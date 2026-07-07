Former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Earl Anthony Wayne, and some of the allegations against him in the DOJ’s Epstein files

Somewhere in the three million pages the Department of Justice dumped onto the internet on January 30 sits a 2019 email chain that reads like the treatment for a narco-thriller no studio would greenlight. In it, a man named Kenneth Darrell Turner tells a New York Police Department detective that the former United States Ambassador to Mexico, Earl Anthony Wayne, attended a 2014 party in Ciudad Juárez organized by Jeffrey Epstein and the late Navy SEAL commander Richard Marcinko, held at housing controlled by the U.S. Consulate. Turner claims Wayne was arrested by Mexican federal police, sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for impregnating an 11-year-old girl, and that a DNA test matched Wayne to her child — but that an ex-Marine is serving the sentence in Wayne’s place, courtesy of a payoff brokered between the State Department and a Mexican judge.

The chain keeps going. Turner describes a vault containing some 10,000 videos of trafficked minors. A raid on the U.S. Embassy by Mexican federal police. A shootout that killed American embassy staff and cost a colleague named Jorge his arm. A Mexican president who personally blessed Turner’s outreach to the FBI. Two days after Epstein died in his Manhattan cell, Turner emailed the detective again to say his team didn’t believe it was suicide. In one flourish, he assures his contact that "Prince Phillip" — spelled that way, and apparently meaning the Queen's husband rather than Prince Andrew, the royal actually accused in the Epstein saga — is small fry compared to what his team has uncovered.

In January and February, the Spanish-language media in Mexico and elsewhere ran with this story. It was front-page headline news all across the Spanish-speaking Amercias. Readers of Reforma, La Jornada, Clarín, SinEmbargo, LatinUS, Milenio, and La Opinión encountered a story that seemed, on its face, enormous: documents in the Department of Justice’s January 30 Epstein files release contained allegations that Earl Anthony Wayne — the United States Ambassador to Mexico from 2011 to 2015, now a professor at American University — had participated in Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network. The allegations reached Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference. They trended across Spanish-language social media on both sides of the border. They were, by any measure, one of the most-discussed threads of the entire three-million-page release in the Spanish-speaking world.

Readers and viewers of the mainstream English-language American press encountered nothing. Today, six months later, the sum total of English-language engagement from English-language United States news, independent and social media consists of a single screenshot: Axios reporter Marc Caputo posting Wayne’s denial to X. The only original American reporting on the affair has come from two student newsrooms — The Wash and The Eagle — at the university where Wayne now teaches, covering a walkout by his own students, who demanded an investigation into the allegations. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the wire services, and the networks, all of which covered the January release extensively and profiled its boldface names, have published nothing on a story that dominated the front pages of their counterparts in the Spanish-speaking Americas, including the United States, home to 45 million native Spanish speakers — a number larger than the entire population of Canada.

Two press corps looked at the same documents. One saw a blockbuster. One saw nothing at all. Both reactions are data, and this piece is about what they reveal.

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What the documents contain

The allegations originate with one man: Kenneth Darrell Turner, an American who told the FBI he was based in Mexico and investigating child trafficking there. In 2019 emails to an NYPD detective and calls to the FBI’s Epstein tip line, Turner alleged that Epstein and Richard Marcinko, the founding commander of SEAL Team Six, organized a 2014 party in Ciudad Juárez at a U.S. Consulate-controlled housing facility; that Wayne attended, was arrested by Mexican federal police, and was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for impregnating an 11-year-old girl; and that an ex-U.S. Marine was permitted to serve the sentence in Wayne’s place after a State Department payoff to a Mexican judge. In further communications, Turner described a vault of roughly 10,000 videos of trafficked minors from Central America, Mexico, and South Africa, a raid on the U.S. Embassy by federal police, a fatal shootout involving embassy security, and a young victim who named additional prominent Americans — hinting that the then-sitting president, Donald Trump, was among them. The FBI at the time Turner’s allegations came in was controlled by Bill Barr, whose father, former OSS officer Donald Barr, gave Jeffrey Epstein a job as a teacher at The Dalton School, a private prep school in Manhattan, in 1974.

