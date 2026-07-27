Please note: This post is paywalled as part of my private “Diary in Exile,” and is available in its entirety to paid subscribers. That said, I will never paywall my journalism, investigations or news analysis. Only the personal stuff that not everyone wants or needs to read.

Since I left the United States, my inbox and comments have filled with the same handful of questions, over and over. Some come from readers who are frightened and thinking about leaving themselves. Some come from people who want to understand what happened to me, and why I am now writing to you from Madrid instead of from the high desert of New Mexico. A blessed tiny few come from people who think I am a coward, or a liar, or worse.

I am going to answer the ones I get most — honestly, and in my own words. Here they are.

“Spain? I thought you were in Mexico. Are you confused?”

No, I’m not confused. When I left the United States, I left on foot, into Mexico. I did that because I did not know whether I would be stopped in a US airport by TSA — flagged on some watchlist for my politics. Mexico was a place to catch my breath before charging on to Spain. Because I left with my son, we opted to spend a month in Mexico, connecting to our heritage there. It was very healing. (This often leads to a related question, about staying in Mexico. That one is below.)