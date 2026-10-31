The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Amanda Rouse's avatar
Amanda Rouse
9h

oh this is awesome--more indigenous stories please! No wonder Georgia OKeefe felt at home there with badass women in the lands!

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455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey's avatar
455 Rocket Cat, Space Donkey
8h

I love Abiquiu and never knew this story! A transformational teacher introduced me to Abiquiu through Georgia O’Keefe, and now I’m into it for the dinosaurs at Ghost Ranch. What a magical place. So happy to have learned this resistance narrative. We need all we can get!

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