The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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ADT
May 13

What an amazing badass you are.

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Richard C. Brusca
May 13

Excellent response to Representative Romero. She does not represent the people; she represents the power faction she is part of. Keep it up Alisa, you're getting a lot of well-deserved attention.

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