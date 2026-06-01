The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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TheTimeline's avatar
TheTimeline
8hEdited

Alisa, he's 2nd column, 2nd row* (I have a screenshot)

https://www.modrall.com/2014/08/18/2015-best-lawyers-and-lawyers-of-the-year/

* I'm doing great at ‘no-posting’ June... 😣

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DianneOh's avatar
DianneOh
8hEdited

Amazing investigative reporting here. Thank you Alisa!!! 🙏

We all need to ask Rep Stansbury to push the NM Truth Commission to subpoena Kelly and to INVESTIGATE all these leads.

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