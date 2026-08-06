I offer all my investigative journalism for free, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Covering the Epstein Class in a deeply corrupt state like New Mexico is dangerous work. I and other reporters like me are under attack by this depraved and sociopathic cabal. It caused me to leave the USA for Europe, at great personal and financial cost to my entire family. They want to silence me, but I won’t let them. Please like, comment, share and subscribe, paid if you can. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thank you.

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The NM “Truth Commission” pretended like democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland wasn’t mentioned in the available DOJ Epstein files (she rode on an Epstein-chartered plane when running for Lieutenant Governor), and told only a fraction of the very damning truth about former NM Attorney General Gary King, pictured here with Haaland.

Yesterday, August 5, 2026, the New Mexico Epstein “Truth Commission” — a subgroup of the state legislature created to supposedly investigate why child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was able to run a rape ranch outside Santa Fe from 1993 to 2019 without anyone in power there doing anything about it — released its first report, five days late.

The delay is the least of its problems.

I read the 119-page report so you don’t have to, but if you have a strong stomach, I suggest you read it too, because it is one of the most outrageous con jobs in the history of New Mexico politics, and everyone in the world needs to call it what it is: pure public-relations narrative control, designed to protect the many powerful and wealthy people of New Mexico’s Epstein Class.

The most shocking and blatant evidence of this commission being nothing but spin is this: The report names several people who flew on Epstein’s aircraft over the years, but pretends Deb Haaland, a democrat and the woman likely to be elected the state’s next governor three months from now, was not one worth mentioning. Haaland rode on an Epstein-chartered plane in 2014, when she was running for lieutenant governor, on a trip from New Mexico to Washington, D.C., with then-gubernatorial candidate, democrat Gary King. The report names King. It does not name Haaland.

The only way this makes sense is if every member of the commission and the law firm they paid $750,000 to lead this supposed “investigation” all had strokes at the same time. The only other way it makes sense is if the commission was never meant to reveal anything — because its true purpose is to perform investigation while actually controlling the narrative, to protect the powerful political class of the state, many of whom were close to Epstein and remain entangled in the financial and legal machinery he ran.

Consider how little investigating actually happened. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the commission leaned on the publicly available DOJ files and existing news stories to trace Epstein’s history in New Mexico, and turned up little that was new.

Chair Andrea Romero admitted as much at the hearing: most of the information had already been public, and the commission could, in her words, “claim no scoop on this information.” They had hired an outside firm — the personal-injury firm Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway, headquartered in Abilene, Texas, with a New Mexico office — to spearhead the work on a $750,000 contract. Roughly six months later, they had produced nothing the public did not already know. Their defense was that the report is the first official government account of Epstein’s crimes in New Mexico, which is simply another way of admitting they discovered nothing themselves.

The sad truth about this commission is now clear. The Democratic power structure of New Mexico, realizing how exposed it would be if the public grasped what the three-million-plus DOJ Epstein files released in January actually show, opted to preemptively perform concern — in service of doing exactly what this first report reveals: continue the coverup while gaslighting the public. It feels narcissistic. It feels sociopathic. And because this is New Mexico, where many elected officials are, yes, evil, but also struggle with basic noun-verb agreement, it feels carelessly unsophisticated, obvious, and might also feel pathetic if it weren’t so goddamned dangerous.

I want to say something else before I get to some of the other coverups in this report. The Republicans are just as bad, nationally. They simply have little real power in New Mexico, a longtime Democratic stronghold. Epstein and Maxwell were entangled with powerful people in both major parties — Donald Trump himself not the least of them. The Epstein class have no ideology other than power for its own sake. But both parties are being dishonest about the files because they’re both politicizing them for selfish partisan gain, with no respect for reality, the truth, or the survivors. I am a journalist. My job is to tell the truth even when it is inconvenient to a political party. By and large, the news media in New Mexico and the country has devolved into partisan propaganda, with “reporters” who do little reporting and lots of parroting. I am not singling out New Mexico Democrats because I support Republicans. My own politics are far to the left. I’m singling them out because in New Mexico, over decades, they were the party taking money and favors from and covering up for Epstein.

Let’s move on.

Deb Haaland was on Epstein’s plane. The federal files prove it. Most local outlets have at least reported that much. But the state’s own “truth commission” wrote its report as though she never boarded — indeed, as though she did not exist at all. Her presence was not merely ignored; it was erased. The truth does not vanish because it is inconvenient to the party that runs this state.

Here are the facts in the publicly available DOJ files the commission ignored. On September 8, 2014, a private jet chartered through Epstein’s company flew from Santa Fe to Washington, D.C. Gary King — at the time the sitting attorney general of New Mexico — had personally reached out to Epstein’s assistants to ask to borrow Epstein’s own plane. The assistants relayed the request to Epstein and came back to say his plane was booked; Epstein then arranged to charter a similar private plane for King to use instead.

The flight was booked through JEGE LLC, one of Epstein’s companies, registered to his island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. King has said his campaign paid for the charter. What the campaign-finance records show is that Epstein’s companies were moving money into that campaign in the very same weeks: a $5,000 deposit from JEGE in July, $5,200 from JEGE in early September, and another $5,000 from an Epstein holding company, Maple, Inc., on the day of the flight itself. Who really paid, and how much, is exactly the kind of question a commission with subpoena power exists to resolve. But, of course, they did not subpoena King or his assistant, a woman identified in the files as Victoria. They have not subpoenaed people at all. Only institutions.

The trip was arranged by Epstein’s longtime personal pilot, Larry Visoski.

Five people were on the manifest: King; his running mate Deb Haaland, now the Democratic nominee for governor; and three campaign staffers, including an aide named Chris Khoury. The other two remain unnamed — information a commission with millions of dollars could easily have run down. It did not. I can make some educated guesses. Someone like Amanda Cooper might have been aboard. Cooper is a career Democratic fundraiser — a daughter of former U.S. Senator Tom Udall — who managed her father’s campaign and served as deputy campaign manager and finance director for Governor Bill Richardson’s presidential run. Richardson, another Democrat, spent years denying he was close to Epstein, despite survivor Virginia Guiffre naming him as one of her abusers, and denying he flew on his plane. After Richardson’s death, the released manifests named him as a passenger multiple times. Meaning: he fucking lied to your face. To all our faces.

I might also guess one of those unnamed passengers was another powerful New Mexican: James A. Noel. This is just conjecture, because without a commission willing to investigate, we might never know. Here is what is documented. In the Epstein files, a “Jim Noel” surfaces in messages relayed through Epstein’s assistant Lesley Groff to Epstein’s lawyer and money manager, Darren Indyke, leaving increasingly urgent word that he needed to reach Epstein about Gary King — naming King directly — around the time of that 2014 flight.

Now consider who Jim Noel is, all of it public record. James A. Noel ran New Mexico’s Judicial Standards Commission from 2004 to 2009, served as a cabinet secretary under Governor Bill Richardson, and in 2008 moved to the Secretary of State’s office to oversee elections and campaign-finance reporting — a shift state Republicans attacked at the time as “a stunning conflict of interest.” The conflict was this: Noel is married to Amanda Cooper. In 2020, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Noel to the district-court bench in Sandoval County, where he now sits as a chief judge.

Line that profile up against the emails. A Jim Noel was pressing Epstein’s office about Gary King’s business in 2014, same year as the flight. The Jim Noel of the public record is not only a former assistant attorney general under King, but also a campaign-finance and judicial-ethics specialist, married into the Democratic fundraising apparatus that moved exactly this kind of money, wired into the same King-Richardson-Udall world it moved through. Every identifying detail lines up. Confirming whether the man in a sex trafficker’s inbox is the man now wearing a robe is precisely what a commission with subpoena power is for — a single request to Epstein’s estate, or to Groff or Indyke, would settle it. The commission never asked. It never mentioned him. A thread running from Epstein’s inbox toward a sitting New Mexico judge went untouched by the body created to follow such threads.

In its discussion of Gary King on that flight, the “truth commission” mentioned none of this. Just as it erased Deb Haaland, it worked its ass off to exonerate Gary King. And it’s likely hoping no one mentions Cooper or Noel.

The report says nothing about the publicly available files showing King’s campaign working with Indyke and Epstein to keep from the public that King kept taking donations from Epstein after his conviction. In February, the New Mexico Political Report documented that King accepted Epstein’s money routed through corporate fronts specifically to avoid press coverage — while King campaigned on his record prosecuting child sex offenders. The emails show King’s people and Epstein’s lawyer working to keep the donations out of view, funneled through shell companies so Epstein’s name would not surface on the campaign’s books. The commission treated none of it as worth mentioning. Instead, it reported that King said he returned the money and did nothing wrong.

What the commission kept, and what it cut

The commission tried to cover its own ass over its knowing, strategic erasure of Haaland by claiming it did not name “innocent people” who appeared on Epstein flights. Her omission would look like a rule — a blanket refusal to name any passenger — if the commission had followed one. It did not.

The report’s own flight-log analysis names former President Bill Clinton, aboard one flight. It names former Governor Bill Richardson, aboard five. It names the filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, aboard two. The report accuses none of them of wrongdoing in New Mexico — and it did not accuse Gary King, either. It named them anyway, because reconstructing a flight log means writing down who was on the flights. That is the entire purpose of the exercise.

The commission treated Haaland’s presence differently, and the only plausible reason is that the party wants to win in November and the truth could cost it that win. They do not care about the truth, the survivors, or accountability — for all the noise from officials like Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury about standing with survivors. They care about keeping their own power, at any cost. And I mean any.

New Mexico deserves better than the gangs of liars populating both parties, here and nationally. Survivors deserve better. It is up to us to tell the truth, and to work for comprehensive, systemic change.

I offer all my investigative journalism for free, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Covering the Epstein Class in a deeply corrupt state like New Mexico is dangerous work. I and other reporters like me are under attack by this depraved and sociopathic cabal. It caused me to leave the USA for Europe, at great personal and financial cost to my entire family. They want to silence me, but I won’t let them. Please like, comment, share and subscribe, paid if you can. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thank you.

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