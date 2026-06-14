The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Rarelightmare's avatar
Rarelightmare
1d

This was a masterclass on ethics and why they are so damn important. Excellent journalism.

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Carpenter Dave's avatar
Carpenter Dave
1d

Fascinating - it begs the questions of what are they really up to and just what is it they are trying awfully hard to keep us from knowing?

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