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New Mexico’s outgoing governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who showed her true colors the day after the midterm elections.

On Tuesday, the United States held its midterm elections and the people voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, who took control of the House and Senate in a clear rejection of Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency. Here in New Mexico, we voted blue, again. But we almost always do. That wasn’t a surprise. What was a surprise was the way our outgoing centrist Democrat governor misread the entire room of our nation by shockingly aligning herself with one of Trump’s worst policies the very next morning.

The day after the election, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico will opt in to Trump’s federal “Education Freedom Tax Credit.” That’s the private-school scholarship program Republicans wrote into Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, and they passed it without a single Democratic vote. With her signature, New Mexico became the 32nd state to join. She’s only the third Democratic governor to do it, after Kathy Hochul of New York and Jared Polis of Colorado.

New Mexico’s two teachers’ unions, AFT New Mexico and NEA-New Mexico, released a joint statement calling the decision “nothing short of a betrayal.” NEA-NM President Bethany Jarrell said she was shocked. She had expected the governor to listen to her constituents.

Fair enough. Constituents are a lot easier to ignore once they’ve finished voting. What Lujan Grisham’s move tells us all, though, and loudly, is that “vote blue no matter who” is not enough to get the nation back on track. We must also hold all opportunistic, conniving, narcissistic, vindictive, neoliberalist billionaire-loving Democrats accountable for the many ways in which they have betrayed, are betraying and will likely continue to betray the populace that installed them.

What she said before

In August 2025, Lujan Grisham’s spokesman told reporters that New Mexico would not opt in. He cited the law’s lack of accountability measures and the risk of losing money for public schools. Those are good reasons. They were good reasons then, and they’re good reasons now. The law hasn’t changed. They are also a big part of the reason Gina Hinojosa, an economic populist Democrat campaigned against school vouchers and the privatization of public education, won the governor’s seat in Texas.

There has been pressure on Lujan Grisham to get on board with Trump’s (mis)education program, and she has mostly ignored it. She’s good at that. Republican state Rep. Rebecca Dow sent the governor a letter in March. So did the Catholic bishops of New Mexico. The Rio Grande Foundation campaigned for it in the newspapers. Meanwhile, the White House put up a map shaming the holdout Democratic governors and encouraged parents to call them. By spring her office said she was “actively considering” it and waiting on guidance from Treasury. Then she sat on it through the whole campaign season.

Dow lost her own reelection on Tuesday. On Thursday, she told reporters the governor had “done the right thing.” Rebecca Dow lost her seat, but she got her policy. Some people would call that a consolation prize. But I am going to propose a hypothesis about why we really ended up with this thing: Lujan Grisham, despite having enacted some impressive policies over her terms as governor, is well known around here for being narcissistic and extraordinarily vindictive to people in her own party when they challenge her in any way. A dictatress. A Napoleana, if you will. And the timing of this move is classic for the kinds of things she’s done to hurt people on her own side of the aisle to punish them for not going along with everything she wanted them to.

That’s likely what this is. And most people in the state are too chickenshit to call it out, because they know, as I do, that calling out Lujan Grisham in a state the size of Germany with just 2.1 million people, a state with one of the lowest population densities on the planet, a state with plenty of vast open spaces where a person might disappear, is an invitation to bring the pain to your doorstep.

So, yes. Celebrate the leftward shift of the nation. But let’s never lose sight of those among the Democrats whose primary allegiance is to their own fragile, enormous and insatiable egos. That type of psychology sucks when it’s Donald Trump hurting his own people to make himself feel better, and it hurts when its Michelle Lujan Grisham hurting the children of New Mexico.

How the program works

Starting in 2027, any taxpayer can give up to $1,700 a year ($3,400 for joint filers) to a nonprofit “scholarship-granting organization.” That taxpayer then gets every penny back as a credit against their federal income taxes. A dollar-for-dollar credit is very different from a deduction. It’s public money. Each dollar of credit is a dollar of federal tax revenue the donor chooses to redirect instead of sending it to the Treasury. The donor gets to decide where that public money goes.

