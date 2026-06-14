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For the past year, the Trump administration has waged a remarkably consistent war against the idea that artificial intelligence should be regulated by anyone other than the industry itself. You know, the kind of self-regulation cartels and other extractive industries have always preferred — let the fox guard the henhouse and call it efficiency.

The administration built a Justice Department task force whose entire job is to sue states that try to ethically regulate artificial intelligence at all. This should terrify you. It terrifies me. Trump signed an executive order instructing all federal agencies to treat state algorithmic-discrimination laws as the kind of “onerous” burden that threatens American AI dominance. Trump tried, twice, to get Congress to ban state AI regulation outright for a decade, and got rejected so badly the second time that even Ron DeSantis — not exactly known as a guardian of corporate accountability — called it “a subsidy to Big Tech” that “lets technology companies run wild.”

So when, on June 10 of this year (that’s four days ago as I write this) the CEO of Anthropic, the only AI company to ethically self-regulate in defiance of Trumpian norms, published the most detailed, most concrete argument any major AI executive has ever made for binding government regulation of frontier AI — complete with a proposed legislative framework, a commitment of “substantial financial backing,” and an explicit comparison to how the FAA oversees aviation — you might have expected the administration to either ignore it or push back on policy grounds.

Instead, two days later, the administration acted swiftly to use the closest thing to the exact power Dario Amodei had just finished asking for, against Amodei’s own company, on Amodei’s own newest product. It targeted Anthropic for immediate shutdown of its newest model. And succeeded.

It was a move so brutal, so unjust, that it takes my breath away. Anthropic asked, publicly, for a referee. Forty-eight hours later, they got it, but the referee disqualified only Anthropic — for a foul no one else had to disclose, on a complaint no one else can see, filed by a competitor whose name we don't even know.

(A quick primer, for my readers lucky enough not to know exactly what AI is: Artificial intelligence, in the form most people encounter, is software that can write, reason, answer questions, and make decisions in ways that used to require a human. The newest versions — like the ones at the center of this story — can also find security flaws in computer code, which is exactly why governments are nervous about them.)

What Amodei Actually Asked For

On June 10, two days after Anthropic released its most advanced AI models ever — Claude Fable 5 to the public, Claude Mythos 5 to a small circle of trusted partners — Amodei published an essay called “Policy on the AI Exponential.” It marked a real break from Anthropic’s previous public posture, which for years had been built around transparency: disclose your safety testing, publish your findings, let the public and policymakers see what’s happening, but don’t necessarily force anyone’s hand.

In this essay, Amodei asked for hands to be forced. He proposed a regulatory regime modeled explicitly on the FAA: frontier AI models above a certain compute threshold would undergo mandatory third-party testing across four risk categories — cybersecurity, biological weapons, loss of human control, and the model’s ability to accelerate its own further development. And the government, in Amodei’s proposal, would have the authority to block or recall a model’s deployment if it failed.

He framed the urgency using a metaphor from Tolkien: Treebeard, the wise but achingly slow tree-creature who can’t move fast enough to respond to the world burning down around him. His argument was that AI is moving at a pace democratic institutions were never built to match, and that without real regulatory authority — government power to say no, and to make it stick — the gap between capability and oversight would only widen.

It was, by any reading, a direct challenge to the administration’s entire 2025-2026 AI agenda. Where the White House had spent a year arguing that AI regulation of any kind was a drag on American competitiveness — an “onerous” burden, in the language of its own executive order — Amodei was arguing the opposite: that the absence of binding regulation was itself the danger, and that the United States needed to build regulatory muscle before it was too late to matter.

Forty-Eight Hours Later

On June 12 at 5:21 p.m. Eastern time, a Friday evening, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick sent Amodei a letter. According to Axios, it informed him that Fable 5 and Mythos 5 would be subject to export controls barring access “to any location outside of the U.S. and to all foreign persons within the country” — including, Anthropic would later clarify, Anthropic’s own foreign-born employees working inside the United States.

This is, by Anthropic’s own account and by the account of multiple outlets, the first time the US government has ever used export controls to restrict access to an AI model itself, as opposed to the chips that power it. It is, in the company’s words, “unprecedented.”

The letter gave Anthropic almost nothing to work with. It cited “national security authorities” without elaborating. Anthropic says it has still not received written details of the government’s specific concern — only a verbal description, relayed after the fact, of what the government believed was a “jailbreak” of Fable 5’s safeguards. And according to an administration official who spoke to Axios, the catalyst for the entire directive wasn’t a foreign intelligence service, a terrorist organization, or even Anthropic’s own internal red-teaming. It was another AI company, claiming it had found a way around Mythos’s protections.

Anthropic’s description of what that “jailbreak” actually consisted of is almost deflating: asking the model to read a codebase and identify software flaws in it. A defensive security task. One that, Anthropic says, other publicly available models — including OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 — can already do without any workaround at all, and one that real security teams perform routinely to keep systems safe. The company says it has received no disclosure of any jailbreak that produced an actual harmful outcome, and that what was described to the government was a narrow, non-universal technique — not the kind of broad, repeatable jailbreak that would represent a genuine new risk.

