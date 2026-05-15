The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Some Things About Me's avatar
Some Things About Me
May 15

I cannot say out loud what I want to happen to these people but I hope a father an uncle a brother a cousin a nephew, a doctor a teacher or maybe just a friend put some names together and says I will find justice for those they abused. The laws of our land will never find justice for them. Poor sweet children.

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LD's avatar
LD
May 15

It’s disgusting and, sadly, so common now. I’d ask if we will ever “return” to decency, but I fear we’ve never truly arrived in the first place. I can only pray for more empathy and justice in—and for— all of us. 😢

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