The scholarships can pay for tutoring, books and computers for public-school kids. They can also pay private-school tuition, including at religious schools. Families earning up to 300 percent of their area’s median income qualify, which covers about 90 percent of New Mexico families. The Trump administration rebranded the program as “Education Freedom” and carefully avoided the word voucher. The teachers’ unions used the word for them.

It’s a goddamned voucher, and Americans just voted for Democrats because they assumed Democrats were against this kind of thing.

The governor’s case, and the problem with it

The governor’s office frames this as found money. Federal education funding is shrinking, the state pays nothing, and New Mexico taxpayers can keep some of their federal dollars at home instead of watching them flow to scholarship groups in Texas. Her office says she’ll pick the “strongest” organizations so the money goes to literacy, math and after-school programs in public schools.

Even so, Lujan Grisham’s own press release undercuts it. It says the administration will certify all scholarship organizations that meet the criteria, as the law requires. In plain English, she doesn’t get to approve only the tutoring nonprofits and turn away the private-school tuition funds. If an organization qualifies, it’s in. The governor can steer, but the donors drive.

Then there’s who benefits. A family scraping by in Mora County doesn’t have $1,700 lying around to float the federal government until tax season. People with plenty of disposable income do. Kristopher Nordstrom of New Mexico Voices for Children put it this way: the program helps the wealthy at the expense of public school students. AFT-NM President Whitney Holland warned months ago that rural kids, who live where there’s often only one school for fifty miles, have the least to gain. Even Democratic state Sen. Bill Soules, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, called it backdoor vouchers.

So why now?

The governor’s office hasn’t explained why a decision she’d been “actively considering” since March landed the morning after Election Day. So The Pugilist asked around.

Many insiders, all of whom do not want to be named because they’re terrified of Lujan Grisham, have told The Pugilist that she is petty and vindictive, a governor who remembers who crossed her—or whom she perceives to have crossed her, even when their objections have been an attempt to help. Her record gives that reputation some support.

Start with her own Public Education Department, which has had five secretaries in her eight years. She fired her first, Karen Trujillo, after six months. Trujillo said she was blindsided, and the firing came right after a run of bad press about education and a poll ranking Lujan Grisham among the least popular governors in the country. Later the governor gave Secretary Arsenio Romero an ultimatum: drop his bid for a job at NMSU or resign immediately. He resigned. His replacement, Mariana Padilla, used to run Lujan Grisham’s congressional office. Lujan Grisham’s cabinet, people told me again and again, was built on loyalty rather than competence.

Then there are the teachers’ unions. They were once her base. Both endorsed her in 2018, and they were major donors to her campaign. In 2022, AFT-NM endorsed her again, saying she had kept her promises to educators. The relationship has cooled since. The unions fought her administration’s push to lengthen the school year. For someone with Lujan Grisham’s temperament, that perceived slight was enough to potentially focus her upon some sort of retribution.

By waiting until Wednesday, Lujan Grisham made a political choice that ensured the decision couldn’t hurt Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland at the polls. Haaland, who won, was already facing criticism from Democrat voters for having accepting large campaign donations from Oracle, the company behind the deeply unpopular Project Jupiter AI data center being built near Las Cruces.

The data center tell

The voucher decision fits this bigger and nauseating pattern. New Mexico’s Democratic leadership keeps doing everything in its power to destroy populists and progressives among its own ranks, while siding with the powerful. And they’re doing it just as the rest of the party figures out that voters are sick of them. It’s similar to the way New Mexico’s radio airwaves are dominated mostly by songs no one in the rest of the country cares to listen to anymore—or as I like to describe it, all Aerosmith, all the time.

