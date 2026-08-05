The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Lola Bratty's avatar
Lola Bratty
2d

This was a planned information operation by American agents , perhaps with the collusion of the Moroccan government. You don’t get 60000 people showing up at the gate in trucks, buses and other vehicles believing the social media spread misinformation that getting too Ceuta gives them access to Europe and a better life. Even as the misled people were showing up the US administration and the Spanish right wing party were broadcasting their lies. No time lag. They were ready in advance. Trump wants to oust all governments in Europe who are standing up for their people and democracy. He is actively supporting right wing fascist parties throughout Europe and is actively working to destabilize these countries.

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Chick's avatar
Chick
1d

Spain is one of the few European countries who has been critical of Israels genocide in Gaza. Interesting how these things seem to happen to groups who speak out against Israel.

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