New Mexico “Hispanos” reenacting the arrival of Oñate in our state.

Lately, I’ve been writing about some of the breathtaking corruption and conflicts of interest rampant in New Mexico state government. Many of the names of the players involved—Romero, Padilla, Balderas, Solano, Baca, Lujan—are Spanish, and all of the players have been Democrats.

I’ve been hearing from many of my readers outside New Mexico, who express disbelief, shock, and confusion. Latino Democrats? Really? But but but but…

Yes, really.

If you’re a liberal or a progressive from anywhere outside of New Mexico, the idea of a state full of corrupt Latino Democrats has likely been surprising to you. Take heart, friend. You’re not alone. But understand: What’s happening in New Mexico is a form of white privilege. Just not the one you’re most familiar with.

When most Americans hear “white privilege,” they picture an Anglo story. Here in New Mexico, European privilege came from Spain four centuries ago, and it persists as Hispano (the name Spanish-descended New Mexicans use for themselves) privilege. Readers back East find this shocking. They tend to think all “Latinos” in the United States are new immigrants.

But Spanish colonist-invaders got here in 1540, 80 years before the Pilgrims reached Plymouth Rock. Their descendants—many of them now Hispanicized people of Indigenous American and European heritage—make up about half the state’s population. Hispanos are the single largest ethnic group in the state, and we are overwhelmingly from here, not immigrants. Hispanos are the group that has traditionally held the most real power here for more than four centuries. In this light, to see the Hispano establishment as an oppressed immigrant class is to get this place completely wrong.

In other words, the roots of New Mexico’s unique brand of corruption simply cannot be explained rationally if your understanding of U.S. politics and ethnic identity is limited to the narrow modern lens that says Democrats are the good guys and Latinos are the oppressed immigrants. Neither of those statements are usually true here in New Mexico.

The corruption here in New Mexico long pre-dates modern U.S. census ethnic designations or current American political parties. To understand who we are as a people and why things are so fucked up here, you must consider New Mexico’s unique history—and, more specifically, you have to understand the Encomienda System of Spanish Privilege that is still alive in spirit to this day.

The Encomienda System

When Spain took over this part of the world, the king gave his soldiers a prize called an encomienda. It let a Spanish man “collect”—aka steal—goods and work from a group of Native people who were already here and who had been here for 20,000 plus years. In return, the soldier-settlers were expected to “protect” the Native people and “teach” them the Catholic faith. The arrogance and exploitation of the encomienda system is staggering to consider. The Spanish came, took everything they wanted, forced conversions, enslaved the Native people, and if those who were here first protested, they were killed—all in the name of Jesus.

Juan de Oñate, who got here in 1598 and was New Mexico’s first official governor, handed out more than 60 encomiendas. The system was not supposed to be slavery, but it was slavery anyway. It was not supposed to be genocide, but it was genocide anyway. The Spaniards believed God had given them the right to take all the food the Indigenous people grew, all the textiles and pottery they created and, when those things ran out, to demand the starving Indigenous people make more. The result was the brutal forced extinction of entire nations of people, like the Tompiro who lived in the stunning cities now knows as the Salinas Missions.

Hardly anyone who identifies as “Hispano” in New Mexico is pure Spanish, genetically, anymore. The Spanish who “settled” here were mostly men. The women in the family trees are usually Indigenous Americans, from this region and also from what’s now the modern nation of Mexico. Juan Luján, for instance, came with Oñate in 1598 with a Native woman from Mexico, Francisca Jiménez. Native captives called genízaros were baptized, given Spanish names and put to work in Spanish homes. Over generations, mixed families climbed the ladder and started calling themselves Spanish.

So “Spanish” here is a rank, more than a skin color or a blood test, rooted in Catholic supremacism and the Spanish Inquisition.

