A Madrid priest, center, with Serbian and Cuban immigrants his parish has helped to get settled after arriving in Spain with nothing but the clothes they could carry.

A reader named Victor wrote to me this week with a confession. A United States Latino, steeped in the Chicano Movement, he had gone to Spain braced to hate it. He had been educated to loathe the brutal colonial country of the Conquistadores who raped, pillaged and genocided his — our — ancestors. He expected, upon landing in Spain, to feel the old inherited grievance rise in his throat the moment he stepped off the plane and faced those awful people, the Spaniards. Instead he found the culture of Spain fit “hand in glove” with his own, whether he liked it or not. The people were… just people. Living in the 2000s, not the 1500s. Spain was a diverse land of many different kinds of people, and none of them, now, were conquistadores. He grew to love it. He learned to hold the present beauty and the tragic history of Spain — real Spain, not the idea of Spain — in the same hand. “It’s complicated,” he wrote.

Those two words are the most honest thing anyone has said to me about our complicated American Latino history and Spain’s role in it in a long time.

We are primed, as Latinos in the United States, to hate present-day Spain. It’s a litmus test of belonging the right way. How do you feel about Spain? The question never means modern Spain. For United States Latinos, Spain froze back in 1540, when it toppled Moctezuma’s empire, a Forever Inquisition onto which we have projected all the simplified racialized sins of United States slavery, only brown instead of black. How do I feel about Spain? we answer, standing before the proverbial class, all eyes upon us, fingers hovering over the big red cancel button. If we want to fit in as real woke U.S. Latinos, there is only one correct answer: Spain is the colonizer, and because we are enlightened Latinos, we hate Spain and we hate Spaniards.

American Latinos are trained to look at a modern, democratic, post-Franco country and see nothing but the Inquisition wearing a fresh suit and ridiculously shiny Italian loafers. For educated U.S. Latinos, Spain ceased to exist and evolve in the 16th century, and is nothing but a racist, colonizing land full of white people. In reality, Madrid itself is home to 1 million Latin American immigrants in 2026 — meaning there are more Latinos in this one city in Spain than there are in the entire nation of Uruguay. And Spain itself has never been a monolith. Far from it. But like everyone else in the United States, U.S. Latinos gravitate towards simplistic racialized stories of Good versus Evil to explain every fucking thing in the world. And it’s exhausting.

Humans are often guilty of looking at the issues of a certain period of time through the lens of a totally different period of time, but it usually happens that people judge the past based upon present-day borders, moralities and science. What happens with U.S. Latinos with regards to our views on Spain is the opposite of this — it is PASTism. An inability to move past the one thing we learned about Spain in college that made us question everything about reality. We are wholly ignorant of what Spain is today, because we assign guilt genetically, across five centuries, and blame today’s Spaniards for something a handful of Spanish scumbags did long ago. We look at a Spaniard alive today and hold him personally answerable for an auto-da-fé that his own many-times-great-grandmother may well have been dragged to.

Put the same logic on ground an American feels in the gut and it collapses. Imagine constantly resenting present-day England for the slavery its empire seeded on our shores, or for the colonization that emptied the American West — holding a Londoner sipping his tea this morning accountable for a Georgia auction block or the Trail of Tears. No one does this. We understand, without being told, that the Englishman on the street today did not build the ship or sign the treaty, and that his own ancestors were as likely to have been press-ganged, enclosed off their land, or worked to death in a mill as to have profited from any of it. Somehow that same grace, extended reflexively toward England, is withheld entirely from Spain.

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The convenient version of history goes like this. Spaniards were white. Spaniards were Catholic. Spaniards were fine with the Inquisition and fine with the conquest, and everyone who suffered stood on the far side of a clean, bright line, in the brown indigenous Americas. Much of the Chicano Movement built its identity on that line — Aztlán on one side, the gachupín on the other. I understand the impulse. A movement needs a homeland and it needs a villain, and reclaiming the Indigenous half of ourselves was necessary, overdue, and good. There is a lot of truth to that story. But it is far, far too simplistic to be the whole truth.

I blame the lazy versions of Chicano Studies for what came after — the classroom shorthand that hardened a liberation into a catechism. The laziness cuts in both directions. The same reflex that painted every Spaniard white and vile painted every Indigenous ancestor Aztec and noble. To be Mexican or Mexican American, the shorthand went, was to be a child of Tenochtitlan, an heir of Aztlán.

