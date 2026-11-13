The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Jackie Henrion's avatar
Jackie Henrion
13h

I really appreciate your intellectual grasp and your caliber of communication. I have always been interested in why people behave as they do. Especially with regard to ethics and morals. It’s astounding and pervasive that those in public positions lack integrity. Your analysis resonates as truthful.

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Allison's avatar
Allison
13h

Gross then, gross now.

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