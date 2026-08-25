The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Vanistan's avatar
Vanistan
10h

I knew Jess in real life and couldn't quite get over the sadness I felt at her passing. She was such an incredibly bright light and focused as all get out. When I heard the news, I immediately thought about the prospect of foul play, and I didn't know any of what you've laid out here. The very prospect brings me back to all the grief I felt then at the loss of someone who was one of the "good guys" and in a position to change our country for the better. She also made amazing chocolate chip cookies. May she rest in peace.

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Elaine McCarty's avatar
Elaine McCarty
12hEdited

Thank you for asking those unpopular, yes even dangerous questions. Thank you for continuing to offer alternative but plausible answers, other than the ones we are spoon fed.

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