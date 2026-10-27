The Taos Plateau

In the next two weeks, an airplane will fly, low and droning, over the quietly stunning Taos Plateau, north of Cerro Chiflo and east of Cerro de la Olla, to scatter pellets of a highly toxic herbicide called tebuthiuron across 2,929 acres of public land, to kill sagebrush, the plant upon which countless native species depend for their survival. The Bureau of Land Management calls this “thinning.” A plainer description would be clearing: chemically knocking back a native ecosystem so the land grows more grass, in service to cattle ranchers who use our public lands as their own grazing pastures.

We here at THE PUGILIST oppose this, firmly and without apology. It’s time New Mexico stopped treating its most sacred and delicately balanced ecosystems as private pasture for profiteering cattlemen.

What’s falling from the sky

Tebuthiuron is a broad-spectrum herbicide. It kills shrubs, and it kills trees. The European Union banned it in 2002. Our own EPA flagged its potential to contaminate groundwater back in 1987: it dissolves easily, clings poorly to soil, and lingers for about a year or longer before breaking down.

After the BLM’s 2018 tebuthiuron treatment of lands in the Guadalupe Mountains west of Questa, the Taos News reported an 87 percent drop in tree density in a pinyon jay nesting area. Pinyon jays have been declining across the West for decades. New Mexico’s BLM helped that impending extinction along, to make some greedy cowboys happy.

The “weed” that belongs here

Elk in their natural habitat on the Taos Plateau. They depend upon sagebrush for survival.

Big sagebrush is native to the Taos Plateau. It feeds pronghorn and mule deer and shelters a bird literally named the sagebrush sparrow. Ecologists treat sagebrush steppe as an ecosystem in its own right.

When the Taos News first reported this month’s plan, its headline called it “invasive sagebrush.” A native plant that supports all life on a plateau cannot truthfully be designated “invasive,” despite whatever bullshit the BLM wants people to believe. The newspaper had essentially reprinted the BLM press release. Readers called them out. The headline has since been changed to “aggressive sagebrush.” The story itself notes that sagebrush spread so thickly because of historic overgrazing by livestock.

Which is to say: Cattle being run on our public lands helped create the sagebrush “problem.” The proposed fix is to poison the sagebrush so more grass grows on land where cattle graze. It’s a bit like tracking mud across the kitchen for a hundred years and then deciding the floor has to go.

Who is the grass for?

Cattle grazing on public lands in New Mexico. Studies show this practice causes widespread damage to native ecosystems.

The BLM lists its reasons as wildfire risk, plant diversity, erosion, wildlife habitat, and “rangeland conditions.” Its proudest statistic is that past treatments produced 120 percent more perennial grass. When the Taos office proposed herbicide treatments across the national monument in 2020, it had already met with grazing permittees, and the plan included rangeland treatments on 26 grazing allotments. It is obvious the only thing driving this poisoning of native ecosystems is lobbying by cattle ranchers.

THE PUGILIST is asking the BLM a simple question: who holds grazing permits inside these 2,929 acres? The public owns this land. The public deserves to know who benefits when the government changes it.

To be clear, this is about policy, and small ranching families aren’t the enemy. Many of them are families whose roots here run as deep as mine. The problem is a federal agency that keeps defaulting to the needs of livestock over the needs of the land itself.

Holy ground

My family has been in New Mexico a very long time on my mother’s side: our Spanish ancestors since the Oñate expedition of 1598, our Native American ancestors since long before anyone was keeping paper records. I was raised to understand that this land is holy. For many New Mexicans, Native and Hispano alike, the piñon harvest, the sage, and the long views across the plateau to the Sangres are something you protect, not something you manage for beef yield.

An airplane full of a chemical too poisonous for Europe has no business on that land. We should all be horrified.

A statewide habit, under both parties

Taos is only this week’s example. The BLM’s Rio Puerco office is dropping tebuthiuron on about 3,775 acres of Sandoval and Cibola counties through Nov. 30. Last December, it treated 6,000 acres in Sandoval and Socorro counties. Last fall, Taos BLM sprayed herbicide by drone across 330 acres of Cerro de la Olla itself.

This program has run under Republican and Democratic administrations alike. BLM’s own 2024 report lists tebuthiuron applications on the Río Grande del Norte monument during Deb Haaland’s tenure as Interior Secretary. So if you’re expecting the presumptive new Native American woman Democrat governor to step in to protect our wild spaces from this poison, don’t hold your breath.

Meanwhile, the press has barely noticed. Only the Taos News has covered the current Taos treatment, and that story mostly restates the BLM’s own press release.

Your right to object to this kind of nightmare is shrinking

In June, the Supreme Court ruled in Monsanto v. Durnell that federal law bars many state lawsuits against pesticide makers whose labels match what the EPA approved.

The Trump administration’s Solicitor General argued Monsanto’s side.

In February, the Interior Department overhauled its environmental review rules, adding deadlines and page limits and leaving less room for public comment.

Fewer ways to sue. Fewer chances to speak up. More poison planes.

What THE PUGILIST is calling for

Pause the Taos treatment until independent groundwater testing is done near the treatment area. Publish the names of the grazing permittees who benefit from every tebuthiuron treatment in New Mexico. Halt aerial tebuthiuron on New Mexico public lands until the BLM can show it won’t reach our water. Use the tools the BLM itself has proposed before: prescribed fire and mechanical thinning.

What you can do

Call the BLM. Natural Resource Specialist Kyle Ott: 575-377-5656. Wildland Fire Service Fire Planner Marinha Santos: 575-751-4742. The Taos Field Office, run by Field Manager Eric Valencia: 575-758-8851. Be kind to whoever answers. Be firm about what you want.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, the same week that airplane is scheduled to fly. Ask every candidate for Congress whether they support shielding pesticide makers from lawsuits, weakening environmental review, and aerial herbicide on our public lands. Any candidate who says yes, or who won’t answer, has earned your vote against them, whatever their party.

We love this place. That’s why we fight for it.

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