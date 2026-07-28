The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Mark Statman's avatar
Mark Statman
11h

Alisa—the number of people here in southern Mexico rooting for Spain in the Mundial (after the elimination of the the Tri, of course) was extremely high. On Parque el Llano in Oaxaca, where there was a big screen set up to watch, cheers and cheers. In my smaller colonia, a part of San Pedro Ixtlahuaca, the same. I met no one rooting for Argentina. No one.

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Joe Perea's avatar
Joe Perea
10h

I love your writing so much, no matter the topic.

In my case, I didn't know anything about Spain before I went. The first clues I had came from a visiting professor of musicology at North Texas when I was in grad school. She was from Spain and as part of her class, she educated us on hundreds of years of composers that Grout and others simply wrote out of the text. I would later learn about the Black Legend, rumors of Spain's incivility that were spread through Europe, possibly by Jewish refugees of the Inquisition who fled to Holland. Scholars for centuries have ignored the contributions of the Spanish, as if nothing happened there after the defeat of the armada. The ones who made the history books were often the expats who lived and worked in Paris.

I made my first trip to Spain in November 2021. Our family took a once week bus tour that started in Madrid and visited Cordoba, Sevilla, Granada, Valencia, and Barcelona. It was incredible. Andalusia in particular resonated in my soul. After that we made every effort to get residency visas to move to Spain. We visited two more times in the next year. The digital nomad visa was in the works and would have been perfect for my wife's remote counseling practice. Another year went by and just as the visa was starting to be released, lawyers and consultants concluded that there wasn't a way for a remote counseling practice to be legally viable under that visa. We pivoted and applied for the DAFT visa to the Netherlands and had our residency permits in six weeks. Our ultimate goal is still to move to Spain, perhaps after we get EU permanent residency. At least we've been able to visit twice a year since we moved to Europe.

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