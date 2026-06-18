The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Tamatha Gingerpants's avatar
Tamatha Gingerpants
8h

SignalTrace is a warrantless search. "No personal data" - sure, sure. I'm pretty sure my electronic signature is my personal data. What the actual fuck. This is going to drive people back to the stone age to rid themselves of tech.

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Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
8h

I feel fortunate to know about your work, Alisa. Calling my reps here in NM today and the mayor’s office. Wishing you well.

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