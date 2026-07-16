The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Morgan's avatar
Barbara Morgan
1d

The Navajo People also helped in this revolt. Our children, women and some leaders were imprisoned by the Spanish. Many Indigenous who were enslaved never came home but joined others who became Genizaros in villages in Northern New Mexico. The ones who did return to our families showed us different skills and brought children, Language terms and practices.

Reply
Share
Ken, or Kenny Genku Erickson's avatar
Ken, or Kenny Genku Erickson
1d

I had just finished Knaut’s “The Pueblo Revolt of 1690: Conquest and Resistance in 17th Century New Mexico.” Your framing adds a lot, makes it even more relevant. His work points out the flaws in much prior historical writing which pretended there had not been years of horrid abuse and suffering and many—often ignored—instances of resistance. Echos of Graeber & Wengrow’s work on Kandiaronk in “The Dawn of Everything” in this powerful essay of yours. If I had an extra copy I’d send you one, comadre. Your writing rocks, as usual! ¡Un gran abrazo!

Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture