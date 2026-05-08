The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

The Pugilist with Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez

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Xanthé 💛 @ Amor Fātī's avatar
Xanthé 💛 @ Amor Fātī
May 8Edited

Wtf! Beam me up Scotty, I can't take much more of this Fuckery!

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Lisa Rogers's avatar
Lisa Rogers
May 8

Initially seeing the dental "room" in photos and now this echos in my mind the story of Gisele Pelicot - videos of her inert mouth being used while she was drugged unconscious and her mention of having to get dental work, not knowing what her mouth had been used for.

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