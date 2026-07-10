The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Michael McGuire's avatar
Michael McGuire
1d

I want leaders like Ms. Sheinbaum.

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Adrienne Peterson's avatar
Adrienne Peterson
1d

At least Mexico is pushing back. I wish them success. One of their citizens contributed 35 years as a valuable community member in the US. As thanks he was carelessly and criminally shot to death for no reason by agents of our government. It just gets worse everyday.

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