The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Jackie Henrion's avatar
Jackie Henrion
May 15Edited

“A knack for locating powerful men in trouble.” I suspect this would be an endless source. Once again, you are connecting dots and strategies that need to be brought to light. No matter which political party. Thank you!

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5 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
Sandra Snook's avatar
Sandra Snook
May 15

Interesting. The whole town thing looks like the "freedom cities" the tech bros are trying to build (see Gil Duran's work on substack).

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