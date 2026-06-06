Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself at the age she was when, she wrote in her memoir, Jeffrey Epstein told her to sexually service New Mexico governor Bill Richardson.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell raped, sexually assaulted, and trafficked hundreds, maybe thousands, of children at a 7,500-acre ranch in Stanley, New Mexico for more than two decades. And they got away with it in New Mexico, when the were unable to get away with it in Florida or New York. They got away with it in New Mexico because New Mexico, by law, made raping and selling kids super easy to get away with, for a really long time.

On purpose.

For the first twelve years Epstein operated at Zorro Ranch — from 1993 through July 2008 — New Mexico had no human trafficking statute. Zero. Zip. Zilch. The law that finally criminalized trafficking in New Mexico took effect the same month Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida, almost like New Mexico didn’t need it anymore since its favorite kidfucker was in jail. Even after he got out of prison in Florida, that new law was never used against him, because if it had been then how would Gary King have gotten those big fat donations from Epstein in his run for governor, huh?

When Epstein came back to New Mexico after 2008, as a convicted sex offender, New Mexico’s creepy piece of shit pedophile registration law — written in 1995 with gaps wide enough to fly a private plane through — did not require him to register. Everywhere else did. We did not. Epstein’s lawyers used New Mexico’s tolerance for child-fuckers as evidence that Jeffrey wasn’t all that dangerous, in other places: “What he did wasn’t that bad. Look. If it were, would New Mexico be, all, ‘hey, dude, no need to register. We gotchu.’?”

And while survivors were describing in federal depositions what had been done to them at the ranch, New Mexico’s attorney general was accepting donations from the man who did it, attending parties at Epstein’s ranch and, when he ran for governor, asking to borrow Epstein’s private plane to fly himself and Deb Haaland to Washington DC, because heaven forbid they fly commercial. What are they, peasants? Please.

The laws that enabled pedophiles and sex traffickers like Jeffrey Epstein in New Mexico didn’t arrive by sorcery or divine edict. They were written by specific people, maintained by specific people, and protected by specific people — many of whom had personal, financial, and political relationships with Epstein and his network.

Those people had names. This piece names them.

Because, you know what they says: That Alisa, she’s kind of a bitch like that.

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Part One: The Law That Was Written Wrong — Or Maybe Just Wrong on Purpose. We’re Being Generous.

Former New Mexico State Senator and Senate Majority Whip for 16 year, Mary Jane Garcia, who wrote the worst sex-offender registration and notification law in the nation and defended it for a long-ass time.

In 1995, New Mexico passed its Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. Senate Bill 481. Primary sponsor: State Senator Mary Jane Garcia of Doña Ana County, one of the most powerful Democrats in the state legislature, Senate Majority Whip for sixteen of the years the law remained on the books.

The law had two problems. Well, two documented problems. The first was a residency requirement. To trigger registration in New Mexico, you had to be a legal resident of New Mexico. Meaning no state in the nation was more appealing the rich kid-fuckers to buy themselves second, third or fourth homes than New goddamned Mexico. They got to come here, rape kids under the radar, then go back to wherever they purported to actually legally reside. Jeffrey Epstein owned 7,500 acres in New Mexico. He flew in on a private plane, stayed for weeks, groomed and raped kids, flew out, and maintained legal domicile elsewhere. Under the law as written by Mary Jane Garcia, he was just a rich guy with a very large vacation home. Registration did not apply in New Mexico, to rich guys with main houses somewhere the hell else. Good job, New Mexico.

The second problem was an enumerated equivalency test. For an out-of-state conviction to trigger New Mexico registration, it had to match a specific offense listed in New Mexico’s own statute. When Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting prostitution from a minor — a plea his legal team and federal prosecutors engineered to be as narrow as legally possible — New Mexico officials determined his conviction matched nothing on their list. Even though the Florida conviction named Epstein’s main victim as being 14 at the time he supposedly solicited sex from her, an additional victim in the case was 16. New Mexico focused only on the 16-year-old, because an old man buying sex from a 16-year-old was sort of perfectly legal in our idiot state, at least as far as not being rape.

Epstein was free to come and go, without registering.

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Mary Jane Garcia, right, laughing with Governor Bill Richardson, left (named by Virginia Giuffre as someone she was directed by Epstein to have sexual contact with) and actor Ali McGraw. They’d just signed a cockfighting ban into law (2007), something New Mexico did 16 years before it made rich convicted pedophiles register as sex offenders in the state.

