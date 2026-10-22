The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darren's avatar
Darren
4d

I hope you can remain safe Alisa,

Your 5 questions may need to be reviewed by someone with a little more experienced with network design.

My limited experience, is that the builders and maintainers of a communications network rarely have access or need to have any information on the type of traffic over the network. Especially when the specifications of the network are put out on contract like this microwave system was. At that point it becomes the contractors concern to deliver connectivity, not be aware of what the connectivity is for to fulfill the contract. Knowing the content isn't needed nor does it help the contractor deliver any better service.

Any remote access logs to the network are long since scrubbed clean so the remote access logs are likely a dead end.

The most likely trail of evidence that comes from my first read of this report is that there may be someone who can provide a visual confirmation of local storage systems. Pictures and video need storage. If cameras were everywhere that needs lots of storage and some expertise to maintenance. Hard drives fill up, backups occasionally need to be physically maintained, etc.

Video content, especially lots of video content, won't transfer over microwave links like that without a lot of transfer time, thereby requiring a lot of temporary onsite storage.

People onsite or near the communications equipment may not be able to say what the network was used for by way of installing the communications link they were likely near the data storage equipment if storage equipment existed.

The presence of a bank of storage needed for lots of cameras in 2010-2020 won't be that small.

It's not likely that any local IT presence was ever allowed near the place but in case there is any record of that taking place here are some alternate points of view that may help generate more helpful questions. An IT person would see a bank of storage like what was needed and instantly wonder 'why so much storage?' , even if not voiced. The storage requirements would be far larger than a normal 'security system's' storage needs and would stand out. The industrial grade communication equipment would also stand out as dated to an IT person. They would wonder why isn't a T1 or fibre being used as a microwave dish in 2016 is very not normal, even for rural NM. A 26km hop to a mountain would also be pretty easy for most IT people to discern in about 5 minutes of looking around and also stand out as way out of best practices.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
4d

Thank you for a fantastic post on the New Mexico/Zorro Ranch issue. Let us hope that it prompts the release of more information, including the actual Epstein files themselves.

On a related point, many people believe Epstein was working for Mossad. However, if he also worked for the Russians/Putin, that might explain some of Trump's behavior vis-a-vis Putin in general and Ukraine specifically . Who knows?

Reply
Share
3 replies by Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez and others
79 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture