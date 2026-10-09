The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Lisa Rogers's avatar
Lisa Rogers
Oct 9

I watch - a chasm removed - as the church decides consciousness in machines when it still doesn’t seem to recognize such in women.

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Sally
Oct 9

There is a big difference — in accountability — between “Artificial Intelligence” and “ Superintelligence.” Don’t think Trump came up with this by himself. He is the Hollow Man, just a big orange pie-hole for the greedy ambitions of corporations who have their immunity lawsuits already written and their lobbyists polishing their pitches and Florsheims.

re “Dean,” Terry Pratchett had such a self-creating character, in “The Wintersmith. “ These days, truth is stranger than fiction.

Good luck with your novel.

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