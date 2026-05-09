The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Dee 🇦🇺's avatar
Dee 🇦🇺
May 9

I’m exhausted and all I had to do is read it 😩

As always. Excellent work @Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Michael Ann Ochs
May 9

You are amazing. The pieces fit together and make a strong case that explains some things that never made sense to me.

Before the 2917 election Russia hacked into the DNC, and at the same time hacked into the RNC. Nothing was ever released related to the RNC hack while everything was released from the DNC.

The fact that the Republicans will never stand up makes me wonder why because I don't believe they fear Trump.

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