The ruins of the Santa Rosa de Lima church near Abiquiu, New Mexico.

Happy Halloween, mis queridos. This evening, I want to tell you a witch story. I will not tell it the way most around here in New Mexico have told it. I will tell it the way I think the women who were accused of being witches would have wanted it told.

The usual version of this one stars a priest. It goes like this: a frightened Franciscan Spaniard arrives at a frontier pueblo in the northern territory of New Mexico, decides the devil is loose, performs a bunch of exorcisms, with the help of the Spanish Inquisition. However:

That version gets the protagonist wrong.

The real heroes of the Abiquiú witch trials were indigenous women. Captive women, enslaved women, poor women, brutalized women, Native women who were supposed to be the quietest and least human people in the colony Spain carved out of our cliffs and mesas with steel and crosses. For a few astonishing weeks in the winter of 1763 and 1764, these women defied expectations and odds, and made themselves the loudest and most human people in the land. The priest reacted as priests tend to do when women do such things. He declared them witches.

Every word we have from these women was filtered through the pen of the man who was trying to exorcise them.

Our job tonight is to read past him, and together with the ghosts of the women, howl at the stars.

Who the genízaras were

This is where the OTHER witch trials took place in what’s now the United States. Because it happened in the Spanish colonies rather than the English ones, it has been erased from our collective narrative of nationhood, unlike Salem.

The captive indigenous women were called genizaras. You probably don’t know what that is. So I’ll start with the word itself.

Spanish New Mexicans used genízaro to describe the indigenous people they kidnapped as children, bought and sold, baptized, renamed and put to work in Spanish households (if they were girls) and in battle (if they were boys). Spanish and Criollo elites bought these children as gifts for one another. Historian Malcolm Ebright notes that the colonial records call them criados, servants, and that legally they were supposed to earn their freedom after a term of service. In practice, that term tended to stretch on for a lifetime, and abuse was common. Meaning those lifetimes were often cut short. The Spanish took the term from the Ottoman Turks, who kidnapped very young boys from lands they hoped to conquer, brutalized them, brainwashed them, then unleashed them to attack the villages from which they’d been taken, because their masters knew the heartbroken parents would not fight back against their own lost children returned to them. Those soldiers were called Janissaries. The Spanish, having been subjected to this barbarism, did not banish it; they instead adopted it for use against the indigenous people of the Americas.

Let’s call it what it was, in New Mexico. Genizarizmo was slavery at the hands of Spanish colonizers, dressed up in a legal loophole.

The people caught in the kidnapping web in New Mexico were mostly women and children. The colony’s faux aristocratic appetite for Native “servants” created a whole regional market in human beings, and the Spanish settlers in New Mexico were among its most reliable customers. A genízara girl might have been Pawnee, Apache, Navajo, Ute, Kiowa or Comanche by birth. By the time she was grown, the census-taker would likely list her as an “Indian of unknown parentage,” as if her mother had never existed.

Think about what was taken from her. Her language. Her kin. Her name. Her ceremonies. Her body’s labor, and often her body itself. Then imagine being told, every Sunday, that the “good” people who did this to you were bringing you salvation.

A pueblo on the edge

In 1754, Governor Tomás Vélez Cachupín settled a group of genízaro families at Abiquiú, on the Río Chama, in a valley that had been Tewa homeland long before any Spaniard saw it. He gave them land of their own, the only grant in New Mexico ever made exclusively to genízaros. It was, by the standards of the time, an act of real decency. It was also a frontier strategy. Placing freed captives on the colony’s northwestern edge put their bodies between the Spanish settlements and the other indigenous nations whose land the colony was steadily taking.

By 1760, a visiting bishop counted 166 genízaros living at Abiquiú beside more than 600 Hispanos. The genízaros came from many nations. Out of that mix, New Mexico scholars and historians Moises Gonzales and Enrique Lamadrid argue in their anthology Nación Genízara, a new people was born, with its own identity, its own Catholicism and its own memory. That book even includes a chapter by historian Cristina Durán on genízara (female genizaros) self-advocacy in the eighteenth century, a reminder that these women were using every tool available to them, including the colonizers’ own stacked and unjust courts.

Then, in 1756, 20 years before the founding of the United States of America, another fucking priest arrived in the Spanish territory of New Mexico; this one, delusional as the rest, believed he’d been called to save these genizaros’ souls.

The priest with the manual

Fray Juan José Toledo came north to Abiquiu from Mexico City carrying a handbook on how to spot witches and sorcerers. Ay, bendito. Bless his heart, he found them everywhere.

By 1760 he was writing to Santa Fe that his pueblo belonged to the devil. With the help of a Native boy he used as an informant, he claimed to have discovered a school of sorcery run by genízaros. The faculty, according to him, included a man nicknamed El Cojo and a man named Agustín Tagle, plus two women the Spanish records call Atole Caliente and Petra la Come Gallinas.

Those names stop me every time. Hot Atole (a corn mush drink). Petra Who Eats Chickens. These are what the colonizers called these women, and we will likely never know the names their mothers gave them. Atole is a corn drink. Corn is the center of Pueblo spiritual life. Somewhere behind that nickname, I suspect, is a woman who knew how to feed and heal people, and who frightened a priest precisely because she had a kind of authority he didn’t.

Toledo saw witchcraft in illness, in death, in Native dances, at a sacred carved stone in the mountains, and in the flat-topped peak of Pedernal, where he believed sorcerers flew at night as birds. When he got sick himself, the only healer in reach was an Indigenous curandera. He went to her, because she was the medicine available on that frontier. And he brought along a Spanish magistrate to supervise her, in case she cursed him while she was saving his life.

Imagínate. A Native woman healing the man who was hunting her people, while a colonial official stands guard over her. That’s the whole colony in one terrible moment.

The winter the women took the church

Here is where the women take over the story. My favorite part of any story, truth be told.

In December 1763, Toledo began exorcising María Trujillo, a young mother. During her pregnancy she had started fainting at Mass. After she gave birth in November, she sank into a deep sadness, broke out in purple marks, and then swung into rages and seizures. Historian Corinne Wieben, who has studied Toledo’s letters closely for her podcast Enchanted, points out that a modern reader would likely recognize severe postpartum illness. Toledo recognized Lucifer.

Then came Francisca Barela, about eighteen, poor, sent out at four in the afternoon to haul water from a spring. She heard an animal she couldn’t see, felt a tingling all over her body, and collapsed at home. When neighbors dragged her to the church, she took one look at the priest and fought like a wildcat. It took four men to hold her. By the end of the exorcism, Toledo reported, the men were the ones who were worn out.

The next day, a twelve-year-old named María de Chávez joined in. Then more girls. Then more women. Within weeks, a row of them sat below the altar steps at every Mass, waiting for their exorcisms, and the Santo Tomás mission became the loudest building in the Kingdom of New Mexico.

Toledo’s letters describe what they did, and he clearly hated every minute of it. They fell to the floor together. They let out cries he compared to the songs Native women sang while grinding corn. They chanted in Tewa. When he spoke of the Holy Trinity, they shook their heads. When he spoke of the Word made flesh, they shook their heads again. They laughed through the most sacred parts of the Mass. They called him, and everyone around him, hijo de puta. (Son of a whore.)

When Toledo ordered María de Chávez to attend Mass on a holy day, she told him he did not govern her. She answered, she said, to Atole Caliente and her daughter Jacinta. The Tewa people were, and still are, matrilineal and matrilocal.

When the friar recited the scripture asking how Lucifer had fallen from heaven, one of the women called back the answer: by way of insolence and arrogance.

Now. You can read every one of those moments the way Toledo did, as the devil speaking through helpless women. Or you can read them as I do, and as Wieben does. Here was a group of colonized martiarchal women who had been stripped of their languages and ceremonies, their rights and power, forced into a patriarchal church and society that called their mothers’ religion demonic, and given almost no legal voice. Then, suddenly, they found a role the Church itself had invented, the possessed woman, and used it to say everything they had been forbidden to say. In Tewa. In front of the whole town. And because they were officially possessed, they could not be punished for it.

I don’t know about you, but I know a subversive protest when I see one.

Women’s power, and why it terrified him

Modern genízara woman Istara Freedom poses with a photo of her genízaro ancestors, from Abiquiu

To understand why this frightened a Franciscan so badly, you have to understand what the Spanish were trying to destroy.

The late Santa Clara Pueblo scholar Rina Swentzell, working with Tessie Naranjo, spent years documenting how Santa Clara understood gender, and how a sacred world organized around the balance of women and men was transformed by Western values into something secular and economic. Historian Juliana Barr, in her prize-winning book Peace Came in the Form of a Woman, shows that across what is now the American west, Native nations organized politics through kinship and gender, and that Native women served as diplomats and mediators. She also shows that the Spanish repeatedly sabotaged their own missions by mistreating Native women, because they never understood the high status those women held.

