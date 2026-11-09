The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Mimi's avatar
Mimi
17h

This is such an excellent exposition and analysis. So grateful for your dedication and hard work.

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SMcCann's avatar
SMcCann
17h

Also a European immigrant. Unlike your wise young man I fell for the two-party system. Now I too vote for the candidate and research who is backing the candidate.

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