The evidentiary status of all of it can be stated in three sentences, and honesty requires all three. The allegations have never been investigated: an internal FBI document from October 2019 records that Turner did not provide evidence to support his claims, and nothing in the as-yet released files indicates the bureau ever interviewed him, pursued his leads, or opened a case — so no authority has ever adjudicated the claims in either direction. Wayne has denied everything categorically, telling Axios reporter Marc Caputo the claims describe events that would have been matters of public record had they occurred; the American Academy of Diplomacy issued a statement calling the allegations false and noting that Wayne has traveled repeatedly to Mexico since retiring, despite the extradition treaty that an outstanding warrant would trigger. Readers can weigh those facts themselves. This piece does not resolve what only an investigation by a functional FBI working with a functional DOJ could, and no investigation was ever conducted. That absence of any investigation and a near-total absence of media coverage — on a child-trafficking allegation against a sitting-era ambassador, received by Trump’s FBI and left to sit, unexamined and unresolved, until a transparency statute dumped it into public view seven years later — is itself part of the story. If not THE story.

Spanish-language media coverage

The Spanish-language coverage was sensationalistic and unrelenting, and its internal contradictions are instructive. Across much of it, Turner appeared with the label “FBI informant” — a phrase the documents themselves never authorize. The files show a tipster who contacted a hotline; the elevated title supplied a credibility the record doesn’t contain, and it traveled everywhere.

La Jornada’s arc captures the whiplash within a single institution. On February 3, its editorial page condemned the sensationalism outright — lamenting that a claim of this magnitude was circulating without substantiation, and that Mexican outlets were mining the files for political ammunition rather than journalism. By March 3, the paper’s own news pages were recounting the Juárez party, Epstein’s role as its organizer, and Wayne’s attendance as established background, attributing only the abuse allegation itself to Turner. The editorial had diagnosed the disease; the news desk caught it within a month. Smaller outlets sometimes showed more discipline than the giants: MGM Noticias took care to note that the arrests, sentences, and secret deals in the emails exist solely as the sender’s assertions, not as judicial findings.

The silence

The American non-coverage is stranger than it first appears. A newsroom can decline to amplify an unverified accusation against a named, uncharged man — that’s judgment, and arguably good judgment. But the same week, there were countless stories requiring no adjudication at all.

That the United States media totally ignored this story speaks both to the disconnection the English media has from the rest of its own hemisphere and 45 million of its own citizens, and to what appears to have been an active coverup of the story itself.

So: why?

The parsimonious explanations might be something like this: American defamation law binds U.S. outlets writing about a U.S. figure far more tightly than it binds foreign ones. But that collapses as soon as you realize the United States-based Spanish-language media covered the story. And the English-language media has covered plenty of similar unsubstantiated allegations.

If nothing else, a press corps that believed the story failed on its merits could have published that finding, and an analysis of the Spanish-language media’s coverage — but it didn’t. This suggests a frightening conclusions: American corporate English-language news media under Donald Trump protects its own establishment, the way the Trump FBI declined to investigate one of its own government’s ambassadors.

Consider this: The same Department of Justice that received Turner’s tips in 2019 lost Epstein himself that August, in a federal cell, amid failures — sleeping guards, falsified logs, failed cameras, a removed cellmate — so compounding that its Inspector General condemned the negligence and most Americans, per years of consistent polling, simply do not believe the official account that Epstein ended his own life. Turner himself sent an additional email to the FBI after Epstein’s death, saying he was absolutely certain it was not a suicide.

An institution with that record on this case, plus its own refusal to release the vast majority of the Epstein files despite being mandated to do so by law, forfeited the presumption that its inaction reflects a tip’s weakness rather than its own will. When Trump’s DOJ shrugs, no one any longer assumes the shrug was innocent — and when the captured corporate English-language press shrugs alongside it, without a word of explanation, the two silences become indistinguishable to the public they serve.

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Earl Anthony Wayne has denied all allegations described in this piece and has never been charged with any crime. The allegations originate from a single tipster, were never investigated by the FBI, and remain unverified, which happens when the FBI refuses to investigate.