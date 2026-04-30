The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Linda Lee Sand's avatar
Linda Lee Sand
Apr 30

Yes, I’m in!!! Simon Rosenberg has called for a Shadow Cabinet for a while now, and a shadow everything is not only a great idea, but the only way out of this. Money talks, but what if millions of activated citizens start a whole new language!?! Thank you, Alisa, for carrying a torch for this

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J'Net's avatar
J'Net
Apr 30

A brilliant point. Where is the action on what is stellar journalism?

Tearing apart is infinitely easier than building back up again. It's going to be a slog.

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