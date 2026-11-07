The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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@ashley214842's avatar
@ashley214842
19h

Bring it, mama. Isn't it exhausting having to teach this basic lesson over and over...*sigh*

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1 reply by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez
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Unknown
20h

It’s the ultimate gaslighting bc the jokes on him and those who tell the “joke” in the first place.

Just call it ancestral karma coming around full circle.

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