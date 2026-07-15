The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Jacqueline B Fogarty's avatar
Jacqueline B Fogarty
1d

Why the hell would Spain go along with this?!? This is outrageous!

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Thomas Avant/Cultural Musings's avatar
Thomas Avant/Cultural Musings
1d

Thank you for shedding light on this heroic individual’s story, Alisa! It won’t even crack the mainstream media headlines. The depravity of the American government and the American people who voted in this regime is unfathomable. Every American should be outraged at this story and every other authoritarian decree and violation of human rights and common decency this regime engages in. Sadly, there is a large portion of the population that is indifferent to, and even supportive of, the oppression taking place and the suffering of American citizens, immigrants, and the victims of genocide in Gaza. Tribalism is a hell of a drug, and it’s fueled by ignorance and collective narcissism. It’s difficult to have hope that we can somehow overcome this, but we must keep up the pressure on these fascists in power - in the U.S., Russia, and Israel. It’s twilight for the elderly psychopaths in power. A new generation demands these leaders be held accountable for their crimes and that we elect those with integrity, who can change this world for the better.

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