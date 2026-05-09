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What follows is first-person analysis and informed speculation based on documented facts drawn from the federal Epstein investigation files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, other publicly available records, and prior Pugilist reporting. I am presenting a hypothesis — one I believe is supported by the available evidence — and I am telling you it is only a hypothesis. Draw your own conclusions.

Karyna Shuliak with Jeffrey Epstein

I want to tell you about two people. Not the two people in the photo above. One of them, and someone else.

The first is Karyna Shuliak. She is a tall, thin, beautiful Belarusian dentist, currently 36 years old. She holds active dental licenses in New York, New Mexico, and the US Virgin Islands — the three jurisdictions where Epstein's most significant properties were located. The New York license was obtained in November 2025. She lives freely in the world. No one is sure where.

Two days before he died in federal custody, Jeffrey Epstein abruptly changed his existing will, to leave almost everything to her — his ranch, his islands, his diamonds, fifty million dollars. She was the last person he spoke to before he died. She has declined to cooperate with any federal investigation, citing concerns about her own legal exposure. The publicly available Epstein files show she likely committed at least three crimes in the United States, but she has not been charged with anything. The lazy United States corporate media, when they’ve noticed her at all, have described Shuliak only as Epstein’s last girlfriend. Redditors have been more adventurous, but no less incorrect, in their speculations — namely thinking she must have been Epstein’s secret daughter. She was not.

Jeremy Stiffler

The second person I want to talk about is Jeremy Stiffler. He is a technology education consultant from Kansas, currently an instructional designer at the University of Kentucky’s Gatton College of Business and Economics. He sings in a church choir. He is married to a woman his own age, and they have two children. He is, by every measure I can find, an entirely ordinary, ethical, moral and decent man.

These two people exchanged at least sixteen pages of emails in the fall of 2009. Those emails are now preserved in the federal Epstein investigation files. Jeremy Stiffler might not even know they are there. He has never been contacted by any investigator, journalist, or congressional committee in connection with the Epstein case, as far as I can tell. The only media mention of him anywhere on earth in conjunction with the Epstein files has been in Russian state media, and the deliberately incorrect manner in which they depicted him is what convinced me Karyna Shuliak was never really Epstein’s girlfriend.

Russian state media — specifically Izvestia, the Kremlin-aligned outlet — is the only media organization that reported on the Shuliak-Stiffler correspondence found in the Epstein files. And when it did, it said that “Jeremy Stiffler” was not a real person at all. According to Izvestia, the man in those emails was Jeffrey Epstein himself, using an alias to conceal his identity from Shuliak — framing her, in their telling of the story, as a naive young woman deceived by a rich and powerful predator who hid who he was.

This is demonstrably false. Jeremy Stiffler is a real, traceable, living person. His career is documented across multiple institutions. His very real email address appears in the files. He is currently an instructional designer at the University of Kentucky. He sang in the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir. His family’s church is St. George Cathedral in Wichita, Kansas. None of this is consistent with Jeffrey Epstein, whose documented alias with Shuliak was “Vassily” — not Jeremy Stiffler.

Russian state media appears to have intentionally published a false account that erased Jeremy Stiffler from the historical record entirely. I believe this is because the very real Stiffler emails with the very real Jeremy Stiffler are the key to proving who Karyna Shuliak really was, and what she was really doing, and for whom.

That is what state-media narrative control in service to an intelligence operation looks like. That it was Russian state media doing the controlling tells us something important. Karyna Shuliak wasn’t just Epstein’s girfriend. She was a Russian intelligence operative.

Karyna Shuliak was a Russian spy.

And she was sent to take over Epstein’s operation — which is to say, Karyna Shuliak out-Epsteined Epstein, and by doing so led him to his death, and took possession of the world’s largest collection of blackmail material on nearly all the powerful people on earth, material that was initially gathered on behalf of Israeli intelligence and the CIA, but which, because Vladimir Putin is better at this shit than just about anyone, is now almost certainly 100 percent in Russia’s hands.

HERE’S WHY THE ‘EPSTEIN’S GIRLFRIEND’ STORY IS SO OBVIOUSLY BULLSHIT

Jeffrey Epstein was one of the most extensively documented sexual predators of children in American history. His psychology has been analyzed by lawyers, victims, journalists, and psychiatrists across three decades of reporting. The picture that emerges is consistent and specific: he was a a controlling, territorial, ego-driven predatory psychopath who identified vulnerable adolescent girls, manufactured their dependency through devious and brutal grooming techniques, and exercised absolute power over every aspect of their lives.

He did not have girlfriends, especially not adult women girlfriends. He had sexual partners who were children he sexually assaulted, raped and trafficked to other powerful men so he could capture the acts on video and forever blackmail them into doing whatever it was his employer wanted them to do. And he had adult women co-workers in the appalling intelligence kompromat and bribery operations of which he was a part.

Ghislaine Maxwell — whose father Robert Maxwell was a confirmed Mossad asset, whose own intelligence connections have been extensively documented, and whose older twin sisters are also Israeli and US intelligence adjacent — was an operative. The adolescent girls she procured for assult on Epstein’s properties were victims. There was no third category in Jeffrey Epstein’s world. Grownup women coworkers. Kids he raped and sold.

Which is why the official account of Karyna Shuliak has never made sense to me.

The story we have been given is this: Epstein met Shuliak through a mutual friend in Minsk mere weeks after getting out of jail in Florida, fell for her, brought her to the United States as his girlfriend, and spent the last decade of his life in something resembling a relationship. He left her everything when he died. He called her from jail pretending she was his mother.

A psychopath who spent his adult life systematically destroying the autonomy of young women for pay and pleasure did not, at the age of 55, freshly released from a Florida jail on a child sex trafficking conviction, fall in love with an adult Belarusian dental student and become a devoted partner.

WHY KARYNA WAS NOT EPSTEIN’S LONG LOST DAUGHTER, EITHER

Because people with consciences cannot reconcile “leaves everything to a young Belarusian woman” with their understanding of Epstein, they reach for the most emotionally legible telenovela-esque explanation — she must be family. She must be someone he loved in a way that transcends the predation.

This theory reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of who Jeffrey Epstein was. He was a diagnosed psychopath — a clinical designation, not a rhetorical one — and a career intelligence operative who had no problem brutalizing thousands of children to collect blackmail power for his employers, in exchange for all the kids he could fuck and money he could spend, with what seemed to be total impunity.

Epstein’s documented relationship with his actual family was cold and transactional. The idea that he harbored secret paternal devotion toward a Belarusian dental student is not consistent with a single documented fact about his psychology.

The will was a transfer of operational assets to the person designated to receive them. Nothing more than that.

THE PROOF IN SIXTEEN PAGES

In summer 2009, Jeremy Stiffler was a technology education consultant working inside some of New York’s most prestigious music institutions — Juilliard, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, and the New York City public school system. He was connected to a psychiatric practice in upper Manhattan operated by Dr. Mohd Azfar Malik — a practice where Karyna Shuliak had also placed herself that summer.

They met there.

She pursued him.

The sixteen pages of correspondence that followed — preserved in the federal Epstein investigation files as EFTA02297152 — run from August through December 2009. She initiated contact. She gave him a free dental cleaning, and he thanked her for her gentle touch. She called him unexpectedly from Belarus, singing to him in Russian. She wrote with sustained intensity across months and an ocean. She told him she missed him. She told him she had never said such things to any man. She arranged her visa return to New York in spring 2010 specifically through Malik’s office sponsorship — timed to the precise moment Stiffler was pulling away.

He never fell for her. You can almost hear the incredulousness in her voice as she realizes it. He’s older than her, very average looking. And she is, well, her. But he was not impressed by the things so many of the men in Epstein’s orbit were impressed by.

Stiffler’s emails reveal him to be a deeply religious man from Wichita, Kansas. A Brooklyn Tabernacle choir singer. A man whose moral framework was immune to what she was offering. He told her — gently, repeatedly, consistently — that the age difference was too great, that they should be just friends, that she deserved someone wonderful. He found a woman from his own world, his own faith. He married her. He moved to Kentucky.

He was always kind to Karyna. He was not moved by her dramatic “heartbreak” over him. He was just a normal upstanding guy, being normal. What he likely did not realize, and still might not, is that he was a mark. (I’ll tell you why in a moment.)