Mary Jane Garcia was Senate Majority Whip during sixteen of the years that law sat unchanged. She was a loyal supporter of Governor Bill Richardson, who accepted at least $100,000 in formal Epstein campaign donations, and God knows how many gifts in informal ones. Richardson, who was named vy Virginia Guiffre as one of her abusers, appeared in Epstein’s personal contact files, and visited the ranch frequently.

Garcia died in January 2024 without ever publicly addressing the bill she wrote or what it enabled.

The loophole was finally closed in 2023.

Three years ago.

Three.

Twenty-eight years after Garcia wrote it.

Four years after Epstein was dead. I guess we needed to give his death a year to make sure he didn’t want to come back to Santa Fe and zombie-rape some kids first.

The state of New Mexico would like you to know it takes child safety very seriously.

Because the state of New Mexico lies like a motherfucker, on behalf of wealthy childfuckers.

Part Two: The Crime That Didn’t Exist Here

While Epstein was actively trafficking young women at Zorro Ranch, New Mexico had no human trafficking statute.

Read that again.

The state hosting the ranch had no law against the crime being committed at the ranch. A crime that federal prosecutors in Florida and New York were able to charge, prosecute, and convict Epstein of committing had no statutory equivalent in New Mexico during the years he was committing it there.

Selling people was okiedokie here, I guess.

This situation persisted through Epstein’s 2008 Florida conviction. It persisted through the years when survivors were describing what had happened to them at the ranch in federal depositions. It persisted through the entire tenure of Attorney General Gary King, who served from 2007 to 2015.

Even though I’d rather not, we have to talk about Gary King again. He’s the son of Bruce King, the former New Mexico Goveror who sold Epstein the ranch. Gary met privately with Epstein in Santa Fe in 2010 — two years after Epstein’s conviction. He accepted Epstein campaign donations routed through shell companies in 2014, working with Epstein’s lawyers to actively and deliberately hid the fact that he was taking money from a pedophile whilst also running on a campaign that centered ending child sex trafficking in the state. He flew on a private plane Epstein helped charter. Each time the donations were reported in the press, he returned them. But he did not return them unless there was evidence that NOT doing so might hurt his ability to manipulate the public into electing his sweaty, sorry ass.

During Gary King’s eight years as attorney general, no human trafficking statute was enacted in New Mexico. During those same eight years, Epstein continued operating the ranch as a convicted sex offender who was free to come and go, in a state with no law against what he was doing there. So when he ran for governor on a platform of “doing something” about lax child trafficking laws in the state, he was basically standing in front of a mirror, arguing with That Other Gary who could have done something a long time ago, but didn’t.

Gary King brought no charges. Gary King sought no trafficking statute. Gary King found none of this worth investigating.

He did, however, accept the money.

He still sits on the board of New Mexico’s largest children’s nonprofit. He has never been investigated.

Part Three: The Stand-Down

In July 2019, federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York contacted New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and asked him to halt his nascent state investigation into Epstein’s activities at Zorro Ranch. Balderas had opened the investigation in late 2018, finally, after the Miami Herald’s landmark investigative series made continuing to ignore the situation professionally untenable.

Balderas eagerly complied with the federal request. He handed over everything his office had gathered. He stood down.

He was under no legal obligation to do so. And even when he realized the feds had no intention of investigating, he did NOT reopen his investigation, even though he COULD have.

Thirty-one days later, Epstein died in federal custody.

The New Mexico investigation remained closed until this year, when a different attorney general, Raul Torrez, re-opened it. The ranch was left unsearched until this year, long past the time Epstein or his estate even owned it. The survivors who had described what happened there continued waiting. New Mexico, as an institution, appeared to consider the matter resolved.

Meanwhile, the FBI had received tips about Zorro Ranch for years — including an anonymous report describing two foreign girls buried in the hills outside the compound, and a communication from a retired New Mexico State Police officer describing a suspicious barn on the property with a chimney and what appeared to be a sally port. The FBI searched Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, his Palm Beach mansion, and his private Caribbean island. It filed the Zorro Ranch tips away and searched nothing in New Mexico. Ever.

The first official search of Zorro Ranch happened in March 2026 — conducted by state investigators, thirty years after the first documented trafficking activity on the property.

Part Four: Historical Models

Father Arthur Perrault, one of hundreds of pedophile priests sent by the Catholic Church to New Mexico. He ran away to Morocco in 1992 to escape sentencing. Morocco was also Jeffrey Epstein’s escape plan. He put $27 million down on a house there a week before his final arrest.

