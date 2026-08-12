The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
14h

Please accept this informal award for best lede in a substack article. *******EPIC***********

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5 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
Michael Harmon's avatar
Michael Harmon
14h

Nice, a state-supported incubator for violent attitudes honed with a superiority complex and oiled with narcissism. Mold the child into a tool for retribution…with a soundtrack.

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2 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
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