But I do know that if Karyna Shuliak were actually Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend at that time — even a girlfriend of convenience, even a mutually agreed cover story — her sustained and brazen pursuit of another man (and a man with no money and average looks) would have been an intolerable provocation to a man of Epstein’s documented psychology. He was controlling. He was territorial. He was ego-driven to a pathological degree, and his public image mattered a great deal to him. Every documented relationship he had with a woman was characterized by absolute control.

Karyna was not Epstein’s girlfriend. She was running an operation, posing as his girlfriend because whoever sent her knows Americans well enough to know they’d never suspect a pretty young woman of being smart enough to do anything of much importance.

And Jeremy Stiffler — who said no to one of the most sophisticated intelligence assets in the modern world simply because she was too young for him and he had better things to do on Sundays — is the humdrum midwestern guy crack in the cover story through which everything no one wants any of us to see becomes visible.

THE TIMING

Epstein was released from the Palm Beach County stockade on July 22, 2009, having served 13 months of his 18-month sentence. He was placed on house arrest and permitted to travel to his Manhattan residence.

Karyna Shuliak magically arrived in New York in summer 2009.

The precision of that timing has always struck me as too perfect for coincidence. I believe it was a deployment.

The Epstein operation — the blackmail infrastructure targeting Western political, military science and financial elites, built over decades and run through Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell — was in crisis in 2009. Epstein was convicted. Ghislaine was publicly associated with him and under scrutiny. The protective network that had shielded them both was fraying.

Jeffrey Epstein’s operation had deep roots in Israeli intelligence, with tacit support from the CIA, FBI and NSA. His primary patron, Leslie Wexner, was a central figure in the Mega Group — a network of Jewish-American billionaires with deep ties to the Israeli government and military intelligence, documented by journalist Robert Friedman in 2002. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, was a confirmed Mossad asset who infiltrated New Mexico’s nuclear weapons labs in the 1980s, and whose death in 1991 remains contested. Ehud Barak — former Israeli Prime Minister and military intelligence chief — received millions in funding from Epstein-connected entities and was photographed entering Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse multiple times after his conviction, without adequate explanation. Former Israeli intelligence operative Ari Ben-Menashe stated publicly that both Epstein and Maxwell were working for Israeli intelligence, running a blackmail operation targeting American and European politicians, weapons scientists and businessmen.

This is the operation that was in crisis in 2009. Israel had built it. America had used it. And now, with both primary operators compromised and convicted and the whole thing gaining public fame thanks to the #metoo movement, it was potentially available to whoever moved fastest.

That’s when Russian intelligence saw their opening, and moved.

The Epstein archive — the tapes, the photographs, the kompromat on presidents, prime ministers, billionaires, weapons scientists, judges, and intelligence chiefs — was the most valuable intelligence property in the Western world. Whoever could take it would have enormous leverage over the entirety of Western power.

Russia sent a young woman, because Epstein had staked his entire espionage enterprise on objectifying and underestimating such people.

Putin has a blackbelt in judo. It has always been his strategy to do what that martial art does best: Use your opponents own strength and momentum against them, when they least expect it.

WHY STIFFLER

Jeremy Stiffler was not a powerful man. He was not wealthy, not politically connected, not a public figure. But he was a consultant working inside institutions that Jeffrey Epstein had been using as hunting grounds.

In summer 2009, Stiffler was transitioning to a senior position at Teq — an educational technology company with consulting relationships at Juilliard, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, and schools across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. He moved through those institutions daily. He had visibility into their programming, their personnel, their students. And because he was a nice guy, the kids probably trusted him. They might even have told him things about a creepy guy who’d been hanging around.

Epstein was an active donor at Juilliard. The federal files document his use of that institutional access to recruit very young Eastern European girls — identifying vulnerable musicians seeking patronage and grooming them through dinners, financial support, and introductions to powerful men.

I believe Russian intelligence knew that Stiffler knew something, and they sent Karyna to find out what. It’s funny, too, because in her emails to other people around that same time, her English is perfect. But in her emails to Stiffler, she acts like a silly girl with English far more broken than hers actually was. A good actress, playing a role. She learned nothing from Stiffler. She assumed he’d fall for her seductions. He did not.

THE DECADE INSIDE

Between 2009 and 2019, Karyna Shuliak had access to everything Jeffrey Epstein owned and controlled.

She was not merely his girlfriend. She worked for his companies — handling his emails, advancing his negotiations, managing his financial transactions. An Al Jazeera investigation into his estate documents showed her active role in his business affairs, including negotiations for a Moroccan palace conducted on his behalf in the months before his arrest. She listed his properties — the Manhattan townhouse, the Palm Beach mansion — as her address. She visited him at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on July 30, 2019, ten days before his death.

She also obtained a fraudulent marriage to a woman named Jennifer Kalin — described by victim lawyer Sigrid McCawley as a sham same-sex marriage designed to obtain United States citizenship without scrutiny — in 2013. Kalin was described as another Epstein associate.

The divorce was finalized in July 2019 — the same month Epstein was arrested. Meaning: She secured her citizenship, dissolved the marriage, and, perhaps, removed Epstein the moment he became operationally unnecessary.

THE TEETH

Now I want to talk about the teeth.

In October 2017, Shuliak purchased fifty human anterior teeth from a black market supplier in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, India. The seller — almost certainly Dr. G. Rajesh Kannan, who holds the Asia Book of Records title for the world’s largest collection of extracted human teeth — coached her on disguising the shipment as decorative artwork to evade customs inspection and on sanitizing the specimens on arrival. The purchase violated Indian export law — which has banned the export of human biological material since 1985 — and US customs regulations, constituting a federal offense under 18 USC 542.

She was no longer a dental student in 2017. She had graduated from Columbia with her DDS in 2015. The standard justification for purchasing extracted human teeth — that dental students need them to practice on phantom heads — did not apply to her. She had no educational or clinical rationale for this purchase.

Here is what I believe those teeth were for.

In forensic investigation, dental records and dental DNA are primary tools for identifying human remains. They are used precisely because teeth survive almost everything — fire, decomposition, time. A body that cannot be identified through dental evidence generates cascading uncertainty about who died, how they died, and what happened to them.

The teeth Shuliak purchased were almost certainly the extracted teeth of poor people from Tamil Nadu — individuals whose biological material was taken through exploitation, with no documentation, no chain of custody, no identity attached to any specimen. Teeth that cannot be traced to any individual in any database anywhere in the world.

Untraceable human teeth, in the hands of a licensed dentist who understands forensic odontology, are a tool for forensic misdirection. (This is one of the reasons many intelligence operations have dentists on their rosters.) Planted near or within remains, they generate DNA profiles that lead investigators nowhere — or lead them somewhere false. They confuse identification. They create doubt about cause of death. They are a countermeasure against forensic certainty.

There’s another reason pedophile rings like to have dentists in the rolodex, too. Endless legal and untraceable access to conscious sedating medications, like laughing gas, that make it easier to rape kids.

THE ARREST

On July 4, 2019 — two days before his arrest — Epstein signed a wire transfer to purchase a palace near Marrakesh, Morocco. Morocco has no extradition treaty with the United States. He was trying to run.

He had been in Paris with Shuliak immediately before this. She knew his travel plans. She knew his schedule. She was handling his business correspondence. She knew exactly when he was returning to the United States and on which flight.

He didn’t make it to Morocco. The FBI-NYPD Crimes Against Children Task Force was waiting at Teterboro Airport when his plane landed from Paris on July 6th. They arrested him the moment he touched American soil. Sitting next to him on the plane was Karyna.

I am not asserting that Karyna Shuliak told the FBI where Jeffrey Epstein was. I am merely noting that she was the person best positioned to do so. I am noting, too, that within 35 days of that arrest, he was dead — having signed everything over to her two days before his final phone call. And I am noting that the sequence of events — the failed Morocco escape, the waiting FBI, the death in custody, the will, the inheritance — is consistent with a single directing intelligence that was not Jeffrey Epstein’s. I would also like to note that psychopaths almost never commit suicide.

He was trying to flee to a country with no extradition treaty.

Someone made sure he came home instead.

THE LAST DAYS

Epstein told his lawyers he feared being killed in jail. He told associates. He told anyone who would listen in those final weeks. He was right to be afraid.

He was held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center under the supervision of William Barr’s Department of Justice. William Barr’s father, Donald Barr, hired Jeffrey Epstein — a college dropout with no teaching credentials — to teach mathematics at the Dalton School in New York in 1973.

William Barr was not simply a loyal Republican attorney general doing President Donald Trump’s bidding. His documented financial and professional ties to Russian-connected entities raise questions that have never been adequately answered. He earned dividends from the Vector Group, whose president brought Trump to Moscow in the 1990s to pursue Trump Tower investment. He held significant assets with Deutsche Bank — the only institution that would lend to Trump, and one implicated in Russian money laundering. He worked for Kirkland Ellis, the law firm that represented Russia’s Alfa Bank. And in August 2019 — the precise month Epstein died — he met with lawyers representing a pro-Russia Ukrainian oligarch who was fighting federal extradition, and was asked to drop the charges against him.

The man who controlled the facility where Epstein died was not simply Trump’s attorney general. He was a man with his own documented financial and professional entanglements with Russian-connected entities, presiding over a DOJ that had told New Mexico to stand down on its own Epstein investigation, in the same month he was meeting with lawyers for a Russian-adjacent oligarch, while the cameras in Epstein’s cell block malfunctioned and the guards fell asleep.

Epstein was taken off suicide watch on July 29th. He was found unresponsive on August 10th. The guards assigned to watch him had fallen asleep — both of them. Because okay, sure. The cameras outside his cell had malfunctioned. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging. The pathologist hired by his brother called it a homicide.

On August 8th — two days before his death — Epstein signed a new will leaving everything to Karyna Shuliak.

I do not believe that will was signed in a spirit of romantic devotion. Something happened in those final days that I think brought the decade-long arrangement into focus for both of them.

There are two possible readings of Epstein’s last days, and both lead to the same place.

The first is that he always knew who she was — that the arrangement had been explicit from the beginning, that he accepted Russian management of his operation because after 2008 he had no choice, and that the will was the final transaction of a bargain made years earlier.

The second is that he genuinely believed she loved him. She was that good, and he was that narcissistic. A decade of manufactured intimacy — of being exactly what he needed, of making a man who had spent his life controlling others feel, for perhaps the first time, genuinely chosen. And then in those final days, as the walls closed in, something shifted. She showed him who she was. Maybe she had to. Maybe the operation required the will, and the only way to secure it was to let him see that she was the only power left in his world.

I find the second reading more compelling. Because it is the most complete expression of what Russia did here.

Jeffrey Epstein spent his life weaponizing female attention against presidents and prime ministers. He understood manufactured intimacy as a tool of power better than almost anyone alive. He ran the most sophisticated honeypot operation in the history of Western intelligence. But to do it, he had to objectify and underestimate women as human beings. That was both the source of his strength, and his greatest vulnerability. A judo master like Putin would recognize it.

Russia, in the end, out-Epsteined Epstein at his own game. They used his own methodology — his own misogynistic vulnerability — against him with such precision that he may never have seen it coming until the very end.

On August 10th, in his last phone call to anyone, he spoke to Karyna Shuliak for fifteen minutes. I can only imagine how hard he tried to manipulate her in that conversation, as manipulation was the only thing he’d ever done to women.

He was found dead the next morning.

THE TRANSFER

Karyna Shuliak inherited Zorro Ranch not as a passive beneficiary but as its legal owner — the deed holder, the title holder, the person with the legal authority to decide what happened to it next.

She chose to sell it to Mary Catherine and Donald Huffines.

The Huffines family acquired Zorro Ranch through an entity called San Rafael Ranch LLC, structuring the transaction to obscure the transfer just weeks before the purchase. The FCC microwave licenses for the military/industrial private communications network Epstein had built into the ranch — WQXY316 and WQXY300, connecting the property to Sandia Crest Tower — remain active under Huffines ownership. The communications infrastructure has not gone dark. It has kept transmitting, even till now.

Mary Catherine and Donald Huffines in Moscow with Rand Paul, negotiating with Russian leaders for the release of Russian spy, Maria Butina. Paul brought a letter from Donald Trump to hand deliver to Vladimir Putin. The Huffines have a son in the Trump white house cabinet, and are the new owners of Zorro Ranch.

