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On the morning of March 22, 2025, in a house on the 900 block of Beverley Drive in Alexandria, Virginia, someone called the police about a woman who would not wake. She was forty-three years old. She had spent most of two decades as a federal prosecutor, and for a little more than three of those years she had been one of the most powerful law-enforcement officials in the country. Her name was Jessica Aber, and by the time the officers arrived she was already dead.

Her death might have been nothing more than a terrible medical event. But this week, with the announcement of yet another former U.S. Attorney’s unexpected death, in San Diego, people paying attention to the growing number of dead prosecutors have begun asking whether some of these cases might be connected — and, if they are, whether there are others. When the careers of the dead prosecutors are placed alongside the people, institutions and interests they spent their professional lives investigating, a striking number of names begin to surface: financiers, political figures, intelligence-linked actors, organized-crime figures and others whose worlds sometimes overlap with the sprawling network surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The question is whether those overlaps mean anything. Do they point to a common network? Do they merely reflect how extraordinarily broad the reach of the Epstein world was? Or could they mean both? That is the question this series will investigate, beginning with Jessica Aber, and while we begin this series with United States Attorneys, it will expand to include others — business associates, friends, and even family members of some of the people whose names keep showing up as nodes in this web.

The subject does not forgive imprecision.

There is no known document called the Epstein Class kill list. No such document has been produced here, and there is no evidence establishing that Jessica Aber or many of the other people you’ll get to know in this series were murdered. The officials responsible for determining the circumstances of Aber’s death, for instance, found no evidence that another person caused it. The possibility that she died exactly as authorities concluded — from a sudden, natural medical event — remains entirely open.

The narrower proposition that you’ll find in this series is that certain deaths deserve closer examination rather than automatic closure, particularly when the people who died were young and had spent their professional lives investigating powerful criminal interests, including those with direct ties to the sitting President of the United States of America.

The term Epstein Class is used here as a working hypothesis: a loose constellation of global capital, intelligence-adjacent actors, financial institutions, political figures and criminal networks that appear, from the public record and from the continuing revelations surrounding Epstein and Maxwell, to have intersected around the trafficking of women and children, the collection of compromising material on powerful men, and the use of that material as leverage to achieve other aims. Whether that constellation represents a coherent network or merely a series of overlapping relationships remains an open question.

The starting population this week is sitting and former United States Attorneys who have died unexpectedly in the past several years. Most of the deaths are unremarkable. Many involved people of advanced age who died from ordinary illnesses.

But a small number stand out. Glaringly.

Some were comparatively young. Some died suddenly. And some had spent their careers in areas where human trafficking, financial crime, organized crime, foreign money and national security intersect.

One of them was Jessica Aber.

The prosecutor

Aber was a big deal, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia — not the District of Columbia, a distinction that matters, but the district that includes Alexandria and much of Northern Virginia, close to the Pentagon, federal agencies, intelligence organizations and, notably, major defense contractors. Its prosecutors routinely handle some of the country’s most sensitive national-security cases.

President Biden nominated Aber in 2021, and the Senate confirmed her unanimously that October. She was the third woman to hold the office. She had come up inside the district, joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2009 and eventually becoming deputy chief of its Criminal Division. Her work included financial fraud, violent crime, international organized crime syndicates, and child-exploitation cases.

On January 20, 2025, the day Donald Trump returned to the presidency, Aber resigned.

Two months and two days later, she was dead.

The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death natural and the cause sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, or SUDEP. SUDEP is a recognized complication of epilepsy and can kill without warning, sometimes during sleep. Aber’s family said she had lived with seizures for years. Police said they found nothing suggesting foul play.

That is the official account. It might very well be the true one.

But an official determination is the beginning of a factual inquiry, not a substitute for one. The relevant question is not who killed Jessica Aber. There is no evidence establishing that anyone did.

The question is how the determination about how she died was reached, what evidence supported it, who was responsible for making it, and what their sphere of associates looks like.

That question leads into the Commonwealth’s medical-examiner system, which operates within the Virginia Department of Health.

The office that decides

Dr. Karen Eller Shelton, who was the Virginia State Health Commissioner when Aber died.

When Jessica Aber died, Virginia’s Department of Health was headed by State Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton, an obstetrician-gynecologist and former health-care executive appointed by far-right Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin in April 2023. The health commissioner does not conduct autopsies or personally determine individual causes of death. But the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the institution that does, operates within the department she led.

Dr. William T. Gormley, who was and still is the Chief Medical Examiner for Virginia

Dr. William T. Gormley was Virginia’s Chief Medical Examiner when his office classified Aber’s death as natural, and he still is. In 2016, Dr. Kevin Whaley, then an Assistant Chief Medical Examiner, publicly accused the office under Gormley’s leadership of corruption, leading to an internal investigation that decided the charges were unsubstantiated.

Whaley said Gormley’s office was selling human brains to the National Institutes of Health for $6,250 each, and not telling the families of the dead, and expressed dismay that he was forced to tell families that couldn’t afford the $40 autopsy report fee that they were out of luck, all the while knowing his office had sold their loved one’s brain to the NIH for six grand. Whaley also said Gormley pressured medical examiners to complete autopsy reports too quickly, with the edict that if mistakes were made, no biggie, the courts would sort it out.

Whaley also Gormley made it clear his examiners were supposed to be biased in favor of law enforcement. Whaley told Richmond’s CBS 6 he’d witnessed Gormley joking with law-enforcement personnel following a police-involved shooting, saying the victim would have died even if they’d only tased him.

