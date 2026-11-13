In most states, a lawmaker caught breaking the law gets a reprimand. In New Mexico, she gets a trip to Turkey with the governor.

Photos posted to Facebook this week show State Rep. Andrea Romero, the embattled chair of New Mexico’s Epstein Truth Commission many in New Mexico would like to see resign, standing beside Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at COP31, the United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

The photos were posted by Caroline Buerkle, a deputy chief operating officer in the governor’s office, under the caption “COP 31: America AND New Mexico are All In!” They show the governor working the U.S. pavilion with other Democratic governors. In one frame, Romero stands between Lujan Grisham and another woman, smiling.

No public delegation list, panel schedule or press release mentions Romero. Until Buerkle posted her photos, there was no public sign that she was there at all.

This is New Mexico, where the corrupt and the mediocre fail ever upwards.

Who’s who

If you’re new to this story, here are the players.

Andrea Romero is a Democratic state representative from Santa Fe (House District 46). She sponsored the bill creating the Epstein Truth Commission and chairs it. This publication has since come to the conclusion that her chief aim in this was to protect powerful Democrats in the files, while hiring her friends to “investigate.”

The Epstein Truth Commission is a four-member bipartisan legislative panel, two Democrats and two Republicans. The Legislature created it in February 2026 to investigate how Jeffrey Epstein operated for decades at his Zorro Ranch in southern Santa Fe County without anyone in authority stopping him. It has subpoena power and a budget paid for from fund earmarked for Epstein survivors.

Michelle Lujan Grisham is New Mexico’s term-limited Democratic governor. She leaves office in January.

Caroline Buerkle is a senior staffer in the governor’s office. She has been identified as its deputy chief operating officer and has traveled on the governor’s foreign trade missions before.

Melanie Stansbury is the Democratic congresswoman for New Mexico’s 1st District. She sits on the House Oversight Committee and has been one of the commission’s loudest supporters in Washington, while never divulging she’s in a relationship with its chair’s brother.

A long record of landing on her feet

Romero has a talent for finding public money and a habit of not being able to explain how she ended up spending it on herself.

Before she ran for office, she was executive director of the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities from 2015 to 2018. It’s a publicly funded group of local governments that lobbies for Los Alamos National Laboratory funding. In 2018, a special audit ordered by the New Mexico State Auditor found more than $51,500 in improper spending under her watch. That included $26,862 paid to her own firm, Andrea Romero Consulting. Taxpayers covered wine and liquor, an $1,850 dinner in Washington, D.C., despite a policy banning alcohol reimbursement, and a dozen Major League Baseball tickets.

The coalition did not renew her contract and sought to recover about $8,000 from her. As THE PUGILIST reported, that money had still not been repaid as of mid-2025. Romero blamed others for not catching the problems and called the criticism political.

Voters sent her to the Roundhouse that same year. She has been there ever since.

As commission chair, she voted to give a $750,000 contract, about 40% of the commission’s budget, to Fadduol, Cluff, Hardy & Conaway. It’s an Odessa, Texas, personal-injury firm whose partners have donated to her campaigns. When readers sent her my reporting on these ties, she wrote back that it was too riddled with inaccuracies to be worth the commission’s time. She has never named one.

Two scandals in one fall

This fall, Romero was caught twice. New Mexicans have been calling for her resignation since.

The illegal DA job. In May, while serving as a sitting legislator, Romero quietly took a part-time job with the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Santa Fe. Her offer letter called her an “Assistant District Attorney.” The state Sunshine Portal lists the salary at about $94,000 a year. That’s the same office she helped steer $100,000 in capital outlay money to during the 2026 session. The DA’s office denies any connection between the money and the job.

On Aug. 31, Attorney General Raúl Torrez, a fellow Democrat, issued a memo concluding the arrangement violated state law. Romero resigned the next day. Then she accused Torrez of an “attempt to disrupt” her work on the commission.

Compare that with her Republican colleague on the commission, Rep. Andrea Reeb of Clovis. After a federal judge ruled that her dual role as legislator and special prosecutor violated the state constitution, Reeb resigned from the House less than three weeks before an election she was running in unopposed. Romero kept her seat and her gavel.

The taxpayer-funded publicist. The commission hired Dini von Mueffling, a New York public relations firm, with public money. When the AG’s opinion came down, Romero’s personal defense went out through that firm, not her legislative office. In other words, the commission’s PR budget was doing damage control for its chair.

It got worse. On Sept. 30, House Republicans released an invoice that appeared to show the firm researching lawmakers’ political backgrounds just before the election. Minority Leader Gail Armstrong called it opposition research ordered without the knowledge of the panel’s two Republican members. Democrats denied it. The firm has since severed ties with the commission, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Senate Minority Leader Bill Sharer has called on Romero to resign from the commission and the Legislature. So has a citizen petition. House Speaker Javier Martínez has stood by her. Because that’s what power does here.

The conflict nobody has disclosed

There’s one more thing New Mexicans deserve to know. Romero’s brother is in a romantic relationship with Rep. Melanie Stansbury. Neither Romero nor Stansbury has ever disclosed this publicly. When her Republican opponent for congress this year, Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke, raised the undisclosed relationship during their Oct. 13 debate on KOAT, Stansbury did not deny it.

That would be a private matter, except that Stansbury is one of the people the commission plans to question under oath. In July, Senate Republicans asked the commission to subpoena Stansbury and Deb Haaland about their connections to Epstein’s circle. In September, commission member Andrea Reeb confirmed the panel plans to depose them both. Stansbury has said she’s happy to testify.

The chair of the body investigating a congresswoman is the sister of that congresswoman’s partner. That’s a textbook conflict of interest. Romero should have disclosed it and recused herself from anything involving Stansbury. As far as the public record shows, she has done neither.

It also explains a lot. Stansbury helped make Romero the national face of the commission. Romero has been described as Stansbury’s best friend. And when I asked Stansbury’s office about former U.S. Attorney John J. Kelly and former Attorney General Gary King, the response was a phone call to a friend of mine from her campaign manager.

What we’ve asked for

THE PUGILIST has filed two requests under New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act.

To the Office of the Governor: the full list of who traveled with the governor to COP31, what the trip cost, who paid for it, and any communications about inviting Romero. To the Legislative Council Service, the records custodian for the Legislature: Romero’s travel authorization, per diem and reimbursements for this trip, plus the Truth Commission’s spending on communications and public relations.

The questions are simple. What is Romero’s official role in Turkey? She no longer sits on the House energy and environment committee. Is she part of an official delegation, or the governor’s guest? Did taxpayers pay, or an outside group like the U.S. Climate Alliance? And why was a legislator under this much scrutiny chosen for the trip?

By law, both offices must respond within 15 days. We’ll publish what we get.

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