In August 2018 — one year before Epstein’s death — then Texas state Senator Donald Huffines traveled to Moscow alongside Mary Catherine, with his twin brother Phillip and Rand Paul. The trip was not publicized. Neither brother mentioned it on social media. It became known only when photographs of the delegation surfaced through Russian state media wires. During the visit, the Huffines met with Russian officials including Sergey Kislyak — the former Russian ambassador to the United States, a central figure in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election of Donald Trump — as well as Russia’s deputy foreign minister and the chairman of the foreign relations committee in Russia’s upper legislative house.

During the meeting, Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky explicitly pressed the delegation to advocate for the release of Maria Butina, a Russian operative who had just been arrested in the United States on charges of acting as an undeclared Kremlin agent. Butina’s operation had targeted precisely the institutions the Huffines were embedded in — the NRA and the Texas Republican establishment.

One year later, they secretly bought Zorro Ranch from Karyna Shuliak.

TRUMP, BARR, AND THE NECESSARY DEATH

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for decades. Trump called Epstein “a terrific guy” who liked women “on the younger side.” There are documented accusations against Trump in connection with Epstein’s network that have never been fully adjudicated. Epstein alive, in federal custody, facing trial, with his archive potentially accessible to prosecutors, was Donald Trump’s single greatest existential threat. Everything Trump had built — the presidency, the Russia relationship, the entire political project — was at risk as long as Epstein was alive and potentially talking to save his own skin.

I believe Donald Trump needed Jeffrey Epstein dead. I believe William Barr’s DOJ made it possible. And I believe Karyna Shuliak — through the mechanism of the will, through the ranch sale, through a decade of patient positioning — completed the transfer of everything Epstein had built to a Russian intelligence establishment friendly with both those men.

Trump has been described by multiple credible sources as a Russian asset. The documented record of his behavior toward Russia throughout his political career is consistent with that characterization. If the Epstein archive passed from Israeli and CIA control to Russian control through Shuliak, Barr and Trump — if Moscow now holds kompromat on the full spectrum of Western political and financial power (and might protect Trump for helping them obtain it) — then the Trump-Russia relationship and the Epstein story are the same narrative. And that narrative is part of a larger story about how many sectors of the United States have been bloodlessly conquered by both Israeli and Russian intelligence operations, at different points and time, using many of the same players and systems, without Americans realizing it happened.

WHAT I BELIEVE

I want to be clear about what I am doing in this piece. I am reasoning from documented facts toward a conclusion the facts suggest but do not prove. When I’m not being a journalist, I write mystery and suspense novels, where every red herring has to be considered in service to the final story. Every factual claim I’ve made is sourced to a primary federal document or a verifiable public record. Every interpretive claim is labeled as my own analysis. Educated guess.

Here is what I believe, stated plainly:

I believe Karyna Shuliak was deployed by Russian intelligence to New York in 2009 to take control of the Epstein operation at the moment of its maximum vulnerability. He was likely told she was sent by his own team, to help rehabilitate his image.

I believe her first task was threat assessment — identifying anyone inside Epstein’s institutional network who might expose what he was doing. I believe Jeremy Stiffler was one such person, and that the sixteen-page correspondence preserved in the federal files is the operational record of her attempt to assess and neutralize him. I believe she failed — not because Stiffler was sophisticated enough to identify her, but because he was decent enough bloke that her methods had nothing to work with.

I believe Shuliak spent a decade inside Epstein’s operation building Russia’s complete intelligence picture of his archive and his leverage. I believe she was present in Paris when Epstein attempted to flee to Morocco, and that someone ensured he returned to American soil instead.

I believe Epstein died because he had to — because he was Trump’s greatest liability and Russia’s greatest opportunity simultaneously — and that the will signed two days before his death was the mechanism of the transfer.

I believe Karyna Shuliak selected the Huffines as the recipients of Zorro Ranch because they were the designated American face of Russian operational control of that property, just as they were working with Maria Butina in Texas.

I believe the FCC infrastructure at Zorro Ranch is still active because it was never meant to go dark. I

believe the Epstein archive is in Russian hands.

And I believe that what Donald Trump has done — and continues to do — to the United States is inseparable from what is documented in the federal Epstein files, if you know how to read them.

He does not work for us. He works for them.

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Primary documents cited: EFTA02297152, EFTA00569515, EFTA02023481, EFTA01207629, EFTA01207031, EFTA02051051, EFTA00548895, EFTA00526949, EFTA00529150, EFTA00576543, EFTA00511897, EFTA00163802.