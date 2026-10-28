The House Judiciary Democrats’ new Epstein report is damning. Across 53 pages, it lays out the accounts of 11 women who connect Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, five of whom accuse him directly of rape or sexual assault, along with evidence that his Justice Department has worked to keep those accounts buried. Every word of it deserves a hearing, and Trump likely belongs in prison for these and many other crimes.

And yet the best argument against anything the report might contain is the tone-deaf manner in which the Democrats chose to release it. Which is to say, they chose to make the report public just two days ago, eight days before the midterms, bundling years of allegations, most of them already public, into one tidy package timed for the closing week of a campaign. In doing so, they confirmed what Americans already suspect about our politics, and about the Democrats in particular: terrible things happening to The Rest of Us at the hands of The Powerful — including the rape of girls and women — only matter to the sociopathic consultant class insofar as they can use The Spectacle to manipulate voters into giving their side power.

Pedophilia and rape should always be wrong, and they should always be called out the moment we know about them. This report could have come out in January. They held onto it, to maximize the party’s political gain. Whether Trump is ever held accountable beyond his party losing at the ballot box is unimportant.

This is the Democrat consultant-class approach to governance that has made centrist Democrats so unpopular. Their own winning comes first, ahead of constituents, ahead of the truth. They are less concerned with reality than they are with perceptions of reality. Whoever decided to hold this report until the final week of the campaign showed, in crude transparency, how cynically and selfishly the party now operates.

It also exposed the party’s fatal blind spot. Democrats still take their cues from strategists whose playbook peaked in the early Bill Clinton years, when three networks and a handful of newspapers set the agenda and an October surprise could move a race. That world is gone. The media, the news cycle and the public have all changed profoundly. Voters now live in a fragmented, round-the-clock curated information ecosystem, and they are jaded and cynical about slick coordinated partisan politicking and division.

The party’s leaders, cocooned among wealthy donors and well-paid consultants, have failed to notice their tactics no longer work. Unless that’s the whole point, and the modern Democrats are little more than controlled opposition. Given that the report calls for appointment of a special counsel to investigate, and that the only person who could actually do that is Trump’s asskissing bootlicker of an attorney general, Todd Blanche, the “gotcha” timing of the report is all the most obviously aimed not at justice for survivors so much as Getting More Votes for Democrats By Performing GoodGuyNess.

Think of James Carville, the 82-year-old who, with Paul Begala, ran the message for Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign and who remains one of the party’s most quoted strategists despite composing one after another losing strategy for the party, now from a podcast studio. This fall he urged Democrats to make the midterms all about Trump. Last week, on a Bulwark podcast, he said he would rather Republicans keep the House by five seats than see Democrats win and become “hostage to the DSA.” The Nation answered that he is still living in Clinton-era politics while handing out advice to people who live in 2026. And when Carville reached for Epstein himself last year, linking Melania Trump to the financier on his show, he pulled the video and apologized a week later, after her lawyer sent a letter. I have found no public evidence Carville had a hand in Monday’s report. He doesn’t need one. He is the school the party’s strategists graduated from and aspire to: find the scandal, time it to the calendar, assume voters will take it at face value, and always ALWAYS prefer Republicans to progressives.

Anyone with a speck of clarity could have predicted the result of releasing the report this week, along with all the obvious paid “journalism” (propaganda) to accompany it. The White House needed only one argument to defend Trump: look at the calendar. Within hours, Trump’s spokespeople were dismissing the report as pre-election garbage, and they barely had to make the case. A report released this conveniently converts no one to the truth it contains. Quite the opposite. It invites eye rolls and scoffs, because it looks so convenient it might as well be manufactured. The women who came forward deserved better than to be used as a closing ad.

The hypocrisy deepens the damage. In January, when the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt for defying subpoenas in its Epstein probe, Democratic leaders whipped against it. Jamie Raskin, whose name is on Monday’s report, lobbied Oversight Democrats to oppose contempt. Nine of them defied their leadership anyway.

Then there is my own state’s former governor, Bill Richardson. In court records unsealed in 2019, Virginia Giuffre testified that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sent her to New Mexico to have sex with him. Richardson denied it until his death in 2023, just like he denied ever being on Epstein’s plane that the later-released files showed he had been on many times, and the Democratic establishment that rose in his shadow has shown zero appetite for the question about him or any other member of their party here since.

Epstein’s fetid circle oozed crossed party lines. Trump was a registered Republican through the 1990s, when the report’s alleged assaults took place, and a registered Democrat from 2001 to 2009. The scandal belongs to a class of rich and powerful people, and a party that truly believed survivors would pursue every name in the files, including the names of its own, with equal verve.

Instead, the Democratic Party appears to have decided that the only value in the Epstein files and investigations is whatever helps Democrats win. That is all it sees. The public sees it in them, and this is why the centrists and clueless consultants need to go, and progressives must take their places.

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