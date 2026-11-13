The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Harmon's avatar
Michael Harmon
5h

Maybe they decided Turkey was a great place to hang out and get their stories straight while they wait for the other folks involved with their scandals to get things to quiet down. Looks like you may not allow that to happen. Too bad for them.

Reply
Share
Nori's avatar
Nori
5h

The corruption in New Mexico is finally getting exposed, your work is extraordinary.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.