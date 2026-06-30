The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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CircleofLove's avatar
CircleofLove
14h

This is America's fascist version of disappearing dissidents through helicopter drops. The spurious indictments and draconian sentences amount to the sort of unusual punishment the 'terrorists' who framed our constitution tried to protect us from.

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7 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
Steven Rosenzweig's avatar
Steven Rosenzweig
14h

Keep reporting and writing, Alisa. We are reading.

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