In 1680, the remaining Pueblo people rose up and threw the Spanish out for 12 years. When the Spanish came back to New Mexico from El Paso, the encomienda was gone, technically. But the culture of Spanish privilege stayed, and you see it in the pervasive belief among the Hispano ruling class here to this day, where it is widely held that a government job is a way for you, your family and your friends to get rich off the people you’re supposed to protect, and that there’s nothing really wrong with doing it because God is on your side.

New Mexico State Rep. Andrea Romero, the poster girl for modern encomiendismo

New Mexico state representative Andrea Romero, a Democrat from Santa Fe, comes from one of those old first families. Her biography says her family has been here 17 generations. She was born into the wealthy Romero clan based in Santa Fe, and her family is in real estate. Her most recent job before joining the state legislature was as the owner of a “probiotic ostrich egg ranch.”

Romero is also the chair of the Epstein Truth Commission, and keeps doing things that make me literally gasp out loud for their brazen entitlement and illegality. Like using the commission’s funds to hire a legal firm whose partners donated generously to her campaign. Like erasing then-gubernatorial candidate Deb Haaland’s name from the commission’s first report, despite Haaland being in the Epstein files for having flown on a plane provided to her and then-gubernatorial candidate Gary King in 2014.

Most recently, Romero was also caught holding an illegal job. As a state representative, she is barred from holding any other government job in which she would have power over that agency’s budget. Nonetheless, she had taken a gig as an assistant district attorney. The funding for her job came from her own choice to sponsor, as a state rep, $100,000 in state money for that same DA’s office. Classic pay-to-play. Senate Republican leader Bill Sharer called it self-dealing. Raul Torrez, the Democrat New Mexico Attorney General, came right out and said Romero’s DA job was illegal. Only then did she quit, but not without a good public pout about it.

New Mexico voters on both sides of the aisle called for Romero to step down from her positions as the chair of the Epstein Truth Commission and from her job as a state representative after this. She did not. Instead, she used funds from the Truth Commission to pay a New York public relations firm to wage a damage control campaign for her personally. Let me be clear about what this means. It means the head of the Epstein Truth Commission, when caught breaking the law, used money earmarked for Epstein Survivors, to hire a personal publicist to convince the public she was actually a really good person. When Romero was caught doing that, she claimed the commission had approved it. Its two Republican members—exactly half of the commission—say it never did.

As I write this, Romero is in Turkey, traveling with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is leading a 120-member U.S. delegation of state and local government leaders at the COP31 UN Climate Change Conference. Romero is not listed as an official delegate, and her office made no announcement that she would be there. I only learned about it from a friend who saw a photo of her with the governor, posted on social media by someone else who is there. In most states, a state representative in such hot water would not be rewarded by the governor with a trip overseas. But this is not any state.

Romero has been here before. In 2018, she ran the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities, a taxpayer-funded group, on a $140,000-a-year contract. Audits found public money spent on a $1,850 dinner with alcohol in Washington, D.C., plus $307 in baseball tickets. The board let her contract run out. The state auditor later listed 18 problems at the coalition and more than $50,000 in improper payments to Romero, board members and others. Romero paid some money back and said she never broke the rules on purpose. In 2020, the coalition asked her for about $7,800 more. Months later it was still waiting, and it moved to write off the debt. That same summer, right after winning her primary, Romero asked the city of Santa Fe to quietly shift her MIX Santa Fe contract over to the Chamber of Commerce. Her firm kept doing the work.

In a functional state and government, someone like Romero would have long ago been shamed out of politics. But New Mexico is deeply dysfunctional, and instead of being outcast, she is being groomed for higher office.

This is New Mexico, where the Encomienda is alive and well and Andrea Romero believes, as her ancestors believed, that what’s yours is hers by divine right.

Learn more about the Spanish Encomiendo system. This video is limited in that if does not clearly say that New Spain included what’s now New Mexico.

Thanks for reading. As you might imagine, this kind of writing does not endear me to the powerful people in New Mexico. As such, I could use all the support I can get. Please like, share, comment and subscribe, paid if you can swing it. You may also leave a one-time or recurring tip in any amount. Thanks!

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