The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Malcolm's avatar
Malcolm
17h

Good for you, Alisa! Liberals, and I count myself as an "old school" Democrat, need to stop immediately with the "identity politics" bullshit. Like a Democrat can't be corrupt, like a woman can't be corrupt, like a Native American can't be corrupt. And I don't want to hear any of this "grading on the curve" crap either. You don't have to be perfect to get an A. You just have to score 90% or better, at least in science.

Thank you again.

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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
17h

Thank you for the time it took to read and explain this document. I have deep family ties to your specific area in NM, and finding you and reading about the disgusting goings on have me deeply troubled. I worry about you and your safety and was saddened you had to move to another country, but I totally understand. I will continue to read and support you any way I can. Stay safe.

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