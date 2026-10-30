A New Mexican woman shows the camera her “I voted” sticker. Getty images.

On Tuesday, New Mexico chooses a new governor, a U.S. senator, and all three members of its House delegation. It also chooses the officials who run our elections, audit our agencies, guard our money, manage our public lands, and enforce our laws. Below are THE PUGILIST’s endorsements in eleven of those races. Eight go to Democrats; two go to Republicans; one goes to an independent, and one we’re making with very little enthusiasm for either.

An endorsement here means we believe this candidate is the better choice on your ballot. It is a vote of confidence, and it comes with a to-do list. For every candidate we back, we’ve also written down what they still need to work on, and we intend to hold them to it.

Your ballot also includes dozens of other state House races and several constitutional amendments and bond questions. We’re weighing in on just one House race, District 22 in the East Mountains, and it’s our strongest endorsement of the year. Check your county clerk’s sample ballot before you go. And if you want our opinion on a race we haven’t included, ask in the comments and we’ll tell you what we think.

GOVERNOR

Deb Haaland, left, and Gregg Hull



Deb Haaland (D) over Gregg Hull (R)

Why: Haaland is on the right side of nearly every issue in this race. She has pledged to overhaul CYFD, which is huge and long overdue. She favors prevention and rehabilitation for juvenile offenders. Hull thinks kids should be tried and punished as though they were adults. Haaland will refuse to let the New Mexico National Guard assist ICE, and she has described what ICE is doing accurately, as terrorism.

Hull dislikes regulation and permitting of almost every kind, and you can see the results in Rio Rancho, the city he runs as mayor. Rio Rancho is a chaotic zoning mess. It has large public schools next door to enormous landfills, and so little urban design that the place never quite feels like a city. Picture that philosophy applied to the whole state. Just, no.

Where she must do better: Meet voters where we are on data centers. Make herself available for debates and real conversations with the press. And make herself less available to billionaires and massive corporate interests.

U.S. SENATE



Ben Ray Lujan, left, and Larry Marker

Ben Ray Luján (D) over Larry Marker (R)

Why: Luján pushes for strict regulation of artificial intelligence, and we like that a great deal. Marker, a Roswell oil and gas businessman, turned in a candidate Q&A to the Albuquerque Journal full of major grammar and spelling errors, including “highschool,” as one word. Anyone who wants to write federal law should first be able to spell the place where most of us learned to write.

Where he must do better: Be honest about taking campaign money from the Israel lobby through J Street PAC instead of AIPAC. “I don’t take money from AIPAC” is a dodge, and voters can see it.

1ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Melanie Stansbury, left, and Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke

Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke (R) over Melanie Stansbury (D)

Why: This one will surprise some of you. Around here, people assume Stansbury is the obvious choice. We think she’s overrated, and her challenger is impressive as hell. Okpareke is a Rio Rancho compounding pharmacist, a Sandia High grad with a doctorate in pharmacy from UNM. She’s a centrist Republican cut from old-school, pre-MAGA cloth: sensible, pragmatic, and independent-minded.

She holds many of the positions we admire. She opposes selling off public lands, with a narrow exception for something as compelling as affordable housing. She flatly supports banning congressional stock trading. On AI, she backs federal rules on cybersecurity and transparency from AI companies, along with limits on the data they can use.

What impresses us most is how she disagrees. Okpareke breaks with Trump on the things that matter, including reproductive freedom, and she does it without ever saying his name. She opposes his Iran war and wants the Epstein files released. On tariffs, she backs them only if they lower costs for American families. Since Trump’s tariffs have done the opposite, we read that as carefully worded opposition to the way he’s using them. That’s smart and strategic. She even holds her own party’s House leadership to the same standard: “Results matter. Keep them if they deliver.” A Republican who can oppose Trump without blowing up every bridge in her own party is one whose colleagues might actually listen. In a Congress this broken, a Republican who can disagree and still keep the peace is worth more than another Democrat reciting talking points.

