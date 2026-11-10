The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
2h

What a cool talent to have!!! 🎺🎻🥁🎷🎸🪕🎼🎵🎶

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voidisyinyang
2h

nice to hear more recognition of auditory reality via music training! Fields Medal math professor Alain Connes has a great talk called "Music of Shapes" on yt - he describes orchestration as different spacetimes all harmonized. He goes deeper into the truth of music as noncommutative nonlocality. He likes to read scores on the subway in Paris... to help him do mathematics.

I actually got a peer-reviewed academic paper published in this noncommutative music secret to meditation and biophysics - see the open access "Cosmos and History" Dec. 2024 article "noncommutativity music as biophysics" - https://cosmosandhistory.org/index.php/journal/article/view/1100

Your ability is very impressive!! I can somewhat relate from my own music training but - my article explains my focus on something a bit more strange about music. Have you heard of the book "The Haunting Melody"? That writer was with Brahms and Freud in Vienna - arguing that music is the gateway to our subconscious. I think there is a deeper truth to this that also ties into political economy (not like Jacques Attali but even deeper). thanks,

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