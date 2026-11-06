The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Spotz's avatar
Leslie Spotz
8m

Wow. You are correct. A stunning bitch move if I ever saw one. TY.

Reply
Share
Gretchen Smurr's avatar
Gretchen Smurr
10m

New Mexico and California have in common entrenched Democratic majorities.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture