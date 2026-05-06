The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Susannah's avatar
Susannah
May 6

Alisa's summary statement captures exactly what I would have written in a comment if she had not reached the sama conclusions I have from my years as an attorney and public office-holder. I have seen up close how the temptations of self-interest and self-enrichment play out in various ways. Everyone please absorb this from Alisa: "A serious investigation into institutional failure does not look like this. It does not hire a Texas personal injury firm with no government investigation experience. It does not route selection through a conflicted procurement officer. It does not hand 37.5 percent of its entire budget to a firm financially connected to the legislators approving the contract and to an accused abuser in the files it is supposed to be examining." The selection of a Texas personal injury firm is a huge red flag for me. Corruption can and does happen in plain sight, and sometimes in small pieces that have to be stitched together to reveal a full picture. The question is who is being protected or enriched? Alisa's research shows that it is more likely than not that the enterprises in which Epstein was engaged did not die with him. He was only a player in something far larger, and sex trafficking in all its horror was nowhere close to the whole game. Some people now involved in what "doesn't smell right" with the Truth Commission may be simply pawns in a larger game, but they are involved nonetheless, and all must be suspected of being part of a lawless subterfuge.

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Veronica
May 6

Well damn they should have just hired you! For fuck sake this sure is a nasty bunch of monsters

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