Stansbury, by contrast, answered the Journal’s questions with talking points that sidestepped them, the classic deflection of the consultant-class centrist. The to-do list we’d have handed her is long. She caters to the weapons labs and Big Tech when she could be building industries here that are less violent and exploitative by nature. She keeps Brandon Padilla, her campaign manager, on board after he tried to pressure this publication into silence over its Epstein reporting about powerful Democrats in Epstein’s orbit. She has yet to be honest about her compromised relationships with people like Andrea Romero. And she plays politics with the Epstein files. New Mexico’s bluest district can afford a sensible change, and Okpareke, the most centrist Republican in the nation at the moment (very little difference from centrist democrats, honestly) would be a positive one.

2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Gabe Vasquez, left, and Greg Cunningham

Gabe Vasquez (D) over Greg Cunningham (R)

Why: Vasquez has voted six times to end the war in Iran. He is also leading the charge to make it illegal for members of Congress and the president to trade stocks. Cunningham is another GOP candidate who has somehow made it all the way to a congressional ballot without grasping the basic premise of a comma.

Where he must do better: Stop taking money from the Israel lobby while pretending otherwise. He doesn’t take AIPAC money, true. Like Luján, he takes it from J Street PAC instead, and that’s a distinction without a difference.

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT



Teresa Leger Fernández, left, and Martin Zamora

Teresa Leger Fernández (D) over Martin Zamora (R)

Why: Leger Fernández fights for climate action, water and acequia conservation, clean-energy investment, and cleaning up the orphaned oil and gas wells scattered across our state. Zamora is one more Republican running for major office in New Mexico this year whose formal education ended at high school. He’s also a pro-Trump, anti-migrant Latino, which always makes our skin crawl here at THE PUGILIST. Trumpian anti-intellectualism and blatant sexism are the only reasons someone like him is competitive against a woman with deep experience and degrees from Yale and Stanford. This one is a no-brainer, and the no-brain is Zamora.

Where she must do better: Leger Fernández is a deeply weak endorsement for us, mainly due to her violating the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act of 2012 by waiting nearly two years to disclose a stock trade. In January 2021, she sold between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of stock in Golub Capital BDC, but did not report it to the U.S. House until December 2022, well past the 45-day statutory deadline. She then dug the hole deeper by voting against H.R. 7008 (the Stop Insider Trading Act), a bipartisan bill aimed at barring members of Congress and their spouses from trading individual stocks while in office. Critics also scrutinized the growth of her personal net worth—which rose from $1.38 million in 2021 to $2.19 million by 2024.

SECRETARY OF STATE



Amanda López Askin, left, and Ramona Goolsby

Amanda López Askin (D) over Ramona Goolsby (R)

Why: We love that, in a year like this one, López Askin proudly names her doctorate: a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership Administration with a higher-education focus, a social-justice emphasis, and Latino Critical Race Theory. She has run elections as Doña Ana County Clerk since 2018, and it shows.

That said, though, this is also a race where we think the Republican would be a reasonable choice. In a one-party state like ours, there’s a real argument for having someone from the other side oversee elections. Ramona Goolsby, who holds a master’s in nursing, shares many of López Askin’s views and would be a decent choice too.

STATE AUDITOR



Joseph Maestas, left, and Joshua James Lawrence

Joseph Maestas (D) over Joshua James Lawrence (R)

Why: This is a tepid endorsement for us, because no other choices are available. We endorse Maestas only because he has the training this job requires: a B.S. in civil engineering from UNM, an M.S. in civil engineering from Arizona State, and certification as a fraud examiner. We are deeply aware of Maestas’ reputation as a consummate political insider, with allegations of serious impropriety we will discuss in a forthcoming story. Lawrence, while he might have the best of intentions, does not have the education or experience to prepare him for this job; it would eat him alive, and while the office is likely corrupt now, his inexperience would open it up to getting worse. Asked by the Albuquerque Journal to list his education, he described self-directed study and real-world experience. His big idea is to run the office like DOGE. We’ve all seen how that went. But we are also seeing how things are going under Maestas now, and it’s not great.

