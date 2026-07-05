The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Heather's avatar
Heather
16h

Omg THANK YOU!! I live in Texas. Had no idea he was installed before the elections. I’ve been researching Don and Mary Catherine. I can find stuff on Don. But NOTHING on Mary Catherine. She’s wiped from the internet. I do know about some of her siblings. What I haven’t figured out is how they met. She’s from Rhode Island. He’s from Texas. He went to UT. I think her brother may have gone briefly to UT. Didn’t find her (did find a Catherine Mary Myers but not Mary Catherine Myers). But a weird thing is that she seems to have ties to the NYC socialite scene. They married in a cathedral in Manhattan. Why??? Why would a Texan marry in a cathedral in Manhattan? Their children also participated in the International Debutante Ball in NYC. It’s just weird. He’s a “5th generation Texan” with deep ties to NYC.. makes me think of that old El Paso salsa commercial …” NEW YORK CITY!?” 😂

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M. F. Hopkins's avatar
M. F. Hopkins
17h

WTAF? I'm so sick of these rich evil bastards.

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