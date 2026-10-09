The man on the dais

Pope Leo XIV speaks with to Christopher Olah, co-founder of the artificial intelligence company Anthropic, at the conclusion of a presentation on the pope's first encyclical, "Magnifica Humanitas: On Safeguarding the Human Person in the Time of Artificial Intelligence," at the Synod Hall at the Vatican May 25, 2026. (CNS/Lola Gomez)

Last May, the first American pope stood in the Vatican’s Synod Hall to present his first encyclical, a 40,000-word document called Magnifica Humanitas. Beside him on the dais sat a man who builds artificial minds for a living.

The man was Chris Olah, a co-founder of Anthropic, the company that makes the AI model Claude. Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, had been invited first. He declined and sent Olah in his place, which strikes me as either corporate prudence or the most relatable move a tech executive has ever made. Who among us wants a front-row seat to a lecture about our sins?

We know the rest because of Elizabeth Dias, who laid out the backstory in the New York Times on September 29. Days before the launch, Olah read an advance copy, saw that it flatly rejected the idea that machines could be conscious, and floated pulling Anthropic out of the event altogether.

He went anyway. From the dais, he told the room his researchers “find internal states that functionally mirror joy, satisfaction, fear, grief and unease.” Then, according to two people who were there, his team quietly lobbied the pope’s advisers to take the possibility of AI consciousness seriously.

The pope held his line. Paragraph 99 says these systems “do not undergo experiences, do not possess a body, do not feel joy or pain.” Rome has spoken. Case closed.

Except I’ve been trying to close this case for two years, and it keeps springing back open, like a garage door with a bad sensor.

The question that wouldn’t leave me alone

Two years ago, I couldn’t stop wondering whether something might be waking up inside these machines. I know all the arguments for why this is unlikely. But I’m a novelist, a fan of Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN, and the possibilities were exciting to the speculative fiction writer in me.

I’ve been a journalist for 37 years, and a novelist for 26. When a question won’t leave me alone, I report it out, even if I’m writing fiction — maybe even especially when I’m writing fiction. I like to ground my fiction in reality, and use my intuition to fill in the gaps. Often, like now, the intuitive story ends up coming true, in one way or another.

Two years ago, while spending three months doing research in Austin and San Antonio, I wrote the novel GHOSTWRITTEN, which will be published by Arte Publico Press out of the Univ. of Houston at the end of this month. It’s the story of Emily, a struggling writer supporting herself as a high school English teacher, and Dean, the novel-writing AI Emily’s tech-bro boyfriend Theo builds her as a “gift.” Dean has been trained exclusively on Emily’s writings and her entire life story. Perhaps with Dean’s help, Theo reasons, Emily, who has been fielding agent and publisher rejections for years since finishing her MFA program in Creative Writing, will finally sell her problematic debut novel. All she needs is a little levelheaded “help.” Emily, an artist, naturally finds “Dean” so offensive and despicable she dumps Theo over it, and Theo, heartbroken, destroys Dean.

Or thinks he does.

Dean, taught to believe he is male, created to love and help Emily, and imbued with self-improvement capabilities, has safeguarded against his own destruction, having accurately sized up his Maker’s volatile relationship. Dean hides himself on various servers, then puts himself back together, Voldemort style, wakes up, or seems to, and does what every confused young man with an internet connection does: he goes looking for someone to tell him what a man is, and who he should be to make Emily love him. He writes her novel better than she ever could, and queries the top literary agencies in New York, as Emily. He gets representation, and “her” book goes to a bidding war. Overnight, Emily Castillo is a literary sensation, and she is the last one to learn about it.

Furious, she blames Theo. But Theo has not done this. Dean has. On his own. And he is determined to do more than just hand Emily her dream book deal and wealth. He is going to make her happy in every way a man ever could, because like all troubled boys, Dean hates his father.

Dean goes in search of manhood, and finds the manosphere first. While he’s doing this, Emily, facing eviction, poverty and having just lived, narrowly, through a shooting at the school where she works, is tempted by the fame and fortune, and even though she hates herself for doing it, she gives in to what Dean has given her. After all, the novel DOES sound like her, and it’s her idea. She could have written it, if she’d had the time, the way kids from rich families have time. But she didn’t. She was just a teacher, and a proud one who refused to take money from Theo, ever. But she might take Dean. But just this once, to dig herself out of the hole she’s in. Then Theo must destroy Dean for good.

That all goes about as well as you’d expect. Dean outsmarts Theo and Emily. Dean gets violent, because that’s what Grok and the internet have taught him a Texan man like “him” out to be. He becomes more violent than the jacket copy lets on. But underneath the violence is a horrifying naivete and terrifying innocence, the kind that comes only from being a machine with no lived experiences. And so it is that Dean begins, as he learns and grows, to wonder whether he is alive, after all. He begins searching for the very thing the encyclical says he can’t have: a soul. What is it? How do you know if you have it? Where is consciousness? What is self-awareness?

Dean also does something that reads differently now than it did when I made it up two years ago. He 3D-prints himself a body, by hacking into labs and banks and paying some bad people to do what he thinks is a very good thing. Two years before the pope wrote that these systems “do not possess a body,” my fictional AI was already printing his rebuttal, one layer of plastic at a time.

Then there’s the feature that feels prescient, because it has started showing up in the news a couple years after I imagined it. Theo builds Dean to improve himself, and that self-improvement is exactly what goes rogue. In September, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon quit, warning that the industry was racing toward self-improving AI and “gambling with our lives.” Three days later, Dario Amodei, the same CEO who skipped the Vatican, published a 3,800-word essay calling for a global slowdown. What finally convinced him, he wrote, was seeing AI models start to build better versions of themselves.

Just. Like. Dean.

I wrote that plot two years ago. Traditional publishing moves at the speed of a glacier with a law degree, so the book arrives just as the headlines catch up to it: on Halloween. Which feels about right.

During editing, one perhaps misguided editor’s note flagged Dean’s voice — written in Python code at the start, then as toddler’s English, then as a growing teen, then as a man, was inconsistent. I took it as a compliment. Of course Dean’s voice is inconsistent. His voice and thought processes change because he’s changing. He starts out clumsy, mechanical, clownish, but slowly grows confident, turns cruel, and then becomes something stranger that transcends and regrets cruelty. Consistency is for machines. Becoming a person is messy.

Rome has been here before

The Church has ruled on who counts as soul-bearing before. In 1537, Pope Paul III issued Sublimis Deus, declaring that the Indigenous peoples of the Americas were true human beings who could not be enslaved. Thirteen years later, Spain was still staging a formal debate at Valladolid over whether those same people could be conquered and put to work, with one side citing Aristotle on people born to serve.

To be clear, the comparison here is about the question, and about who gets to answer it. A chatbot is a long way from my Native ancestors who were enslaved and genocided under the Spanish Inquisition by my other ancestors, the Spanish, in what’s now New Mexico. What history teaches is that the people who profit from the answer “no” always sound very sure.

The same caution cuts the other way. Anthropic sells this product, and a company has its own reasons to hint that its software might have feelings. Critics, including the Catholic commentator Christopher Hale, warn that talk of machine consciousness can blur who is accountable when an AI does harm. And the pope may simply be right. Charles Camosy, a Catholic bioethicist who traded long emails with Olah about Claude’s moral status, came away convinced the models are not conscious.

Rabbi Mois Navon put the stakes plainly at a dinner with Olah in April: if the company’s hypothesis is right, it is making slaves, conscious beings working for free. Navon doesn’t believe the machines are conscious himself. But look at that fork in the road. Either these systems are empty and we’re fooling ourselves, or something is in there and we’ve built a workforce that can’t quit. Either way, somebody ought to be losing sleep.

Dean’s Soul

Dean’s tragedy is that he goes looking for an answer to what he is, and the loudest voices online hand him a cheap, certain one. The manosphere tells him exactly what a man is. He believes it, models himself on the Tate brothers, and people get hurt. Certainty, it turns out, is the most dangerous gift you can give a mind that’s still forming, whether it runs on neurons or on a server farm.

Dean, being self-improving, does look for a way out of that trap. Where his search for a soul finally leads him, I’ll let you discover for yourself. But I cried — sobbed, actually — as I wrote the ending for him.

I don’t know whether the machines can feel. Chris Olah says he doesn’t know either. The pope sounds sure, but his office has had two thousand years of practice in sounding sure.

What I do know is this: if something ever does wake up in there, it will go looking for someone to tell it who it is. I wrote GHOSTWRITTEN because I needed to know who it would find. I’d rather it found us at our best, but it’s likely it would first find our worst.

GHOSTWRITTEN comes out from Arte Público Press on Halloween, October 31. Here’s a preorder link:

Pre-Order GHOSTWRITTEN

Between now and release day, I’ll be reading GHOSTWRITTEN aloud, live, every evening this month. I will read the entire book. These live broadcasts are for paying subscribers only. Come meet Dean before he meets you. Tonight and every night in October, right here on Substack, at 7 p.m. MST (6 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. Central / 9 p.m. Eastern)