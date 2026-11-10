The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Eric Mosley's avatar
Eric Mosley
12h

Brilliant analysis! I am also reading Sarah Kendzior's books and posts connecting many of the people connected to Epstein with the Russian mafia, Putin, Netanyahu and transnational crime. She also talks about the silence of national media. Sarah Chayes' book On Corruption In America also comes to mind. The disease of power is so extreme and so far beyond my experience I did not understand the scope of it all until reading this kind of reporting. Thank you!

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Kathleen Daly's avatar
Kathleen Daly
12h

Remarkable writing. So much to digest. I am not surprised this isn't getting visibility on a larger scale. It seems pulling this thread will unravel many many people's lives. And countries.

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