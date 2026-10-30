The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Mary Costello's avatar
Mary Costello
2h

I wish you posted these choices before I voted.

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Paul Meeker's avatar
Paul Meeker
1hEdited

I wish you'd posted earlier. I'd have more seriously considered the Republicans you endorsed. Nevertheless, now I know things to watch for going forward.

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1 reply by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
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