Mexicans in Mexico are much more aware of the nuance U.S. Latinos ignore, and they even have a name for this tendency to presume all Mexicans descended from Aztecs — Aztec supremacism. They frown on it, because it erases the hundreds of nations that were here long before or alongside the Mexica and are here still: Purépecha, Zapotec, Mixtec, Maya, Otomí, Yaqui, and, in the very Southwest the Aztlán myth claims as its cradle, the Pueblo, the Diné, the Apache. My own Tewa ancestors were never Aztec. Our U.S. Latino mestizaje is a different combination — Spanish and Puebloan. Not Spanish and Aztec. The story meant to hand my Indigenous blood back to me wrote my particular Indigenous people out of the telling and replaced them with Aztecs.

The other half of the cartoon is just as false.

Everything the colonizing Spanish machine did in the Americas, it had already perfected at home — and it perfected it by feeding on its own. The Spain that expelled its Jews in 1492 was expelling Spaniards — Spanish Jews. The Spain that forced its Muslims to convert and then drove out the Moriscos a century later was driving out Spaniards. The Roma the crown hunted were Spaniards. The Basques, the Catalans, the Galicians watched their tongues and their old identities pressed flat under Castile the way a boot presses a coin. Before any of it there had been al-Andalus — centuries of Muslims and Jews and Christians living in difficult, generative proximity — flattened at last into a single Castilian Catholic story that pretended it had always been the only one. For centuries, Spaniards have come in every skin tone and phenotype.

So “the Spaniard” was never a race, and certainly not one that fits neatly into a modern United States racialized paradigm. It was a caste-based system that leveraged any number of identities along any number of lines, and a shifting paradigm at that. Plenty of the people who sailed west were themselves descended from the converted, the expelled, the ransomed, the poor, the internally colonized — human beings fleeing one machine only to become its hand in a new hemisphere. The casta system that sorted the Americas into an anxious ladder of blood existed precisely because the mixing began the moment the ships landed, and never stopped.

New Mexico understands this in its bones. We have a word here that most of the country has never heard: genízaro. Detribalized Native people — captives ransomed from the Plains and elsewhere, absorbed into Hispano (Criollo Spaniards) households and frontier towns, Catholic and Spanish-speaking and unmistakably Indian all at once. Half the “Spanish” families in my state carry that inheritance, whether the polished genealogies admit it or not. The history is complex and nuanced, and all of us carry pieces of all of it in our cells.

I carry the whole contradiction in one body. Three of my ancestors marched into and named the province of Nuevo Mexico with the Oñate expedition of 1598 — under the man who ordered the feet severed from the men of Acoma — and I descend, too, from the Pueblo people who survived him. The colonizer and the colonized share my blood, my surname, my kitchen table. I cannot hate one half of myself into silence to keep the other half clean. If we are honest, none of us can. And that’s just on my mom’s side. On my dad’s side, the Cubans came very recently from Spain — as in, my dad’s grandfather was born in Asturias. He did not come to the Americas as a conquistador. He came as an impoverished fisherman. His wife came from the Canary Islands to Cuba, also poor, also recently, with Guanche heritage. The Spanish colonized the Canary Islands, which are off the northwest coast of Africa, just as they did the Americas. To call that line of the family “colonizers” is absurd.

This is why “it’s complicated” lands as the opposite of a shrug. It is a door. It asks us to refuse the two cartoons on offer — the spotless victim and the pure monster — and to stand instead inside the harder truth that we are the descendants of both, and sometimes of both inside a single grandmother, and that the past looks very little like the present, now, in Spain. History of this kind is not a debt you can assign to a stranger across an ocean. It is an inheritance you reckon with, or it reckons with you.

I write this from Madrid — standing on the very ground I was raised to resent— an exile carrying the whole tangled inheritance in her luggage, the glove and the hand together. Like Victor, I arrived half-braced to hate this place and these people, expecting them to be white, and snobbish. Like Victor, I have found the fit closer than I was taught to expect. The Madrid of today is not the Madrid of 1540.

My own neighborhood makes the argument better than I can. The voices on my block are Venezuelan and Cuban, Central American and West African; the man who runs the corner market is Korean. The peninsula that once spent centuries straining to purify itself into a single story has, quietly and without anyone’s permission, gone plural again — al-Andalus with better coffee and worse rent. The Spain I was taught to keep frozen in 1492 declined to stay there.

The people who taught us to hate Spain were trying to hand us back our dignity, and I honor them for it. Dignity built on a cartoon, though, will not bear weight. Ours has never been a story of faultless victims and faceless monsters. Ours is the story of a people made from both, who survived both, and who are still here, mouths open, to say so.

And Spain, today, is a diverse, progressive, beautiful place that has offered me and my family shelter from a fascistic authoritarian United States of America.

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