None of that mattered. Because the directive applied to “any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States,” and because a consumer chatbot has no reliable way to verify every user’s citizenship in real time, Anthropic concluded it had no choice but to disable both models for everyone, everywhere, immediately. It asked Amazon Web Services to pull access globally. By Saturday morning, Fable 5 — Anthropic’s flagship, launched three days earlier with the company’s biggest rollout in its history — simply didn’t exist anymore, for anyone. Every other Anthropic model, including the workhorse Claude Opus 4.8, remained untouched.

This Isn’t the First Time the Trump Administration Has Targeted Anthropic

Anthropic is already suing the government over retaliation. Back in March, the administration labeled Anthropic a “supply chain risk” — and Anthropic says that was punishment for refusing to let the military and surveillance agencies use its AI however they wanted. A judge agreed that claim was credible enough to put that punishment on hold while the lawsuit plays out.

It’s pretty clear this latest shutdown of the company’s newest models by the Trump administration is also relationship, but the word “retaliation” doesn’t appear anywhere in Anthropic’s comments about it. There are likely legal reasons for that. When you’re already suing someone, you don’t hand them a quote to use against you in court. The silence is the tell.

But Anthropic did say one thing worth sitting with. It warned that if this is the new standard — a company’s best product gets shut down over one unproven complaint from a competitor — then no AI company will ever be able to release anything new again.

Why the Trump Administration Hates Anthropic

Siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, former OpenAI researchers who left to start Anthropic as an ethical AI alternative.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by a group of researchers, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who left OpenAI specifically because they wanted safety to come first, not as an afterthought bolted onto a race for market share.

The company structured itself as a Public Benefit Corporation, meaning it has a legal obligation that goes beyond making money for shareholders — it's supposed to weigh the public good in its decisions. Anthropic built its AI models around something it calls "Constitutional AI," essentially a written set of values and principles the AI is trained to follow, similar to how a constitution sets boundaries for a government.

Where other major AI labs have largely resisted external oversight, Anthropic has spent the past year publicly arguing the opposite: that AI is moving too fast for anyone, including the companies themselves, to be trusted as the only check on it. Whether that stance always survives contact with a $965 billion valuation and an looming IPO is a fair question — but on the specific issue at the center of this story, Anthropic asked for a referee, and no other major AI company did.

In other words, in a world of predatory capitalism where companies routinely put profit above the wellbeing of humanity and society, Anthropic took a very different stand, a stand that Trump and all others who put profit above people hate.

An Administraion That Hates Regulation, Except When It’s a Weapon to Hurt Their Critics

This is the move, and it is one this administration has made before in other contexts: when an opponent makes a structural argument for regulation of any kind — “the system needs a check here” — don’t argue the merits. Find the loophole inside their own argument and use it against them first, before anyone else can, so the lesson lands as “see what happens when there’s a check” rather than “see what happens when there isn’t one.”

Amodei’s essay argued that governments need real authority to block AI deployments that pose serious risks. The administration didn’t have to build the FAA-style system he proposed to prove a point. It already had something close enough — Commerce Department export control authority, repurposed for the first time ever to apply to a model rather than a chip — sitting right there. All it took was a letter, an unnamed competitor’s complaint, and a national-security label vague enough that no one outside the building could check whether it was true.

Trump seems to live for this exact sort of weaponization of systems against perceived enemies. Its consequences in this case are severe: Anthropic, the one company that spent the last year telling Washington it needed more power to police AI for the wellbeing of humanity, just got a live demonstration of what that power looks like when this administration is the one holding it.

Why Lutnick’s Signature Matters

Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in blue, on Epstein’s Island in 2012. Before this image surfaced in the DOJ’s limited Epstein file release, he lied and said he’d cut off communication with Epstein in 2005.

The letter ordering this came from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — the same Howard Lutnick who, in February of this year, confirmed under direct questioning before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that he and his family visited Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in 2012, after previously telling Congress he’d cut off contact with Epstein back in 2005. Justice Department records released this year show Lutnick himself initiated that 2012 visit by email, and show contact between the two men continuing as late as 2018. Senator Jeff Merkley counted at least eight documented post-2005 interactions, not zero. Senator Chris Van Hollen told Lutnick the discrepancy “does call into question your fitness for the job you now hold.” Several senators called for his resignation. The White House said he kept the president’s full support.

The same administration that argues, constantly, that AI needs less oversight rather than more, just handed unprecedented, undocumented, unilateral power over a $965 billion company’s flagship product to a Cabinet official whose own credibility on a completely separate matter is still, by his own colleagues’ account, an open question. If the lesson of this whole episode is supposed to be “see why we don’t trust government with power over AI” — well, Exhibit A is sitting right there in the Commerce Secretary’s chair, and Anthropic didn’t even have to write the script.

What Happens Now

Anthropic says it’s working to restore access “as soon as possible,” and promised more technical detail within 24 hours of its initial statement. Maybe both models come back online by the time you read this. That’s almost beside the point. They are offline as I write, however.

The point is what every other AI company in the country just learned, in one weekend, for free: the administration that has spent a year insisting AI doesn’t need more government power used the closest thing it had to that power — once, suddenly, opaquely — against the single company that had just finished arguing the opposite case in public. Everyone else in the industry, the companies that have spent the year quietly going along with the deregulatory agenda, just watched that happen to the one company that didn’t.

I offer these posts freely, but your support is necessary and appreciated. Please like, comment upon and share my work if it moves you. Don’t forget to subscribe, paid if you can. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thanks!

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