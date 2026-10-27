The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence's avatar
Don'tStopMeNow/Toni Lawrence
1h

White man's invasion of native land has destroyed much of the animals and vegetation native to that area. It makes native animals extinct, and destroys everything along its path, including divertin water to our rivers. The Rio Grande is a perfect example of how man's greed and diverting water has caused this once large running river to run dry. When I was young I would visit my grandmother in Albuquerque, and we would picnic along the Rio Grande. The river was wide and ran fast. The last time I was there it was 1/2 the width and I have seen pictures recently where people can walk across it and not get wet. It is a shame that we can't work in tandem with nature, as the Indians did.

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Kathy Horn's avatar
Kathy Horn
1h

Thanks to our campaign finance system of legalized bribery, the Monsantos of the world are allowed to poison us with impunity. No wonder cancer rates are so high, even amongst children. Since all 4 of my grandparents were part Native American, I can’t properly express the depth of my disappointment in having a Native American in a position to help with this, but chose not to.

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