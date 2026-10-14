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When Christa Pike was a tiny little girl, newly in school, a teacher asked her what she did at home. She answered with a drawing: a man with a monstrous face and enormous genitals. The school called her parents. Social services did nothing. Police were never called.

That drawing belongs in the first paragraph of every story ever written about Christa Pike — a 50-year-old Tennessee death row inmate convicted of the 1995 torture and murder of classmate Colleen Slemmer, who survived a botched lethal injection execution on September 30, 2026, after two doses of pentobarbital failed to kill her. It is in none that I’ve seen.

So it’s the first paragraph of mine.

Christa Pike was born with brain damage from her mother’s drinking during pregnancy, and she had seizures as a baby. When she was a toddler, her grandmother’s boyfriend began sexually abusing her, and he kept at it for years. That’s who the man in the drawing was. Enduring endless rapes by that man is what Christa the kindergartener did at home.

At 11, she was raped by someone else, a neighbor. Her mother didn’t believe her until Christa developed a sexually transmitted infection and a teacher stepped in. The man pleaded guilty to a reduced assault charge and kept living down the road.

Christa tried to kill herself as a child. Her mother’s boyfriends (there were so many) beat her; one hung a paddle outside her bedroom door as a standing threat. At 17, a stranger grabbed her off the side of a road and raped her. Seh reported it. Police never arrested him.

All the while, her brain was misfiring in ways nobody bothered to name. Her bipolar disorder went undiagnosed until years after she was sentenced to death. Her complex PTSD went untreated. Her longtime therapist later described her as living in near-constant fight-or-flight. Dr. Bethany Brand, a trauma psychologist who evaluated her, concluded Pike had endured more severe adverse experiences than 99 percent of the U.S. population. As a child. As a girl. As a woman.

She still tried. She enrolled in the Knoxville Job Corps hoping to become a nurse. Her teachers remembered a kindhearted girl who wanted to help people. But Job Corps turned out to be a place where students carried box cutters to protect themselves from one another. Desperate for the love she’d never gotten from anyone before, she fell for a boy named Tadaryl Shipp, who hit her, kicked her, threatened her with a razor blade, and was, in her telling, the only person who had ever protected her.

Christa Pike at 18 in court.

Nearly a year to the day after that roadside rape, Pike, Shipp and another teenager killed a 19-year-old Job Corps student named Colleen Slemmer. Pike was newly 18. She had needed help for every one of those eighteen years. Every adult system that could have given it to her had looked and walked away.

Every bit of this information about her life was documented and available before her 1996 trial. Her jury heard none of it.

Most of the public still hasn’t.

September 30, 2026

At about 8 p.m. on September 30, 2026, Tennessee’s execution team pushed two doses of pentobarbital into that girl, now a 50-year-old woman who has spent more than three decades on the state’s death row, much of it in isolation. She was supposed to die. Instead, according to the Associated Press reporter who witnessed it, Pike turned toward prison officials and asked whether it was supposed to feel that way. Then she began to snore. Loudly. She kept snoring behind a closed curtain for most of an hour, until the warden asked the witnesses to leave.

She spent the next six days unconscious on a ventilator at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her lawyers say that hours before she woke, they believed she was brain dead. On October 6, they announced she was conscious and speaking. Her first words, they said, were a question: Where am I, and who are you? She has a blood clot in one arm and pneumonia. She can’t swallow, so she hasn’t eaten. Both arms are badly swollen and she can’t move them. She remains handcuffed and shackled to the hospital bed. Like someone thinks she might run.

The Death Penalty Information Center says she is the first person known to survive after actually receiving lethal execution drugs. Gov. Bill Lee has halted executions for the rest of the year and ordered a third-party review. His corrections commissioner, Frank Strada, resigned on October 3, while insisting his department had followed protocol. On October 7, a Davidson County chancellor ordered the state to preserve the evidence from the execution chamber. It was Tennessee’s second failed execution of 2026; in May, the team couldn’t find a usable vein on a condemned man and had to call it off.

Suddenly, the national press is very interested in Christa Pike.

I’d like to talk about where that interest was when a little girl handed her teacher that drawing, and in every year since.

Leading with the knife

This is the story most people know of Christa Pike: In January 1995, an 18-year-old girl at the Knoxville Job Corps took 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer into the woods near the University of Tennessee and, with two other teenagers, tortured her to death out of jealousy over a boy of 17. A pentagram was carved into the victim’s chest. Pike kept a piece of her skull.

The pentagram is what made reporters and the judiciary seem to go back to the days of Salem witch trials. It landed in the middle of the Satanic Panic of the 1990s, when everyone was afraid to play LPs backwards lest Lucifer enter their souls, and the press treated the murder like a gift. Three decades later, when Tennessee set Pike’s execution date, a New York Post headline still credited her with “carving pentagram into her chest in jealous rage.”