STATE TREASURER

James Ellison, left, and Laura Montoya

James Ellison (R) over Laura Montoya (D)

Why: This is one of two races where THE PUGILIST is endorsing a Republican, and in both cases we’re doing it after much consideration. Ellison has the education, background, and temperament to do this job well. He holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and political science from Clemson, master’s degrees from MIT in mechanical engineering and in technology and policy, and a master’s in management from Stanford. He’s also a former Sandia researcher and former Public Regulation commissioner.

Montoya is our current state treasurer. In 2023, the State Ethics Commission found that she knowingly accepted $10,000 in “straw donor” contributions during her 2022 campaign and misreported where the money came from. She was fined, the ruling was upheld on appeal, and she kept rising in the Democratic Party anyway. In a one-party state, we need fewer people like that. An ethical person from the other side of the aisle watching the money in a state this rife with corruption would be good for all of us.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Raul Torrez, left, and Samuel Kane

Raúl Torrez (D) over Samuel Kane (R)

Why: Torrez has been fearless in going after the Trump administration and Meta. Because of him, New Mexico is the only state with an ongoing, credible criminal investigation into what happened at Zorro Ranch. Kane, a Las Cruces personal-injury attorney, is lackluster by comparison.

COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS



Juan de Jesus Sanchez, left, and Michael Perry

Juan de Jesus Sanchez III (D), tepidly, over Michael Perry (R)

Why: If we must. Both candidates in this race put big oil, business interests, and ranchers ahead of native ecosystems and environmental preservation. Both wear cowboy hats in their campaign photos. Enough.

Sanchez gets our lukewarm nod for two reasons. He supports expanding renewable energy on state trust land. And he backs keeping the 25% royalty rate on prime oil and gas leases, even after the industry asked him to lower it. Perry opposes a blanket 25% rate. On a ballot this thin, that’s the difference.

Where he must do better: Treat our public lands as living ecosystems, more than a revenue stream. And lose the machismo performance. The land needs a steward, and a costume won’t make him one.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 22 (East Mountains)

Zachary Withers

Our strongest endorsement: Zachary “Zach” Withers (I) over Rep. Stefani Lord (R) and Bill Scott (D)

Why: We can’t endorse in all 70 state House races and still make deadline, but we’d be failing you if we skipped this one. Withers is a smart, independent freethinker who puts the land first, and he lives that way. Born and raised in the East Mountains, he runs a small regenerative farm with his brother, along with a local food store and butcher shop. When Source NM asked each candidate to name the most important issue facing the district, only Withers answered: water scarcity, the lack of a sustainable local economy, and the threat of catastrophic wildfire. That’s exactly right for the East Mountains.

Stefani Lord posing with her gun, because of course she is.

Lord, the Republican incumbent since 2021, wants tougher consequences for kids convicted of violent crimes, including a bigger “serious youthful offender” category, the route by which teenagers here can be sentenced as adults. She’d send the National Guard to help with border enforcement. She wants to eliminate the state income tax and opposes paid family and medical leave. And her answer to catastrophic wildfire includes expanding grazing, the same rancher-first thinking that has already cost our ecosystems plenty. On data centers, she opposes a statewide moratorium and would leave the decision to each community.

Scott, the Democrat, was asked by the Albuquerque Journal whether he’d support a moratorium on data centers, and whether he’d limit their water use. He answered “Oppose.” Then, in the same breath, he explained that New Mexico’s water scarcity makes data centers inappropriate here. So he opposes a moratorium on facilities he thinks shouldn’t be built? Either he didn’t understand the question, or he didn’t understand his own answer. Even Lord, answering the same question, managed to say what she meant. We’ve had more than enough incoherent leadership from Trump. The East Mountains deserve better, and in Withers they have it.

See you at the polls Tuesday. Bring a friend. Bring two.

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