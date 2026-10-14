The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Linda Apton's avatar
Linda Apton
Oct 14

The Guardian article seemed to have an element of sympathy for Christina Pike. It’s hard to believe that someone could have a life that from start to almost finish was so miserable. As someone who worked in special ed, I know how many of these children are abused and the abusers are rarely held accountable. Certainly the powers that be failed her.

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Patricia Marlatt's avatar
Patricia Marlatt
Oct 14

Wonderfully balanced article by the way . Thank you 🙏✅🙏

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