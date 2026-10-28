The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Stephany Wilkes's avatar
Stephany Wilkes
5h

So painfully accurate. Thank you for putting it so well: "terrible things happening to The Rest of Us at the hands of The Powerful — including the rape of girls and women — only matter to the sociopathic consultant class insofar as they can use The Spectacle to manipulate voters into giving their side power."

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Canadian Returnee's avatar
Canadian Returnee
5h

Sadly not surprised. It's a cynical attempt to get more votes instead of releasing it earlier

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