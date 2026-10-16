The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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WTF?!?!'s avatar
WTF?!?!
Oct 16

Scott Jennings is gold-plating his kneepads as we speak. Unfortunately, he won't be able to grow boobs or long, blond hair any time soon...

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Cathy Stein's avatar
Cathy Stein
Oct 16

The first press conference told you everything you needed to know - what a disaster!

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