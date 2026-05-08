Karyna Shuliak smuggled human teeth into the United States from India hidden inside a decorative picture. Totally normal.

In October 2017, a package arrived at a United States address containing fifty human anterior teeth — the front teeth, upper and lower — smuggled from Tamil Nadu, India, disguised as a decorative picture to evade postal inspection. The seller’s instructions were precise: remove all teeth from the cardboard, boil them for twenty minutes, wipe clean.

The recipient was Karyna Shuliak, a Belarusian woman who gained her United States citizenship through a fraudulent marriage arranged by Jeffrey Epstein to Jennifer Kalin (an ex girlfriend of Elon Musk’s brother, Kimball). Shuliak attended Columbia University’s dental school, from which her application was initially rejected, only after Epstein bribed two of the school’s leaders with more than $600,000. Epstein changed his will two days before his death, to leave most of his estate to Shuliak.

The document confirming the tooth-smuggling transaction — EFTA00569515 — sits in the federal Epstein investigation files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It is a short email chain between Shuliak and a sender identified as “rajesh kannan,” operating under the vendor name “Bforbones.” The subject line reads: “Re: Bforbones.” The seller confirms payment received for fifty anteriors, Shuliak provides a US shipping address, and the seller then coaches Shuliak on sanitizing the smuggled teeth once they arrive.

Bforbones is based in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu — the same city where Dr. Rajesh Kannan, BDS MBA, holds the Asia Book of Records title for the world’s largest collection of extracted human teeth: 68,400 specimens, displayed publicly at the Hotel MA Grand in Pudukkottai, Tamil Nadu, on October 20, 2019 to claim the title.

According to the nonprofit Tooth Bank, which monitors the illegal trade in human biological specimens, India has been the primary source of black market teeth for decades, with dealers sourcing material through grave robbing, theft, and exploitation of the poorest communities.

Exporting human teeth from India has been outlawed for decades. In 1985, the Supreme Court of India banned the export of human bones and other tissues under India's National Import/Export Control Act, prompted by government fears of grave robbing and murder.

The subsequent practice of disguising such shipments as artwork to evade postal inspection is a documented tactic of illegal specimen traders — identified by name in Tooth Bank reporting as the exact method used by Bforbones.

THE HEIR

When Jeffrey Epstein signed his will on August 8, 2019 — two days before his death — he left Karyna Shuliak almost everything. The Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. His townhouse in New York. Properties on Little and Great Saint James islands. An apartment in central Paris. Fifty million dollars. A near-33-carat diamond ring, given “in contemplation of marriage.” A collection of 48 loose diamonds.

Shuliak, now 36 years old, was the last person Epstein spoke to before his death — reaching her by phone from prison by telling guards he was calling his mother. His mother had been dead for fifteen years.

Shuliak was, by the time of Epstein’s death, a licensed dentist in the State of New Mexico (EFTA01207629), certified by the New Mexico Board of Dental Health Care. New Mexico is the jurisdiction of Zorro Ranch — the 7,600-acre property in Stanley where Epstein built a military/industrial grade bidirectional microwave radio communications infrastructure documented in prior Pugilist reporting, including FCC microwave licenses in the name of Zorro Trust that have been maintained as active by the new owners, Mary Catherine and Donald Huffines.

Images taken by Karyna Shuliak and emailed to Jeffrey Epstein, of filming at an old-west movie set on the San Cristobal Ranch, adjascent to Zorro Ranch, in 2015.

Shuliak was a frequent visitor to Zorro Ranch, which, like Epstein’s other properties, was described by survivors of Epstein’s large-scale child sex-trafficking ring as having been equipped with dentistry equipment.

On August 7, 2015 — during Epstein’s documented stay at Zorro Ranch from July 31 through August 22 — Shuliak transmitted two sequential photographs to Epstein with no accompanying text (EFTA01207031). The images, file-named DSC00142.jpeg and DSC00143.jpeg, were taken at the old west film set on San Cristobal Ranch, the Singleton family property immediately adjacent to Zorro Ranch. (San Cristobal Ranch is the property whose manager, “Vito,” was in direct documented communications with Epstein’s ranch manager Brice Gordon in 2016 about establishing shared microwave communications infrastructure — a thread THE PUGILIST has reported in depth.) Shuliak was on that land. She photographed herself there and sent the images directly to Epstein.

The question nobody has adequately answered is what her dental credentials had to do with any of it. Shuliak has never been subpoenaed by congress. She could still be called to testify before the New Mexico Epstein Survivor’s Truth Commission. Let’s see if they rise to the occasion.

THE OPERATORIES

Among the most disquieting findings in the Epstein files is the documented existence of fully equipped dental operatories — complete treatment rooms — installed at two of Epstein’s private properties: his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, and his private island, Little Saint James in the US Virgin Islands. Photographs of the Little Saint James operatory were released by the House Oversight Committee. The Palm Beach operatory was positioned adjacent to the main bathroom. There are no photos of the Zorro Ranch operatory because no one ever searched the property when it was still in the possession of Epstein’s estate. It was only searched in March of 2026, seven years after Epstein’s death and three years after it came under new ownership.

Dental operatories in private residences, operated outside any licensed clinical setting, leave no patient records. Procedures performed in them — extractions, implants, sedation — would generate no documentation in any medical system. The patients, if there were patients, would be entirely off the books.

The publicly-available Epstein files contain the word “teeth” 2,076 times and “dental” 2,646 times. “Dentist” appears 1,834 times. These frequencies have been noted by researchers without adequate explanation.

THE BLACK MARKET AND THE BODY TRADE

So what was Shuliak doing with all those (very expensive) smuggled human teeth? We do not know. But experts I spoke to agree: No legitimate dental procedure uses extracted human teeth.

What we do know is this: Anterior teeth, the kind Shuliak smuggled into the United States from India, are among the highest-quality sources of human DNA. The pulp, protected by enamel, preserves genetic material with exceptional reliability long after death.

Forensic identification of human remains relies heavily on dental DNA precisely because teeth outlast virtually every other biological material. A licensed dentist with access to human teeth sourced outside regulated channels — obtained from a black market supplier who coaches buyers on evading postal inspection — possesses a capability that extends well beyond dental practice.

The federal Epstein investigation files document at least three crimes likely committed by Karyna Shuliak on American soil. She transmitted a link to child sexual abuse material to Jeffrey Epstein via email on February 4, 2013 (EFTA02023481) — a federal offense under 18 USC 2252, carrying a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of twenty years imprisonment for distribution. She smuggled human biological specimens into the United States through deliberate customs misrepresentation, a federal offense under 18 USC 542, carrying up to two years imprisonment. And federal records show she entered into a fraudulent marriage to obtain United States citizenship — a federal offense under 8 USC 1325(c), carrying up to five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine — divorcing as soon as citizenship was secured. She declined to cooperate with federal prosecutors following Epstein's death, citing concerns about her own legal exposure. She continues to live freely in the United States. As of November 2025, she holds an active New York dental license.

She has yet to be subpoenaed or questioned by anyone.

What say you, New Mexico Truth Commission?

What say you, Raul Torrez?

Are you going to question Shuliak, or are you, like everyone else who has failed Epstein’s survivors, going to look the other way because she’s rich and well-connected?

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