials to increase their visits to detention centers from weekly to daily, and declared the repeated deaths in custody incompatible with human rights standards. DHS has rejected the premise, insisting there has been no spike in deaths and claiming its detention centers maintain a higher standard of care than most American prisons — a defense that says rather more about American prisons than it does about ICE.

Sheinbaum is walking a narrow ridge. Her government is simultaneously renegotiating the free trade agreement with Washington, absorbing Trump’s threats of military action against Mexican drug cartels, and now escalating a legal confrontation over the illegal abuse and murder of its citizens by the same government. She has chosen, deliberately, to make that confrontation formal. What began as consular protests and diplomatic notes is now a demand — filed with American prosecutors, backed by lawsuits against American corporations — that someone answer for the Mexican nationals murdered by the United States government and private prisons with federal contracts.

At a press conference Wednesday, Salgado Araujo’s son Ronaldo — a 29-year-old Houston schoolteacher and United States citizen — described how he learned his father had been shot. His mother had called that morning to say his father was in trouble. He drove an hour to the work site, found the van, and spent hours at the scene begging officers and bystanders for answers no one would give. Then a video surfaced on Facebook: a man face down on Canal Street, bleeding, crying out. “I recognized him immediately,” Ronaldo said through tears — not by his father’s appearance, but by his voice, pleading for help as he lay dying on the pavement.

Even then, no one from the government told the family anything. Ronaldo drove to Ben Taub — the hospital where he and his brothers had been born — and demanded answers; staff could not or would not tell him whether his father was alive. He learned of the death the same way he’d learned of the shooting: from social media, later confirmed by local organizations and elected officials, never by ICE, never by the hospital, never by any law enforcement agency. It fell to him to call his mother and tell her that the man the family called “el mundo entero” — the whole world — was gone. Because his father had arrived at the hospital as a John Doe, the family was required to complete biometric forensic verification to prove the dead man was theirs. As of Thursday evening, his body had still not been returned to them.

His father did not deserve to die, Ronaldo said — he deserved a quiet life as a husband, a father, a man who created jobs. The government of the country he’d called home for thirty-five years killed him, framed him by wantonly misdescribing the circumstances of his death within hours, and could not be bothered to notify his family. And now Sheinbaum’s government, the government of the country he left thirty-five years ago is the only government treating his killing as a possible crime.

A note from THE PUGILIST

When ICE killed Renée Good, a white U.S. citizen, in Minneapolis in January, the agency claimed she had “weaponized her vehicle” and run over an officer. Video proved that account false. When Border Patrol agents killed Alex Pretti, a white U.S. citizen and VA intensive-care nurse, seventeen days later, the government claimed self-defense after an “armed struggle.” Video and eyewitnesses contradicted that account, too. White liberal America erupted. There were candlelight vigils across the Twin Cities, a general strike, a postponed NBA game, a Springsteen protest song, a GoFundMe that raised $1.6 million in three days, and demands for investigations from Republican senators including Ted Cruz, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed with the same script. The same “weaponized his vehicle” language, issued within hours. The same absence of body cameras. The same witnesses saying it never happened that way. The same medical examiner’s finding: homicide. The difference is that he was a brown Mexican construction worker instead of a white American citizen — and so far, the difference in the national response has been unmissable. Republicans in Washington have been mostly silent. There is no general strike. There is no song.

THE PUGILIST sincerely hopes the American public of all backgrounds will summon the same outrage for this man’s death that it summoned for Renée Good’s and Alex Pretti’s. His life was worth exactly as much as theirs. So were the lives of Silverio Villegas-González, killed by an ICE agent outside Chicago, and Keith Porter Jr., a Black father and U.S. citizen shot dead by an off-duty ICE officer outside his Los Angeles home — names most Americans have never heard. If the outrage arrives only when the dead are white and hold a passport, then the outrage was never about state violence at all. It was about who is considered fully human in this country. And that selective grief is the racist, xenophobic rot that allowed an agency like ICE to be built, funded, masked, and unleashed in the first place. Readers who feel less for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo than they felt in January should sit with the reason why. The agents counted on it.

Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez is the founder and publisher of THE PUGILIST.