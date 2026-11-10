Me and my horn. I majored in jazz performance on tenor saxophone in college.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to look at a piece of music—or a piece of writing—the way an architect looks at a house?

When most people listen to a song, they experience it as a single, beautiful landscape. They hear the main melody, the lyrics, and the overall vibe. But when I listen to a song—even just once—my brain works a bit like audio editing software. It breaks the track down into its raw, isolated stems.

In music psychology, this is called advanced audiation and high-fidelity reproductive auditory imagery. Essentially, it is the musical equivalent of a photographic memory.

If I hear a song a single time, my brain automatically hits "record" on every layer simultaneously. It maps out the main melody, the bassline, the rhythmic subdivisions, and the dense inner harmonies. Because of my background in music, my brain instantly translates these sounds into a mental blueprint of theory and structure. I can go into that internal audio player at any time, mute the main melody, isolate an obscure middle horn line or an alto harmony, and sing it right back to you.

For a long time, I thought this was just a cool party trick from my music school days (my undergrad degree is in music from the modern music coservatory, Berklee College of Music). But recently, I’ve realized that this exact same cognitive engine is what secretly drives my prolific career as a literary writer and journalist.

I don’t write music or prose visually; I write both auditorily.

When I sit down to compose prose, I am listening to its rhythm, cadence, and syntax as if it were a jazz symphony. The high-speed pattern recognition that lets me isolate a hidden harmony in a song is the exact same tool that allows me to instantly synthesize complex real-world data, interviews, and facts into a seamless narrative arc. Having studied jazz improvisation made me a nimble literary writer.

It explains why I write incredibly fast. I’m not chunking blocks of text together on a page—I am simply transcribing an internal sonic dictation that already has a perfect rhythm. My editing process isn’t about looking for typos; it’s about listening for where the phrasing drops the beat or hits a dissonant note. So, yeah. There are typos.

I’m fascinated by how our brains find hidden pathways to do our work. To my fellow writers and creatives out there: do you create visually, or do you hear the rhythm of your work before it lands on the page? Let’s chat in the comments.

Subscribe