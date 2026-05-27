The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cin⚔️'s avatar
Cin⚔️
14h

Oh Alisa, I have been waiting for an update. I am so sorry about eveything that you and your family are going through, I can't even imagine. Stay strong, we are cheering you on! Sending you all my love 🩷 you and your family come first, please don't feel obligated to post if you are struggling too much!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Unknown's avatar
Unknown
14hEdited

Next time don’t telegraph your movements in advance. Just sayin’.

As for your SubStack it was featured twice on episode 2503 of the Joe Rogan Experience with guest Eric Weinstein, a theoretical astrophysicist with deep knowledge of the inner workings of the secret doings out there in New Mexico. At the 1hr 35min and 1hr 59min mark. Stay safe.

Reply
Share
5 replies
205 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture