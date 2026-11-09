This week I was listening to the radio news program Latino USA, and host Maria Hinojosa was talking to a young Latino voter whose story should have been a punchline. He voted for Barack Obama in his first presidential election. He loved Obama’s charm: the eloquence, the swagger. Then, next time around, he voted for Donald Trump. His reason? He and his dad used to watch The Apprentice together. That's it. That's the whole reason. He figured the guy was a smart businessman.

Later, he was disappointed that Trump didn't keep his promises, and in the recent midterms, this young man went blue again.

Then Hinojosa asked him the question every pundit in America would ask: how could you switch parties so easily?

And he said something I have never heard anyone say out loud, even though, the second I heard it, I knew it was true.

He said, more or less, that as the child of Latino immigrants, as someone who lives in two cultures at once, the American demand that you choose one political team and pledge your soul to it just doesn't make sense to him. It feels cultish, he said. He takes candidates as they come.

I pulled the car over in my head. Because that's me. That's a lot of us.

We are always two things at once, here

My father is a Cuban exile and holds dual US and Cuban citizenship. My mother's people have been in New Mexico for more than thirteen generations on the Spanish side, back to the Oñate expedition, for millennia on the Native side, a few generations on the Irish, and we even have a line tracing directly to Roger Conant, who founded Salem, Massachusetts. I learned Spanish as an adult, in Boston, because my New Mexico family had stopped speaking it generations before I came along and my dad did not see the point in us learning the language he had been punished for speaking when he arrived in the USA at age fifteen. I am not one thing. I have never been one thing. Nobody in my family has. And this is true for every Latino family I know.

If you grow up Cuban American, or Mexican American, or Dominican American, or Nuevomexicana with a Cuban dad, you learn early that the question "Which one are you?" is a trap. You are both. You code-switch at the dinner table. You love two flags, two kitchens, two ways of praying, two ways of being loud. Being made to choose one would mean amputating half of yourself. As Beatriz Acevedo, founder of the MITU network, days, we aren't half Latino and half American; we are 100 percent both. We are the 200 percenters.

So when the American political system says, "Pick: red or blue, forever, and hate the other one," a lot of us hear the same trap. And we decline.

Psychologists have a name for this. The cultural psychologist Verónica Benet-Martínez calls it bicultural identity integration: how far a person experiences their two cultures as compatible rather than at war with each other (Benet-Martínez & Haritatos, Journal of Personality, 2005). Her research has found that bicultural people "frame-switch," moving between cultural lenses depending on the situation, and that they think about culture with more complexity than people raised inside just one (Benet-Martínez, Lee & Leu, Journal of Cross-Cultural Psychology, 2006). In my experience, that makes us very good at judging situations, and people, on their own terms instead of by which team or color jersey they belong to.

That's what the young man on Latino USA was doing. He wasn't voting for a party. He was voting for a person.

Perpetually othered in the nation of our birth

A dominant society that refuses to accept us as equally and fully American no matter how long our families have been here should not act surprised when we grow reluctant to join its clubs. My New Mexico family has been here longer than the United States has existed, and the dominant culture still inexplicably sees us as exotic, newly arrived somehow, always as somehow Other. So we grow up knowing we are fully American but, at the same time, carrying a strong separate identity that the country keeps reminding us of, whether we relate to it or not. Plenty of Latinos whose families have been here for generations will tell you the same.

We are also a multiracial people: Indigenous, European, African, Asian, and every mix in between. There is no single way a Latino looks. Unlike more racially homogenous groups, we have never been able to define belonging by appearance.

That has made many of us unusually fluid about who counts as one of us. A Black Colombian American who has never been to Panama will still recognize a brown Panamanian American as Latino, and as American, without a second thought. Our in-group is built to stretch.

So instead of asking, from the left, "Why are Latinos voting for Trump?" maybe the better question is what the rest of the country could learn from us. Here is a group of Americans that thinks about identity and belonging differently than most. We are used to holding more than one thing at once, and to welcoming people who are not exactly like us. That isn't a political defect. It might be a model for moving past the divisiveness destroying the nation.

What the academics miss

Political scientists noticed this pattern long ago. In their 2011 book Why Americans Don't Join the Party, Zoltan Hajnal and Taeku Lee found that Latinos and Asian Americans are far more likely than other Americans to call themselves independents or to skip party labels altogether. Pew Center for Latino Studies surveys have found weaker party attachment among Latinos, too.

The usual dominant society explanation leans heavily on immigration: newcomers simply haven't been socialized into American parties yet. But roughly two-thirds of Latinos in this country were born here. Only the newly arrived are using Spanish as their main language. Their kids are usually more comfortable with English than Spanish. By the third generation, zero percent of US Latinos speak fluent Spanish at all. In other words, we are like everyone else born and raised here. We are socialized into everything every other American is socialized into. We know the parties. We just don't kneel to them.

The difference lies in the imposed second identity that gets handed to us whether we ask for it or not. We are fully American, part of the dominant society, and we are also told, constantly, that we are something else. Go to college and you're steered toward the Latino student group. Walk into a room and someone asks where you're really from. We learn early that identity isn't solid. It shifts depending on where you are and who you're with.

So we get very good at straddling different expectations and different norms. And because we are on the receiving end of stereotypes all the time, many of us are slower to stereotype others, and slower to hand our loyalty to any institution because every institution makes assumptions about us every day that are mostly wrong. We know there are racists in both parties. We know the people who run both parties have often misunderstood us, frequently assuming, like some of the academics, that we're all immigrants. So we're wary. Our wariness isn't ignorance. It's experience. Institutions that refuse to see us as we are should not be surprised when we do not care to hang out only with them.

Against our own best interests?

Since 2024, I keep hearing the same question, mostly from Democrats: Why are Latinos betraying everyone by voting for Trump? Why are they voting against their own best interests?

That question carries an assumption. It assumes that the Latino "best interest" is obvious, and that it's about immigration, because Trump is so openly anti-immigrant. In other words, it assumes we are all immigrants, or that immigration is the only thing we could possibly care about. That's a stereotype, and it doesn't hold water.

There are more Latinos in the United States than there are Canadians in Canada. We are rich and poor, rural and urban, Catholic and evangelical and secular, Black and white and Indigenous and Asian, newly arrived and here since before the border crossed us. Nobody asks why Canadians don't all vote the same way.

Can you imagine anyone saying everyone in Canada should vote exactly the same way? That Canada, being full of Canadians, should only have one political party? Nobody would. Yet 60 million Latino Americans, with roots in two dozen countries and every race, class, religion and social background, are expected by institutions to be one thing. And that one thing is a very narrow stereotype, drawn mostly from Hollywood. Hollywood rarely portrays us at all, and when it does, we are the immigrant, the poor one, the dim one, the one who barely speaks. The gardener. The maid.

We are people. Just like you. We weigh the economy, our families, our faith, our jobs, the candidate in front of us. When we vote in a way that one of the dominant parties doesn't like, that isn't a betrayal. It's a choice they didn't predict because they didn't understand us. And frankly, a lot of us are very, very tired of being expected to fit their stereotype.

Put it together. Both parties are fundamentally stereotyping us and not getting us. Meanwhile, many of us already live in families that straddle several identities every single day. We code-switch. Some of us from Spanish to English, most of us from one set of cultural norms to another, all of us from the kitchen table to the workplace. When you live like that, swearing permanent loyalty to one political party just makes a lot less sense.

Fluid everywhere except the ballot box

Here's what I find funny, in a dark way.

Many of the same progressive voices who rightly celebrate non-binary identity, who tell us that gender is a spectrum and that forcing people into one of two boxes is a kind of violence, become absolute enforcers of the binary the moment we're talking about politics. Vote for the other side once and you're a traitor. Say something nice about a candidate from the wrong team and you're suspect. Latinos who voted for Trump in 2024 were treated not as people making a choice, but as a shocking betrayal to be explained, or scolded.

The usual defense is that politics is a moral line. Some things, they say, are simply right or wrong, and you have to choose.

But that's exactly the argument that people on the right make about non-binary gender identity. To many religious conservatives, it is a moral line too. If we don't accept "it's a moral issue, so you must pick a box" from them about gender, it's hard to accept it from anyone about party.

The strongest counterargument, and I want to take it seriously, is that gender is about who a person is, while a vote is about what gets imposed on everyone else. That's a real distinction. But notice that the young man wasn't voting on policy at all. He was voting on character, on personality, on the human being in front of him. Which raises the question of how much of what we call partisanship is really about policy in the first place. For any voters.

Here's the thing, though. Either party affiliation is an identity, or it isn't. If it is, and so much of modern partisanship clearly is, then a fluid political identity deserves the same respect as any other fluid identity. If it isn't, and a vote is just a choice about policy, then switching parties is simply changing your mind. Nobody gets to call that a betrayal.

And there's something else. When a candidate says something prejudiced, about gender, sexuality, or us, it hurts. Of course it does. But for many of us Latinos, the reaction to the sting of ignorant prejudice is: That sucks; add it to the pile. We walk through a world that gets us wrong and sees us as subhuman every day. We learned long ago to hear the stereotypes and keep going, knowing that we, and the people we love, are not those stereotypes.

It might seem like indifference to prejudice. It isn't. It's armor, because we walk a gauntlet of racist and xenophobic crap daily. We have had to develop skills for tolerating and ignoring it in service to our own humanity. We have bosses and friends outside our community who say ignorant things to us all the time, and we still find ways to value them and tolerate their shortcomings, because we must. So a politician's prejudice about gender identity may not shock us or threaten our sense of self the way it might shake someone who has rarely had to live inside a system that misreads them every ten minutes. It offends us. It just doesn't automatically cancel out everything else we see in a candidate.

Call it a greater capacity, earned the hard way, to tolerate the incapacities of prejudiced people, and to look for the good in them anyway.

Same menu, different packaging

On the big things, the two parties agree more than either will admit. Both have been largely neoliberal on economics. Both have been reliably pro-Israel. Both have funded wars and genocides. What's left to fight about is often culture-war signaling: who you are, how you talk, which tribe's symbols you wear.

In other words, much of American partisanship is itself identity politics. It just happens to be an identity that a lot of bicultural people never signed up for.

To be fair, there are still real policy differences on health care, abortion, tariffs, immigration enforcement and labor, and those land hard on Latino families. But if you're a voter who already lives comfortably between two worlds, it's not crazy to look at two parties that agree on war and Wall Street and decide to judge the individual candidate instead.

It's not ethnicity. It's class.

Many of us aren't paid what we're worth. Especially Latinas, who are still paid 50 cents to every dollar a non-Latino white man is paid for the same job. Many of our parents are struggling. When you work two jobs, you don't have hours a day to watch the cable-news horse race.

That doesn't make you uninformed about your own life. You know exactly what rent costs, what groceries cost, which boss treats you like a person. You're not low-information. You're low-bandwidth. And when your bandwidth is limited, judging a candidate the way you'd judge a person, by whether you trust them, is not stupid. It's how human beings judged leaders for most of history, and how many of our parents judged them back home.

The swing

And now look at what just happened.

In 2024, Trump won 48 percent of the Latino vote, up from 32 percent four years earlier. The pundits declared that Latinos were Republicans now. White liberals were furious.

Two years later, in this month's midterms, Latino voters swung hard the other way. In Texas, Gina Hinojosa beat Greg Abbott to become the state's first elected Latina governor, and analysts credit young Latino voters for the upset. But it was all age groups.

The pundits will now write that Latinos are Democrats again. They'll be wrong again.

We're not red. We're not blue. A lot of us are both and neither, the way we've always been. We take candidates as they come. We reward the ones who deliver and punish the ones who don't. And we're tired of being told that refusing to choose a side is a character flaw.

It might be the most American thing about us.

This essay is free because I want it to travel. If it rang true for you, or made you want to argue with me, please share it with someone who'd have something to say about it.

And tell me in the comments: have you ever been told how you're "supposed" to vote because of who you are?

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