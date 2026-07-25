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This idiot.

Everybody knows a guy like this. They’re more common that you’d like to believe. According to experts, 1 in 25 people are sociopaths, meaning they have little to no empathy for other living things. A further 1 in 6 people display traits of narcissistic personality disorder, another dark personality type that runs low to empty in the empathy compartment. You have met him. Maybe you dated him. Maybe, and I say this with no love whatsoever, you are him.

He’s the one who’s been driving for forty-five minutes in what is very clearly the wrong direction, and you know it’s the wrong direction, and the phone in his own cupholder knows it’s the wrong direction, the phone is begging him, and he goes, “I know a shortcut.” And you say, “Babe, the ocean is on the wrong side.” And he says, “Don’t believe the ocean. What are you, stupid?”

That’s it. That’s the whole war in Iran right now, from the United States side. Donald Trump is the asshole driver, the guy who can’t ask for directions, the one who refuses to turn around despite all evidence indicating he really fucking should. Thank you, good night.

Okay, I’ll explain, because it’s actually so much worse than a road trip, and the crazy thing is it starts exactly the same way.

So we’re almost two weeks into bombing Iran now. Again. Start stop start stop, bomb bomb bomb. Every day. Eighteen American service members dead. Oil crossed a hundred dollars a barrel, gas is over four dollars, the Strait of Hormuz is basically closed, and now the Houthis are out here hitting tankers in the Red Sea like it’s a side quest. This is a real war with real American caskets. And the president of the United States stood up at a dinner — the White House Correspondents’ dinner last night, a room full of ass-kissing propagandists and a handful of reporters, the exact people whose whole job is should be to write down what’s happening — and told them the war is “going extremely well” and they should not believe the “fake news.”

Sir. It’s not the fake news when it’s true.

Trump’s own intelligence people — the professionals, the ones with the clearances, the ones who get paid to walk into the office and tell him the truth even when it’s ugly — they looked at this bombing campaign and concluded it is not going to change Iran’s behavior. It’s not working. They told him. In the words that intelligence agencies use, which I imagine are very calm and very final, they said: this isn’t it.

Now. What do you do with that information?

If you’re a normal person, even a bad normal person, even a cynical evil normal person, you go, “Okay, this isn’t working, let me find a way to look tough while I back out of this.” Right? That’s the villain move. I’d respect the villain move. The villain move requires you to be able to hear the word “no” and understand it also applies to you.

What Trump did instead of heeding sound advice to concede was the opposite of that: He escalated. He appears to be letting Israel drive this war, which tell me Israel is either making Trump and his family very rich, or they have a shit-ton of kompromat on him. Likely both. So Trump is out here breaking treaties, letting Israel fuck with Lebanon, threatening Iran’s power plants. He’s demanding Congress fork over another pile of billions. All of this is making the United States weaker and threatens the global economy. Trump doesn’t care. He lives in a fantasy world, like every other malignant narcissist sociopath. And that’s why he can walk up to a microphone and announce that we’re winning a war in which we are being clobbered. He got told the plan failed and his response was to order more of the plan and lie. That’s not strategy. That’s a man who heard “you’re going the wrong way” and pressed harder on the gas so he wouldn’t have to feel the unbearable sensation of pulling over because he fucked up.

This is the part that keeps me up at night. Knowing what men like this do in situations like this. I was raised by one. Married and divorced another one. Until I healed from narcissistic abuse, I was drawn to this kind of person. I know what they are capable of. But more specifically, I know that of which they are incapable, and it is admitting they were wrong.

Knowing when to back down, knowing how to use diplomacy, knowing how to give and take, these are essential skills in relationships, whether it is a marriage between two people or a treaty between two countries. And Donald Trump, a clinical narcissistic sociopath, is literally unable to behave strategically toward any end other than the protection of his own false and aggrandized self, a self that he cannot tolerate being seen as a “loser.|”

The war is not continuing because it can be won. Everybody who would know says it can’t. The war is continuing because stopping it would require Donald Trump to admit to Donald Trump that it didn’t work, and admitting it didn’t work would require him to admit that he didn’t work, and that — that little sentence, “I was wrong” — is the one thing this man has spent seventy-some years of his life building an entire personality to avoid ever having to say. He would genuinely rather do this. Destroy the global economy. Ruin your life. Kill your daughters and sons. He would rather do all of this than feel that for four seconds.