Here’s the problem. According to the Cornell Center on the Death Penalty Worldwide, which has led the clemency campaign for Pike, the carving was done by her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, who admitted it. The Center sources that to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals’ 2011 opinion in Pike v. State. Shipp was the one fascinated by Satanic imagery. Pike got the headline anyway, for thirty years.

The crime was savage. No question. Colleen Slemmer was 19, a kid in the same program, there for the same reason Pike was: a second chance. Her life had been terrible, too. She deserved healing, and a long life. Her mother called Pike evil in 1996 and wanted the state to kill her quickly, and after the failed execution, Slemmer’s family called the failed execution a mess. I do not want to minimize the horror of the crime nor the grief of the family left behind. I also don’t want to pretend that in 2004, Pike wasn’t convicted of attempted murder for attacking another inmate.

But I do want to say Christa Pike had a very narrow window in which she could and should have been saved from the horrors that made her into what she became. A caring society would have saved her.

Ours did not.

The jury never heard it, and neither did you

Pike’s trial lawyers put on a case for sparing her life that lasted a few hours. The jury heard nothing about the brain damage, the rapes, the bipolar disorder, the PTSD. Her lawyers never argued her youth, a girl of 18 with some developmental delays that made her realistically younger. That is the legal failure, and it’s the heart of the claim the Sixth Circuit wanted time to consider on the morning of September 30, before the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the stay over the dissents of Justices Sotomayor, Kagan and Jackson.

But the press had its own failure.

Reporters covering a capital trial have two jobs: tell readers what happened in the courtroom, and tell them what the courtroom left out. In 1996 we did the first and mostly skipped the second. A teenage girl in a Satanic Panic murder case was the easiest copy in America. Filling the column inches never required pulling school records, or the file in an old child-rape case, or asking why a little girl’s drawing went nowhere.

And the habit persists. In the coverage right after the failed execution, national broadcasters still framed Pike’s childhood sexual abuse as alleged. One of the men who raped her as a child pleaded guilty. The plea is a court document; the Cornell Center has it posted online. “Alleged” is a word reporters reach for to stay safe. Here it does the opposite: it quietly tells readers the girl might be lying, three decades after a court took the man’s plea.

To be fair to my colleagues, some of them have done real work. The Guardian, USA Today, the Nashville Banner and the Tennessean all published long accounts of Pike’s childhood this year. But look at the timing. Those stories ran when the execution was weeks away and the clemency fight was news. Then the execution failed, and the reflex came right back. On October 3, the AP moved a story about the prisons chief’s resignation that ran on local TV station websites across the country. It closed by informing readers that Pike and her boyfriend killed Slemmer “in a jealous rage.” That was the whole explanation offered. Jealousy, rage, full stop. The drawing, the rapes and the brain damage were left on the cutting-room floor, again.

No one wrote about Shipp and his coercive control over the damaged girl who just wanted to be loved.

Months

The whole story also contains a number, and the number is months. Shipp was 17 when Slemmer died, a few months younger than Pike. Tennessee bars death sentences for anyone under 18, so he got life and has already gone before a parole board. The third teenager, Shadolla Peterson, testified against Pike and got probation. Pike, a few months older than her boyfriend, got the needle. Twice.

Brain science has spent two decades telling us the brain isn’t finished at 18, and researchers have found no meaningful developmental line between 17 and 18. Judge Jane Stranch of the Sixth Circuit wrote years ago that sentencing Pike to death meant presuming she could never be reformed, despite all the teenage killers who have changed behind bars. Stranch also wrote the stay order on September 30.

What a child needs

Pike, for her part, has never asked anyone to pretend. “There is no excuse for what I did. There are reasons,” she has said. She has said she took the life of someone’s child, sister and friend, and that it sickens her to think she was capable of it. When she sobbed in court, they were real tears from a terrified child. She is 50 now. Her lawyers and advocates say she welcomes new women to her unit with bags of coffee and advocates for prisoners with mental illness. She draws mermaids.

I’m asking nobody to like her. I am asking, instead, that we seek to at least understand her, with more sophistication than we have yet attempted as a society.

Somewhere in Tennessee there was once a school record about a little girl who drew a monster for her teacher. That was the moment this story could have gone differently. A caseworker could have knocked on a door. A cop could have been called. And if that all failed, a reporter, years later, could have found that drawing and run it on page one next to the pentagram.

Instead, the state that ignored the drawing spent thirty years trying to kill the girl who drew it, and on September 30 it couldn’t even manage that and instead cruelly tortured and abused her yet again.

The least we can do now, while she lies shackled to a hospital bed, unable to lift her arms, is tell the whole story.

For what it’s worth, this is what Christa looked like the first time she was raped by one of her caregivers:

I offer this post freely, but your support is appreciated and necessary. Please like, comment and share if this piece moves you. Subscribe — paid, if you can spare $1.75 a week. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Just four $25 tips per day keep me writing full time. Thank you!

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