Anthropologist Tracy L. Brown, writing about Pueblo people in this exact century, argues that Native communities met colonialism with a whole range of strategies. Some held tight to tradition. Some reworked old practices. Some took up Spanish ones and made them their own. Every one of those choices was a living response, the opposite of a culture frozen in amber.

Put those three women’s work side by side, and Abiquiú starts to look less like a ghost story and more like a collision. A colonial church built on male authority, with a male God, a male priest and a male governor, ran headlong into women who came from thousands of years of cultures where female power was sacred and political, where equality and equanimity were givens. Those women were bent by their brutal colonization, but remain, to this day, unbroken. And in 1700s New Mexico, they had found a way to assert their freedom inside the very building meant to enslave them.

Naming names

The Rio Chama near Abiquiu

As the exorcisms went on, the possessed women began accusing others of witchcraft. One girl named 178 people across New Mexico and Sonora. Many of those she named were Native. The women declared that the governor wanted to make an example and leave the land clean.

We can’t know for certain, because they never got to write their own account, but Wieben suggests the accusations may have been strategic, a way to air real grievances and expose real abuses in public, in their native language, with the protection of possession. Toledo himself grudgingly admitted the women seemed determined to make public ideas that he believed to be sinful.

How the colony answered

Governor Vélez Cachupín, back for a second term, took over the investigation. He had the principal accused arrested. He sent soldiers to Abiquiú to destroy what the colony called idols, including a stone carved with images. That was very likely a petroglyph, a sacred site older than the Spanish presence, smashed to calm down a panicky priest.

Then he forwarded the whole case to the Inquisition in Mexico City. The Holy Office had long since stopped prosecuting Native people. Its lawyer reviewed the file and concluded there was no witchcraft at Abiquiú at all. The real problem, he wrote, was a priest who had failed to learn the languages of the people he was supposed to be teaching.

The 178 accusations were thrown out.

I’ll admit I enjoy that part. The Spanish Inquisition read Fray Toledo’s letters and essentially told him to take a Tewa class.

But let’s be clear about what passed for mercy. Abiquiú executed nobody, unlike Salem. The convicted genízaros were sentenced to servitude, in Spanish households or in the textile workshops called obrajes. At least one died in jail. Others died in bondage. Others vanish from the record entirely. A sacred stone was destroyed. And the women at the center of it all, María, Francisca, the twelve-year-old María de Chávez, Jacinta, Atole Caliente, Petra, slipped back into silence, because the archive was never interested in what happened to them once the priest stopped writing.

What they left us

Modern-day Abiquiu

The genízaros of Abiquiú stayed. They held on to their land through two and a half centuries of lawsuits and attempts to take it, and their descendants live there still. In 2007, the New Mexico Legislature formally recognized genízaros as Indigenous people.

Abiquiú got a reputation, too. For generations afterward, people in northern New Mexico spoke of it as a town of brujas, and old women recited a prayer asking the four evangelists to guard the four corners of the house from witches and evildoers.

I used to hear stories like that and feel a little chill. Now I hear them differently. When a colonial society spends two centuries teaching its children that the most dangerous person in town is an old Native woman who knows plants and prayers, that tells you exactly whose power it feared. Indigenous women’s wisdom.

So this Halloween, if you’re putting out a bruja on your porch, give her some respect. She might be Hot Atole, who told a priest she was only trying to remove the evil by getting rid of him. She might be Francisca Barela, whom four men couldn’t hold down. She might be a twelve-year-old girl who looked a Franciscan in the eye and told him he did not govern her and could not force her to believe in his God.

They called them witches.

I call them our grandmothers.

Further reading

Malcolm Ebright and Rick Hendricks, The Witches of Abiquiu: The Governor, the Priest, the Genízaro Indians, and the Devil (University of New Mexico Press, 2006).

Moises Gonzales and Enrique R. Lamadrid, eds., Nación Genízara: Ethnogenesis, Place, and Identity in New Mexico (University of New Mexico Press, 2019), including Cristina Durán’s chapter on genízara self-advocacy.

Juliana Barr, Peace Came in the Form of a Woman: Indians and Spaniards in the Texas Borderlands (University of North Carolina Press, 2007).

Tracy L. Brown, Pueblo Indians and Spanish Colonial Authority in Eighteenth-Century New Mexico (University of Arizona Press, 2013).

Corinne Wieben, “Abiquiú,” Enchanted: The History of Magic & Witchcraft podcast, Season 6, Episode 64 (2025).

Rina Swentzell, writings on Tewa architecture, landscape and worldview, Santa Clara Pueblo.

Istara Freedom, essay My Genízaro Roots, in Archeology Southwest

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