Take data centers. Across the country, Democrats have learned that Americans hate them. A Gallup poll this year found 7 in 10 Americans oppose an AI data center in their area. This summer Axios reported that grassroots pressure was breaking the bipartisan consensus behind the AI buildout. Candidates in both parties were racing to distance themselves from projects their own leaders spent years courting. New York passed a statewide pause on large data centers. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proposed a two-year moratorium on data center tax breaks.

In New Mexico, Lujan Grisham rolled out the welcome mat. In February 2025 she announced the state’s partnership with BorderPlex Digital Assets on Project Jupiter, the Oracle and OpenAI data center campus in Santa Teresa. That fall, Doña Ana County commissioners approved a $165 billion industrial revenue bond, the largest in state history. Southern New Mexico Democrats in the Legislature have called the project a transparency failure. State Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena said she and other lawmakers were misled by the governor’s administration. Local senators have accused the governor of smoothing the way for the project, and she met with Oracle representatives in July. Her office says she made no effort to influence the air permit.

Then there’s Haaland. In September she promised an executive order halting new large-scale data centers until the state writes guardrails. That’s a real promise, and The Pugilist will hold her to it. But in the same month, her campaign finance reports showed donations from Oracle and its CEO. Searchlight New Mexico counted $87,200 from executives at Oracle and Clayco, the firm building Project Jupiter. Asked whether she’d return the money, Haaland said she hadn’t discussed it with her team. Pressed harder, she quipped, “I can walk and chew gum at the same time,” which makes absolutely no sense as a metaphor for this situation. Pressed harder yet, she was forced to admit her moratorium only covers new projects, and Project Jupiter is already under construction.

Here’s what’s interesting. On data centers, the people of New Mexico are right in step with the rest of the country. Santa Fe and Socorro counties have passed moratoriums. Hundreds of Doña Ana County residents have packed town halls to oppose Jupiter. The people out of step are the ones at the top, and the ones at the top were all installed there by a woman they secretly and overwhelmingly tell me is petty, vindictive, and in it mostly for herself.

Evolve or go extinct

New Mexicans have been fighting for their public schools in court for years, from Yazzie/Martinez on. The governor could have spent her last months in office standing with them. Instead she waited until Wednesday morning, then stabbed every New Mexico schoolchild in the back with a Trump-shaped pen.

So here’s a friendly word of caution to Governor-elect Haaland and to every New Mexico Democrat who treats the party label like a lifetime warranty.

The voters of this state and nation are changing faster than you are. We are economic populists and party lines do not matter as much anymore as the line between the billionaires y’all love, and the rest of us you take for granted. People who once took your party’s word for it now read your donor reports. They know who funded the voucher push and who’s building the data center on their aquifer. They’re starting to notice who still makes excuses for the powerful men in your party tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, who keeps quiet when someone asks about it, and who keeps quiet about their own pedophiles and perverts while babbling endlessly on social media about the pedophiles and perverts on the other side of the political aisle.

To that last group especially: the files are opening, and so are New Mexicans’ eyes. If you continue to protect powerful judges, politicians, academics and donors because you think it will help your own career, you are sorely mistaken.

A new kind of Democrat is coming. In fact, we had a little meeting of them just last night. I’ll talk more about this as I’m able. Call them true economic populists. They’ll put water ahead of Oracle, public schools ahead of Trump’s voucher privatization scheme, and justice for survivors ahead of the comfort of the well-connected and wealthy in this vast and corrupt state. They’ll be primarying the people who forgot whom they work for. And no amount of money will help you, just as it did not help Elon Musk on Tuesday.

The dinosaurs thought they’d rule forever too.

Evolve, you petty, mediocre bitches, or become extinct.

I offer all my news, investigations and analysis for free, but your support is necessary and appreciated—especially on stories like the one you’re about to read, that put me in real harm’s way in rural New Mexico. Please like, comment, share and subscribe, paid if you are able. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Just four $25 tips per day keep me writing this newsletter full time. Thank you.

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