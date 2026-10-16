Oh, dear. Katie Zacharia, President Trump’s newest bumbling K-name White (and we mean WHITE) House press frau (er, secretary), was fired today — like minutes ago — after less than a week on the job, according to three people familiar with the matter cited by the New York Times. Neither the White House nor Zacharia responded to the paper’s requests for comment.

Trump, for his part, told reporters Friday that he had urged her to “reconsider” the job, recounting that he’d asked her, “Katie, do you need this?” Nothing says “she resigned to spend more time with her family” quite like the boss narrating the exit interview to the press pool.

Her tenure lasted exactly one briefing. On Tuesday, she read — haltingly, extensively — from (poorly?) prepared notes during a briefing lasting just 14 minutes in which her hands visibly shook. Later, as she and Trump interacted with reporters outside, a reporter asked the question that ended her, probably because the moment embarrassed HIM so much: where did she pass the bar? Her answer was “When I moved to China,” without identifying any jurisdiction where she was licensed. Worth knowing: foreign nationals cannot sit China’s bar exam, although they can do certain legal work at Chinese law firms.

I knew she was kaput the moment she said it. I’ve spent enough of my life around people with the traits of malignant narcissism to read the flicker that crosses their faces when someone makes them look foolish in public. The double-take. The subtle twitch. Watch Trump’s face in that clip. The tightening around the mouth, the stillness. Had the two of them been alone, he would have laid into her like there was no tomorrow — which, for her, there wasn’t. That was a man deciding, in real time, that this woman had embarrassed him, and an embarrassed narcissist reverts to revenge. Everything after was paperwork.

So whose lie was it? Trump introduced her as “an attorney,” and it would be easy to assume he lied, as he does with everything else every six or seven seconds. The record says otherwise. Zacharia has long described herself as a lawyer while building a career as a commentator on Fox News and Newsmax. Her Instagram bio reads “Wife, Mom, & Lawyer.” A complaint filed Wednesday by the watchdog group Campaign for Accountability cites at least 18 TV appearances from February 2025 through October 2026 in which she allegedly described herself as a lawyer. The group also says she listed herself as general counsel of a California-based conservative nonprofit.

Here’s what’s verifiable: she graduated from Pepperdine Caruso Law School in 2011, and her LinkedIn lists her as an associate at the Beijing law firm Zhong Lun from 2011 to 2013. Here’s what isn’t: California’s state bar says it has no record of her, or of her former name Kate Sharon Black, being licensed there. The White House said she practiced international transactional law in China with “all the appropriate credentials,” but has never said where she passed a bar exam. The complaint asks the bar to refer the matter to prosecutors if it finds a violation; unauthorized practice in California carries penalties of up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. She has not been charged with anything.

So the president repeated a credential she’d been claiming on cable for nearly two years. He didn’t fire her for lying. He likes liars. They’re his favorite people. They just have to do it well. He fired her for getting caught lying while standing at his podium, which, in this administration, is the only unforgivable offense.

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