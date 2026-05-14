The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cin⚔️'s avatar
Cin⚔️
May 14

Alisa!!!!! Dont trust the House Oversight Committee. Esp Garcia. I have been deep diving Epstein for 2 years and have several Epstein survivors ive been helping. I have Epsteins Amazon book receipt on his "erotic slaves" books he purchased. Sent it to the oversight committee multiple times only to see them continuing asking for it. Im so glad I stumbled across your substack bc it is a GOLDMINE. Thank you for this article!!!! Keep up the great work!! If you want the Amazon receipt, pls shoot me a dm and ill send it to you.

Reply
Share
18 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
bjl's avatar
bjl
May 14

This guy sounds like he was trained by kash Patel…

Reply
Share
5 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
349 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture