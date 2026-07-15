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James “Fergie” Chambers, right, with his wife, Stella Schnabel, and their child

On the morning of Friday, July 10, six Spanish police vehicles surrounded a car driving through the Morna Valley on the island of Ibiza. Inside the car was an American named James “Fergie” Chambers, traveling with his family. He was pulled from the vehicle, taken before a judge, denied bail, and locked in a jail cell where, according to a person who has spoken with him since, there is no fan in the July heat, no books, and no spare clothes.

His alleged crime, according to a sealed indictment reviewed by The Grayzone, is “international money laundering with the intent to provide material support to foreign terrorist organizations.” If Spain hands him over and an American court convicts him, he faces up to thirty years in a federal prison.

Here is what Fergie Chambers actually did. An heir to the Cox Enterprises fortune—the Atlanta media and telecommunications empire behind Cox Communications and Autotrader—he cut ties with his family in 2023, sold his stake for roughly $250 million, and began giving the money away. More than a million dollars went to humanitarian projects in Gaza, where a million children have been displaced, killed, starved, bombed, and/or orphaned by Israeli attacks upon civilians at a scale the International Court of Justice has been examining as a violation of the Genocide Convention. Ghassan Abu Sitta, the British-Palestinian reconstructive surgeon who operated on maimed children in Gaza’s collapsing hospitals and now serves as rector of the University of Glasgow, has called Chambers’ support for those children “vital.” Chambers also funded legal defense for activists, community projects across several countries, and media outlets covering Palestinian rights. He marched at Ferguson. He stood at Standing Rock. He is, by his own open description, a Marxist—which is to say, he holds a political opinion that threatens neoliberal capitalists like Donald Trump.

For this, the United States government wants Fergie Chambers in a cage for the rest of his functional life.

The memo that made dissent a terror indicator

To understand how we arrived at the spectacle of Spanish police arresting an American philanthropist for the crime of charity, you have to go back to September 25, 2025, when Donald Trump signed National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.”

NSPM-7 is a document every American should read, because it is one of the most nakedly authoritarian instruments ever issued by a U.S. president. It declares that the “common threads” animating domestic terrorism include “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity,” along with criticism of Israel, “extremism on migration, race, and gender” and “hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality.” Criticism of capitalism—an economic opinion held by hundreds of millions of people across the democratic world—is now, in the eyes of the United States government, an indicator of terrorism. Criticism of a religion is an indicator of terrorism. Believing that families come in more than one shape is an indicator of terrorism. (Here on Substack, Ken Klippenstein has written extensively on NSPM-7 and is a good writer to follow.)

The memo does more than name enemies. It directs the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces to investigate and disrupt not just alleged perpetrators of political violence but the “funding sources” behind them—the donors, the officers, the employees of organizations the administration decides it dislikes. It orders the Treasury Department to trace “illicit funding streams.” It instructs the IRS to hunt tax-exempt organizations. And—pay attention here—it explicitly prioritizes investigations of “American citizens residing abroad.”

American citizens residing abroad. Like Fergie Chambers, arrested in Spain. Like a great many journalists, academics, and dissidents who have left the country in the past eighteen months. Like, I will note plainly, me.

The Brennan Center for Justice, hardly a radical outfit, concluded that both NSPM-7 and its companion order designating “Antifa” a domestic terrorist organization are “ungrounded in fact and law,” and warned they could sweep in labor organizers, socialists, critics of Christianity, immigration advocates, and racial justice activists—anyone holding views the far-right Trump administration deems “anti-American.” Thirty-one members of Congress wrote to the president warning the directive poses grave constitutional risks. The ACLU called it what it is: an attempt to use the machinery of counterterrorism to police belief. In short, modern Naziism.

Chambers’ indictment is the memo made flesh, and they chose him as their first major target because he is highly visible, to set an example for others. He checks every box the administration drew: a communist, a funder of Palestinian humanitarian relief, an American living abroad, a man whose money went to causes the White House has decreed suspect. The Justice Department has not publicly commented on the substance of the charges. His family calls them fabricated, resting on nothing more than money he transferred from his own American bank accounts. His wife, Stella Schnabel, put it simply: he is being persecuted “because he is using his wealth to support Palestine, and help people facing genocide in Gaza.”

The conflation (equating two things that are not the same at all) at the heart of this case is deliberate, and it is the same conflation that has been deployed against students, professors, doctors, and journalists for nearly three years now: the lie that solidarity with displaced, slaughtered and maimed Palestinian civilians is support for the extremist political group Hamas. Feeding a starving child in Rafah is treated as materially indistinguishable from arming a militant. By this logic, every donor to every Gaza relief fund, every doctor who volunteered in a field hospital, every church that took up a collection for orphans, is a terror financier awaiting an indictment. The logic is designed to be that broad. Breadth is the point. Fear is the product. Imprisoning — and I would guess, disappearing — American dissidents, humanitarians and people of conscience is the end goal.

Spain’s shame

What makes this case a hinge moment, rather than merely another American disgrace, is Madrid’s participation.

Spain has spent two years positioning itself as Europe’s conscience on Gaza. It recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024. It adopted a royal decree-law imposing measures against the genocide. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned the U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran and refused to let Spanish territory be used to stage it. Regional parliaments from Catalonia to Galicia have passed resolutions defending Palestinian rights. And yet when Washington sent over an extradition request built on a sealed indictment—for a man whose “crime” Spain’s own official policy would seem to regard as a moral duty—Spanish police mobilized six vehicles to seize him, and a Spanish judge denied him bail.

Thirteen Spanish political parties, from the CUP to Podemos to EH Bildu, have now signed a letter demanding the government refuse the extradition, writing that solidarity with Palestine “in a context of genocide, occupation and apartheid” cannot be criminalized or dressed up as terrorism. They invoked South Africa’s case at the ICJ and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. They are right, and the Sánchez government should listen, because the precedent being set in that Ibiza courtroom is monstrous: this is the first time anyone has faced extradition from Spain to the United States for supporting the Palestinian cause. If the Audiencia Nacional grants this request, every European country becomes a hunting ground. Every American exile, every leftist dissident, every donor (or writer) who believed that leaving America meant escaping America’s fascistic vengeance will learn otherwise. The Trump administration is betting that Europe’s governments, whatever they say about Gaza in their parliaments, will do Washington’s police work when asked. Spain is currently proving that bet correct.

The timing tells its own story. The day before Chambers’ arrest, the Washington Post revealed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had summoned ministers from more than sixty countries—across Europe, Latin America, and Asia—to a July 16 ministerial in Washington on what the administration's own concept note calls the "resurgence of transnational far-left terrorism." The stated agenda is intelligence-sharing and law enforcement cooperation against "far-left terrorists." Counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka, the Post reported, has discussed slapping foreign terrorist designations on antifa-adjacent groups precisely because tying Americans to foreign terrorist organizations "can unlock certain investigative tools"—surveillance, financial tracing, material support charges. The State Department already designated four European antifa groups as foreign terrorist organizations last November. Among the evidence the administration cites for this global menace: the Prairieland prosecution in Texas, a case I have reported on in these pages, in which protesters outside an ICE facility were charged as an "antifa cell." Much of Europe is recoiling—"We don't have antifa," one European diplomat told the Post, while Germany's Interior Ministry says the threat has diminished and the Netherlands declined to designate a movement that isn't an organization. The war on Palestine solidarity and leftist dissent is going global, and it needs foreign hands to fight it. Chambers' judicial review in Madrid falls on July 16—the very day Rubio convenes his ministers. Spain must decide, that same day, whether it is one of those hands.

The oldest story

I have spent years reporting on how power protects itself—how the men who flew to Zorro Ranch never faced the machinery of justice that is now being aimed, with total efficiency, at a man whose offense was giving his inheritance to those wounded in a genocide. That contrast is the whole story of this era. Billionaires who financed actual networks of abuse walked free for decades, shielded by prosecutors, senators, big banks, media organizations, weapons contractors, and intelligence services. A rich man who betrayed his class by funding mercy and kindness instead of violence and oppression now sits in a sweltering cell without a book.

Every authoritarian project in history has eventually arrived at this move: redefining compassion for the regime’s victims as complicity with the regime’s enemies. It happened to Americans who raised money for Spanish Republican refugees in the 1940s and were hauled before HUAC as “premature anti-fascists.” It happened to the sanctuary movement volunteers prosecuted in the 1980s for sheltering Salvadorans fleeing death squads our government armed. It is happening now, with the full post-9/11 counterterrorism apparatus—financial surveillance, material support statutes, extradition treaties—retooled and pointed at people whose ideology is that children should not be bombed and genocide is always wrong.

Fergie Chambers should be home with his family. Spain should refuse this extradition and say why, loudly, in the language of its own laws and its own stated conscience. And the rest of us—those who write, those who donate, those who simply refuse to call genocide by a softer name—should understand that his cell was built with room for more. They intend to rid the world of us all.

Solidarity with children in a genocide is not terrorism. Human decency and empathy are not crimes. They are what make us human.

Any government that says otherwise has told you exactly what it is.

It has never been more important nor more dangerous to do the kind of analysis, investigation and journalism we do here at The Pugilist. If compassion and human decency matter to you, please support our work.

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Added note: I just saw a good piece in Mother Jones — a left-leaning publication — by Kiera Butler that indicates Chambers actually is a supporter of Hamas, at least on social media posts. He financially supported at least one group that celebrated Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians, which is disgusting. He has, in fact, voiced some extremist views that might fall under longstanding United States definitions of terrorism. He is a recent convert to Islam, lives in Tunisia, and self-identifies as a Maoist communist. While none of this is inherently illegal, I feel it is important to offer the most complete picture possible of Chambers.