The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Mimi's avatar
Mimi
5h

And then there are the spineless members of Congress. They could stop this, there are the flunky Democrats like John Fetterman. They love that AIPAC money.

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Jay's avatar
Jay
6h

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=BTJGr78-zyw&pp=ygUgUHJvZmVzc29yIGppYW5nIHRydW1wIHRoaXJkIHRlcm0%3D&ra=m

Also, he’s not joking about the third term, period. Dictators don’t give up power once elected so easily, just like the ballroom that is a bunker like Hitler’s was imo.

And I think one of the two lunatics is willing to nuke Iran to end this seeing they’ve lost the Iran War period so can’t take no for an answer or bow out with grace and shame, but we’ll see, is that what he’s hiding with Trump to get his 41% average out of there before midterms? I think he’s selfish and evil enough to start World War 3 to try to save his majorities in Congress, yes.

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