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Molletes at Rustica restaurant in San Miguel de Allende

I have eaten approximately four thousand breakfast burritos in my life. Mostly from Blakes, in my beloved home state of New Mexico. Sometimes Twisters, in a bind. Carne adovada, green chile, extra cheese, wrapped so tight it could survive a fall from a moving truck. I have eaten them in gas stations, at funerals, on the way to the airport, standing up in my own kitchen at 6 a.m. while yelling at someone to find their shoes. In New Mexico, the breakfast burrito is not a menu item. It is a civic institution. It is closer to a constitutional right. And until I left the United States for Mexico a couple of weeks ago, a given I never thought I would have to do without.