“I know there are people that have been falsely convicted because of things that have happened in the office,” Whaley said, “and people that have walked that are guilty.”

Whaley was placed on paid pre-disciplinary leave after blowing the whistle on the office, and subsequently left.

In at least one other high-profile Virginia case, Gormley personally revisited a subordinate examiner’s conclusion and changed a child’s cause and manner of death from drowning to “undetermined.” That decision was subsequently central to litigation in a capital-murder prosecution.

The dramatic history of Gormley’s office does not prove that Jessica Aber was killed and his office covered it up. It establishes something more modest: the institution that closed the question of how she died has been the subject of serious, documented allegations of corruption.

And when you follow the chain of command up from Gormley, it goes a bit like this:

Shelton, appointed by Youngkin.

And Youngkin, a close pal to Steve Bannon and Donald Trump, who once made attendees of his own political rally swear allegiance to a flag flown during the January 6 insurrection.

What she carried

Aber’s office prosecuted human trafficking. In one 2023 case, federal prosecutors charged the owners of a Virginia cleaning company with exploiting workers, including a thirteen-year-old girl, through fraudulent documents, coercion and money laundering.

Her office prosecuted a billion-dollar cryptocurrency money-laundering operation run by Russian nationals.

In December 2023, Aber stood alongside senior Justice Department officials to announce the prosecution of four Russian military personnel accused of war crimes in Ukraine. The investigation involved the Eastern District of Virginia, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Justice Department’s war-crimes team.

Her office also handled child-exploitation cases investigated through federal task forces.

The words, placed side by side, are striking:

Human trafficking. Child exploitation. Financial crime. Money laundering. Russian nationals. National security. Defense Contractors. War crimes.

None of these categories is inherently connected to the others, but once you start to read the Epstein files and put the pieces of the vast puzzle together, you see the links. It’s likely Aber saw them, too.

That makes Aber’s professional history relevant to the larger investigation. But it still does not prove she is a murder victim.

Let’s Talk About Glenn Youngkin

Former VA Governor and Carlyle Group CEO Glenn Youngkin shakes hands with pal and ideological twinsie Donald Trump.

Governor Glenn Youngkin came to Virginia politics after a quarter-century at The Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest private-equity firms. He joined Carlyle in 1995, rose through its investment and executive ranks, helped build its global energy-investment (read big oil) business, and served as co-chief executive before leaving in 2020 to run for governor.

Carlyle occupies a particularly noxious corner of the financial world that also happens to have been the same corner Jeffrey Epstein liked to hang out on, buying and selling children: the place where private equity meets defense contractors, dirty energy, buyable government and the enormous pools of capital that move between them. That world has repeatedly intersected with the people and institutions surrounding the Epstein story. Of special interest in the Aber death are the places where Youngkin and Carlyle intersected with Russian oligarchs in the oil sector, and Israeli leaders in the military defense industry, areas Aber investigated and in which Donald Trump was also connected.

David Rubenstein, one of Carlyle Group’s founders, who is in the Epstein files chatting with Jeffrey about arranging a meeting with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak.

One of Carlyle’s founders, David Rubenstein, appears in the Epstein files that have thus far been released by the Justice Department. Records show that Rubenstein and Epstein exchanged emails and met in 2012, years after Epstein’s conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Their correspondence included discussion of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, whose own relationship with Epstein has been extensively documented and scrutinized. Several credible sources have said Epstein himself likely worked for Israeli intelligence, that his collection of blackmail material on powerful people might have been in service, at least in part, to Israeli policy aims around the world.

Youngkin was CEO of Rubenstein’s company, and, as governor of Virginia, introduced legislation to ban government contracts for any company that boycotted Israel.

Carlyle Group’s cozy longstanding and ongoing relationship with Russian oil oligarchs is interesting, too, given that Aber investigated them and their links to both organized crime and Donald Trump.

No clear line can responsibly be drawn from those facts to Jessica Aber’s death without additional evidence that, if it exists, is likely impossible to find without meeting a similar fate. There is no public evidence that Youngkin, Carlyle, Rubenstein, Epstein, Maxwell, Israel, Russia or anyone associated with the recent Lukoil-Carlyle transaction had anything to do with Aber’s death.

The questions that remain

The death itself leaves questions that can be investigated.

What did the complete examination show? What toxicology was performed? What neurological evidence supported the SUDEP determination? Were medications present in Aber’s system? Were there injuries or other anomalies? Who performed each component of the examination? Were outside experts consulted?

What was Aber supervising when she left the U.S. Attorney’s Office on January 20? Which investigations remained active? Which were sealed or classified? What happened to the financial-crime, Russian, trafficking and child-exploitation investigations after her departure?

And who stood to lose something if those investigations continued?

Aber led one of the country's most important federal prosecutorial offices at the precise moment when it was handling cases involving intelligence agencies, defense contractors, classified information, Russian nationals, financial crime and other matters that intersected with the political and national-security worlds of the Trump administration. She resigned on the day Trump returned to the presidency. Did her abrupt resignation the day Trump as installed in his second term as president of the United States intend to send a message? And if so, what was it?

Finally, the questions we’ll end with today: Was Jessica Aber an isolated case, or is her name part of a larger pattern? And if there is a larger pattern, who’s benefiting the most from it?

Here at The Pugilist, we’ll keep asking questions about whether or not there is an Epstein Kill List, and we’ll keep connecting the dots to ask who might benefit most from one if it did exist. And because such questions likely don’t have answers anyone can easily find during our lifetimes, we’ll let you, dear readers, decide for yourself.

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