New Mexico's failure to protect children from powerful predators did not begin with Jeffrey Epstein. It began before the state existed. From the early 1600s onward, Spanish colonists funded by the Crown abducted and purchased Indigenous captives — primarily children — from surrounding tribes including Apache, Comanche, Kiowa, Navajo, Pawnee and Ute. These children were taken into colonial households, stripped of their languages, converted to Catholicism, and forced to work as slaves. Many endured physical abuse, including sexual assault. In 1770, a female captive between twelve and twenty years old sold for two good horses and some small items. The Spanish called these children genízaros, and gave them to friends as one might give a friend a pet. The institution was not considered criminal. It was considered civilization. Read more about it here.

Modern-day genizaros pay homage to their ancestors in northern New Mexico. (Photo credit KUNM)

Three centuries later, the Catholic Church formalized a different version of the same arrangement: the Servants of the Paraclete, a treatment center established in Jemez Springs that took pedophile priests from across the country, nominally treated them, and quietly placed them back into ministry in New Mexico parishes — without informing families, parishioners, or law enforcement. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after nearly 400 survivors came forward, resulting in a $121.5 million settlement. The details changed across the centuries. The structure did not: children in New Mexico, particularly those without political protection, have always been available to powerful men who understood how to use the law — or the absence of it — as cover.New Mexico, to its great credit, has responded to three decades of documented child sex trafficking at a ranch thirty miles from the state capital with a bold and decisive plan: a commission.

Part Five: Don’t Worry, Folks, The New Mexico Political Fox is Demanding The Truth About the Henhouse the New Mexico Political Foxes Have Been Guarding

The New Mexico Truth Commission was established in February 2026 with $2 million in funding, subpoena power, and a mandate to investigate why the state never investigated Jeffrey Epstein. It is, by all appearances, exactly the kind of serious institutional accountability mechanism that serious institutions create when they would like to appear to be taking something seriously. But in reality, it appears to be mostly public relations crisis management and damage control for a political establishment in New Mexico that suddenly realized the world could see just how corrupt they’d been with regards to Epstein for decades, after the release in January 2026 of more than 3 million pages in the DOJ Epstein files.

The commission recently selected a law firm to lead its investigation, and when you look hard enough at the firm you start to see that the commission is mostly a PR stunt that doubles as a bag of cash for political donors. That firm is FCHC. Its founding partners — Sam Fadduol, Richard Hardy, Jeff Cluff, and firm manager Selma Morales — each donated the maximum allowable contribution of $2,300 to Bill Richardson’s presidential campaign in 2007. Richardson, for those keeping score at home, accepted $100,000 in Epstein campaign donations across two gubernatorial races, appeared in Epstein’s personal contact files, was named as an abuser by at least one Epstein survivor, and visited Zorro Ranch oodles of times. He is a central figure in the very conduct the commission is supposed to be investigating. Whoops. Nothing to see here, folks. Keep moving.

If that seems like a conflict of interest, rest assured the people who selected this firm, who also got political donations from its members, have considered the matter carefully and arrived at the conclusion that it is fine.

The procurement process that selected FCHC was controlled by Gerardo Paredes, Chief Procurement Officer of the Legislative Council Service, who previously worked at the Texas Comptroller’s office under Glenn Hegar — a Trump-endorsed official whose office is currently being sought by Don Huffines, the man whose family purchased Zorro Ranch in 2023 and whose son Russell currently holds a position inside the White House. The Pugilist reported this conflict in April 2026. The commission did not address it.

Commission members accepted donations from the NMTLA PAC — the same professional network whose financial fingerprints appear on the FCHC contract. The firm selected to investigate the protection network is connected to the protection network.

This is what accountability looks like in New Mexico in 2026. The same establishment that protected Epstein for twenty-six years is making a lot of public noise now about how it is investigating why it protected Epstein for twenty-six years. The fox is guarding the henhouse the fox raided for decades. But don’t worry, folks. The fox means it this time. The fox has, in fact, been awarded a government contract to determine what happened to all those chickens, with a report due July 31st. All the national news outlets are ecstatic with admiration for the fox. Hurray.

To summarize: New Mexico’s children were failed by a durable, well-funded, bipartisan structure of deliberate inaction — built by specific people, maintained by specific people, and now being investigated by some of those same specific people, who would like you to know they are taking this all very seriously.

The survivors who described what happened at Zorro Ranch have been waiting for a real accounting since the 1990s. Some of them have been waiting their entire adult lives. What they have received instead is a progression of political and legal figures in positions of power who took Epstein’s money, stood down at federal request, and are now billing by the hour to revisit questions they spent decades refusing to ask — while the same political establishment that built the legal welcome mat Epstein wiped his feet on for thirty years holds press conferences about how seriously it takes all of this.

The Truth Commission’s initial report is due July 31, 2026.

You will excuse me if I tell you: I’m not holding my breath.

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