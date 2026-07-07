The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katree's avatar
Katree
9h

Is very concerning how much the American people don’t know

Reply
Share
Lynsey Reuber's avatar
Lynsey Reuber
9h

I read about this allegation in the files a few months ago and wondered if that was why the DJT regime has stopped trolling President Scheinbein (Sp?). Many derogatory statements were made and then…they suddenly stopped last year. Hmmmm.

Reply
Share
1 reply
74 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture