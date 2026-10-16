Andrea Reeb

The four-person “bipartisan” New Mexico Epstein Survivor’s “Truth” Commission is down to just three people now, as a second lawmaker comes under fire for an unethical and possibly illegal conflict of interest.

Yesterday, New Mexico State Rep. Andrea Reeb, a Republican from Clovis who sat on the bipartisan commission, resigned from the state legislature after a judge found that she’d violated the separation-of-powers provision of the New Mexico Constitution, Article III, Section 1, by serving as a state legislator while also working as a special prosecutor.

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it rhymes with a similar scandal involving another member of the commission, this one a Democrat who also happens to be named Andrea and also happens to be a lawyer.

Andrea Romero

Just six weeks ago, New Mexico State Representative Andrea Romero, a Democrat from Santa Fe, resigned from her unethical and possibly illegal new job as an Assistant District Attorney with the same office, Carmack-Altwies’ First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

State law bars legislators from being paid as officers or employees of the state. But half of the commission that is supposed to be looking into why the state’s leaders who looked the other way about Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex crimes here were either such terrible lawyers they did not know the law, or such terrible people that they knew the law and did not think it applied to them personally.

Romero, true to form in her longstanding brazenly corrupt political career, blame-shifted, claiming she did not realize she’d done anything wrong, and quit the job as assistant district attorney while remaining on the commission. She then used money from the commission itself to pay for personal crisis intervention public relations services — a bold misuse of funds earmarked for Epstein victims.

Since then, it has come out that Romero got the assistant district attorney job in a pay-to-play scheme in which she used her position as a legislator to budget more than $100,000 in state funds to the DA’s office to create the job it later gave her. Even after this was made public, Romero has refused to step down and is now the subject of a state ethics probe. Local Democratic party leaders have rallied around her under the evergreen tale that every democrat’s misdeeds are nothing but a republican plot to ruin the state.

In yet one more stunningly unethical stunt as the head of the commission, Romero secretly removed the name of current gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland, a Democrat, from the group’s first report, even though Haaland flew on an Epstein-chartered plane with the gubernatorial candidate Gary King, with whom she was running for lieutenant governor.

This erasure of Haaland from the report (mysteriously, Romero left King in) drew outrage from Republicans (but silence from Democrats) who said she was massaging Haaland’s record because party loyalty trumped the truth in the lead-up to the midterm election.

Reeb was among those who were the most outspoken about Haaland’s erasure.

Her own ethical issues surfaced soon thereafter, and she, at least, had the grace to step down.

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