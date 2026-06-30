The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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David Garvey's avatar
David Garvey
4h

Glad to have you back at the keyboard!

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1 reply by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
Glenn C. Koenig's avatar
Glenn C. Koenig
4h

Thank you for posting this. It’s funny (strange) that I both knew about the history of the civilizations in the Mediterranean area, but at the same time didn’t stop to think about these “firsts” in that context.

And here am I, someone who professes to be a deep thinker, practiced at long term, big picture thinking! Duh!

It’s been a long road for me to open my eyes more and more over the years.

I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s in an all white town in Connecticut. When I was a small child, everybody looked like me. Nothing seemed wrong. Suburban family, 2 adults, 4 of us children, Protestant churches on Sunday, voted Republican. Lots of other similar families around us, some Catholics, some Jews, but that was it for diversity.

So, here you just laid out in sharp relief, one of my remaining blind spots. Bravo. Seriously, I needed to read this. I was glad to read this! What you wrote set something right in my mind that needed to be illuminated.

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