That’s what a malignant narcissist is, by the way, when you strip the clinical wallpaper off it. It’s someone for whom losing isn’t a setback, it’s a death. So they will spend anything to avoid it. And normally that’s a personal tragedy — it wrecks their marriages, it ruins their group chats, their kids don’t call. It’s sad. But you hand that same wiring the largest military in the history of the planet, and now the thing he’s spending to protect his feelings is us. Eighteen coffins, so far, so he doesn’t have to lose. The global economy wobbling on the axis of one disordered, unstable old guy’s ego. He does not care about anyone but himself, and that means that if sending countless numbers of us to our deaths is the price he has to pay to protect himself, is not just worth it, it’s a pleasant bargain, as easy for Trump as breathing.

Speaking of spending things we can’t afford: turns out we’re running low on the actual bombs. Officials have quietly admitted the U.S. cannot keep firing off precision munitions at the rate it started this thing. Those are the same stockpiles we keep around to deter, you know, China. So we are emptying the deter-China drawer into a campaign our own analysts called futile, which is like maxing out the emergency credit card to win an argument on Facebook. With a stranger. Whom you will never meet. About a war. Except you don’t win. The stranger does. That stranger is Iran. And Iran is winning this war.

And everybody around Trump knows all of this. That’s the part that gives it away. When Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary (no, I will not say “secretary of war,” even if he needs to hear it to feel like a winner) went in front of the Senate — protesters interrupting him the whole time, which, respect — Senator Peters just looked at him and said, “You, sir, are the failure.” Clean. And the secretary’s entire defense was to accuse the senator of smearing the troops. Which is the oldest move in the indefensible-war playbook: hide behind the very kids you sent into it. You can’t question the war without insulting the fallen. It’s a hostage situation, and the hostages are the dead.

The House tried to rebuke Trump on his war powers. The Senate’s version failed, and it was mostly symbolic anyway, because — and this is the design flaw the founders left us — all those guardrails were built for a person who can be embarrassed. A person who cares about someone, anyone, other than just himself. The whole system quietly assumes that somewhere in the president there’s a floor. A little basement level of shame where, when he gets low enough, something in him goes, “Okay, that’s too far, even for me.” The Constitution is basically a very elaborate machine that runs on the president having that floor. Which is a conscience.

We found the one guy without a basement, and elected him. Twice.

And so, real talk, because I love you and I don’t want you sitting around hoping: he’s not going to bow out. He’s not going to do the right thing. He’s not going to avoid making the same mistakes all over again that were made in the Vietnam War. So stop waiting for the press conference where he says, “The campaign didn’t achieve its aims, it’s time to negotiate a real end.” That press conference is never coming, because to him those words taste like dying. What’s coming instead is more. More escalation, and a rotating cast of people to blame — the media, the Democrats, the generals, the deep state, Iran, the ghost of every president who came before him. Meanwhile Netanyahu, who’s wanted this war since roughly the invention of fire, is flying to Washington, and we’re dangling a nuclear deal in front of the Saudis, so the whole neighborhood is now speed-running an arms race. Cool. Great. Love that for the species. All the species. We didn’t really want to stick around this planet anymore anyway, right?

Here’s my closing thought, and I mean it as sincerely as I’ve ever meant anything with a joke attached.

We built a country on the assumption that no one like this could ever end up holding the wheel. The founders couldn’t fully picture him, because in their world a man with no floor could never climb that high. We proved them wrong. We climbed him all the way up on our shoulders and handed him the keys to our children’s bedrooms.

And now the ocean’s on the wrong side, the whole world’s in the backseat, and the man driving would sooner send us off the cliff (which is ground invasion and endless unwinnable bloody war) than glance down at the phone that’s been telling him, this entire time, in the calmest possible voice: recalculating.

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