The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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J E Ross's avatar
J E Ross
2h

So interesting! Never know what I'm going to learn!

I'm just as interested in how your brain organizes the essays you post. You examine things thoroughly and draw your conclusions as a logic train that arrives where it intends. If I were still teaching, I would use some of your essays to show form and flow, direction and destination. They are so clear and the result is such a pleasure to read. Kind of like a car trip with interesting scenery and someone to give background, but it's the smooth drive itself that really helps you appreciate the rest. I notice bc of my background, but most people might not--which is the beauty of natural logic and crystal language.

My partner is a drummer--a good one. I think the reason so many musicians love to play with him is because of his philosophy: It's the drummer's job to make everyone else sound good. So if you're not a drummer, it's just a great band. But people who know what to listen for can hear what he does to make it work as he creates room for them to shine. That's kind of what your gift seems like to me. You employ your skills in such respectful service to the story and ultimately, the reader. All of which make your essays something to look forward to! Thank you!

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Takoda's avatar
Takoda
3h

… and, as I keep reminding my Irish friends as well. History is beautiful thing, too bad they don’t teach it in school 😉

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